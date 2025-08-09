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Trev Y's avatar
Trev Y
Aug 9, 2025

Why not link directly to this Gallup poll?

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Shane Fitzgerald's avatar
Shane Fitzgerald
Aug 9, 2025

All completely correct, Dissident. The west loves to care about people in the abstract and what they would like them to want, and not at all on how they are in reality and what they really want. Why be do declamatory about one form of self-defining and so dismissive of another?

Forcing your citizens to die in an unwinnable war that only makes their country worse, making it lose more people and more land, serves no one and is no one's interest. It's cruel.

This is my latest analysing the differences and similarities between the war in Ukraine and the war on Gaza, which is actually a genocide. I think it's a pretty good piece. Have a read if you like.

https://open.substack.com/pub/truthandbalance22/p/israel-and-gaza-ukraine-and-russia?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=57jhp0

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