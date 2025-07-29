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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
Jul 29, 2025

Hell, we need to do more than what Aguilar says. Get the Sixth Fleet, put several thousand Marines on board, get a bunch of whatever the modern version of WWII landing craft are, hit the beaches at Gaza, have the Marines directly distribute food and shoot to kill any IDF, and any Mossad false-flagging as Palestinians, should they try to interfere.

#ElectMePresident and shit like this actually will happen.

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Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
Jul 29, 2025

We are complicit in GENOCIDE

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