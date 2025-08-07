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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
Aug 7, 2025Edited

Thank you for this article!

It is because of a Zionist Racist Genocidal Supremacist Mentality which they have been indoctrinated with since they were babies - Christian Zionists are similar.

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J C's avatar
J C
Aug 7, 2025

Truly sad.

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