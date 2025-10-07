The Dissident
Documenting Two Years Of Manufacturing Consent For The Genocide In Gaza.
Documenting Two Years Of Lies Used To Justify The Genocide In Gaza.
8 hrs ago
•
The Dissident
Former Israeli Defense Minister Admits Israel Is Committing 'Ethnic Cleansing'.
Buried In A Recent New York Times Piece, A Former Israeli Defense Minister Admits Israel Is Committing Ethnic Cleansing In Gaza.
Oct 6
•
The Dissident
How Larry Ellison Is Using His Wealth To Further Israel's Goals.
How Oracle Founder Larry Ellison Is Acting As A Cutout Of Benjamin Netanyahu.
Oct 5
•
The Dissident
New Investigation Shows That Israel Used Social Media To Foment Regime Change In Iran.
A New Haaretz Piece Exposes An Israeli Social Media Campaign Designed To Push Regime Change In Iran.
Oct 4
•
The Dissident
Israeli Minister of Defense Says The IDF Will Slaughter The Remaining Population Of Gaza City.
Israel's Minister Of Defense Says The IDF Will Force The Population of Gaza City To The South And Slaughter Remaining Civilians.
Oct 2
•
The Dissident
September 2025
Israel Puts Out Their Most Absurd Psy-Op Yet About The Sumud Flotilla.
Israel Has Put Out Some Ridiculous Psy-Ops, But This One Takes The Cake.
Sep 30
•
The Dissident
Benjamin Netanyahu Admits Gaza 'Peace Plan' Was A Ruse.
In Hebrew Benjamin Netanyahu Admitted That The Fake 'Pace Plan' Was A Ruse.
Sep 30
•
The Dissident
Trump's 'Peace Plan' Gives Control Of Gaza Over To War Criminal Tony Blair.
Trump's 'Peace Plan' Expects Palestinians to Disarm And Give Control of Gaza Over to Trump and War Criminal Tony Blair.
Sep 30
•
The Dissident
Netanyahu Says He Wants To Use Social Media As A 'Weapon' To Secure American Support For Israel.
Netanyahu Brags About Trying To Control Social Media As A "Weapon" In Israel's Information War.
Sep 27
•
The Dissident
In A New Report, Ukrainian Academic Exposes The Ukraine Proxy War.
In A New Report Ivan Katchanovski Exposes The Proxy War In Ukraine.
Sep 24
•
The Dissident
Former CIA Director Does Glowing Interview With Former Al Qaeda Leader In Syria.
Former CIA Director David Petraeus Did A Glowing Interview With The Former Al Qaeda Leader In Syria.
Sep 24
Israeli Government Official Admits Israel's Plan Is To Make Gaza And the West Bank 'Uninhabitable'.
Israeli Likud Government Official Admits Israel's Plan Is Ethnic Cleansing.
Sep 22
•
The Dissident
