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Christopher Nicholas Chapman's avatar
Christopher Nicholas Chapman
Jul 28, 2025

Wait, I thought they “hate us because of our freedom” Isn’t that what we’re sold?

Not because we strangle their economies, starve their children, and fund endless proxy wars all over the globe.

No, it’s the freedom we have to work three jobs and still be broke, go bankrupt from a hospital bill, get shot at the mall, and graduate with a mountain of student debt just to pour coffee for tips

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Khatoun's avatar
Khatoun
Jul 28, 2025

Thank you for writing about this.

We've been screaming since 2010, but apparently our suffering is only valid when it's about a headscarf, not cytostatic, insulin, dialysis fluid or contrast dye shortage.

Also... the cynicism of "humanitarian exemptions" is so sickening it makes you furious. There are no exceptions if nobody will facilitate the bank transfers. For fear of retribution.

Again, thanks for writing.

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