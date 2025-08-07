Written By: Justin K.P.

Yet another recently released poll from Israel showed that the majority of Jewish Israelis hold genocidal views.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that, “A vast majority of Israeli Jews – 79 percent – say they are ‘not so troubled’ or ‘not troubled at all’ by the reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza, according to a poll released Tuesday.”

The poll from “The Israel Democracy Institute” wrote that, when they asked “to what extent are you personally troubled or not troubled by the reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza?”, “A very large majority of Jewish respondents reported that they are not so troubled or not at all troubled personally by events in Gaza (79%)”.

This is far from the first poll that showed the vast majority of Israelis hold genocidal views towards Palestinians.

Another recent poll reported on in Haaretz showed that 64 percent of Israelis “believe ‘there are no innocent people’” in Gaza, a blatantly genocidal view.

That poll also included Palestinians with Israeli citizenship, as Mondoweiss noted, a demographic breakdown shows that “75% of Jewish Israelis agree with the idea that ‘there are no innocents in Gaza’”, an overtly genocidal view.

Another poll from Penn State University showed that the overwhelming majority of Jewish Israelis support ethnic cleansing, recording that “82% supported the forced expulsion of Gaza’s population to other countries” and finding that “56% endorsed the expulsion of Israel’s Arab citizens”.

Even more disturbing, 47 percent of respondents agreed that “the Israeli army, when conquering an enemy city, should act similarly to the Israelites when they conquered Jericho and killed all of its inhabitants”.

Unsurprisingly, the openly genocidal views that the overwhelming majority of Jewish Israelis hold have transferred into the IDF’s terroristic conduct in Gaza.

South Africa, in their genocide case at the International Court of Justice against Israel, cited evidence of the IDF chanting openly genocidal slogans, writing “Israeli soldiers in uniform have been filmed on 5 December 2023 dancing, chanting and singing ‘May their village burn, May Gaza be erased’; and, two days later, on a separate occasion inside Gaza on 7 December 2023, dancing, singing and chanting, ‘we know our motto: there are no uninvolved civilians’ and ‘to wipe off the seed of Amalek’”.

“Amalek” refers to a bible passage which states, “Now go, attack Amalek, and proscribe all that belongs to him. Spare no one, but kill alike men and women, infants and sucklings, oxen and sheep, camels and asses”.

These genocidal views have been used by the IDF to justify mass murdering Palestinian civilians.

A former IDF soldier who spoke to Sky News said that there was a “prevailing belief among troops that all Gazans were terrorists, even when they were clearly unarmed civilians” and that “this perception was not challenged and was often endorsed by commanders”.

The soldier said that “troops killed civilians arbitrarily” and justified it because “many of his comrades believed there were no innocents in Gaza”.

Referring to the IDF murdering Palestinian civilians, he said, “I think a lot of them really felt like they were doing something good, I think the core of it, that in their mind, these people aren't innocent”.

Another IDF soldier told Haaretz that they opened fire on starving Palestinian civilians at fake “aid sites” because of the genocidal view that there are no innocent civilians in Gaza, saying, “I was at a similar event. From what we heard, more than ten people were killed there, When we asked why they opened fire, we were told it was an order from above and that the civilians had posed a threat to the troops. I can say with certainty that the people were not close to the forces and did not endanger them. It was pointless – they were just killed, for nothing. This thing called killing innocent people – it's been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops”.

(Emphasis: Mine)

In the UK Channel 4 documentary “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack,” an Israeli doctor stationed at the Israeli torture facility Sde Teiman said, “I remember at least one case when a very painful procedure was done and the patient gave no consent. No painkillers were administered to him around that procedure, and I was there. I saw that happening, and I saw him screaming, and I saw no one stopping it. I think that was retribution; that was a way to inflict pain”.

He went on to say, “I don’t even think that in Israeli society, there is a need for a cover-up these days, you can do almost whatever you want when it comes to Gazans, honestly, I think that is how Israeli society has been dehumanizing Palestinians for years”.

While it is easy to blame the genocide in Gaza solely on Netanyahu, the dark reality is that the majority of Israeli society holds openly genocidal views that there are no innocent civilians in Gaza, supports the starvation of Gazan Palestinians, and supports the ethnic cleansing of Gaza’s Palestinian population.

This fundamentally genocidal society has given rise to a terrorist army in the IDF, which regularly orders brutal massacres against civilians in Gaza based on these widely held genocidal beliefs.

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