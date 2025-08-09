Written By: Justin K.P.

The West’s narrative about Ukraine is that the Ukrainian people want to fight the war until victory against Russia.

The reality, however, is far different. Currently, the Ukrainian public is overwhelmingly in favor of negotiating an end to the war, while the country’s Western-backed dictator, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is continuing the war to stay in power, and is throwing Ukrainians in vans and forcibly drafting them to fight in the war.

A new poll from Gallup found that the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians would rather negotiate an end to the war than fight until victory.

The poll found that 69 percent of the Ukrainian public “favor ending the war with Russia through negotiations, as support for fighting until victory dropped sharply since the early days of the conflict,” while only 24 percent “support continuing to fight until victory”.

The Gallup article on the poll wrote that, “Support for the war effort has declined steadily across all segments of the Ukrainian population, regardless of region or demographic group.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s NATO-backed dictator Zelenskyy- increasingly desperate to remain in power- is continuing the war in order to postpone elections and hold his grip on power.

One former senior official in Zelensky’s administration told The Spectator magazine that Zelensky is “prolonging the war to hold on to power”.

With a public desperate to end the war, and a government desperate to prolong it, the Ukrainian government has continued to ramp up its brutal draft policies.

As the Financial Times reported, “Videos shared on social media have shown Ukrainian men being picked off the streets and brutally crammed into vans, while angry locals are lashing out at military recruiters.”

The outlet also reported that resistance to the draft has grown in Ukraine, reporting,

At the same time, resistance and even violence against recruitment officers is on the rise. A tense stand off unfolded on Friday in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia when about 80 people gathered in the late evening near a stadium to demand the release of recently mobilised men who had been brought there. Some of the protesters tried to break into the stadium, according to local police. Similar incidents have occurred in western Ukraine, with villagers in the region of Ternopil last month surrounding a police car accompanying draft officers on patrol. In May, about 100 people blocked off a recruiters’ vehicle making the rounds in the western city of Kamianets-Podilskyi, shouting abuse at the officers and slashing their tyres.

As journalist Thomas Fazi noted :

Forced mobilisation, or press-ganging, has also become widespread. Every day, Ukrainian social media is flooded with videos showing men being violently seized by recruitment officers on the streets — often bundled into unmarked vans and in some cases even threatened at gunpoint. These scenes suggest a state struggling to meet its mobilisation targets and resorting to increasingly coercive measures. This reality stands in sharp contrast to the official narrative of a nation united behind the war effort. Instead, it suggests mounting resistance among Ukrainians who see conscription not as a patriotic duty but as a potential death sentence.

According to Axios, in a call with the United States, “Putin agreed to end the war if Ukraine agrees to cede its Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which Russian forces have mostly occupied since the invasion, as well as Crimea”.

Despite this, the Ukrainian government and NATO nations want to continue the war.

Axios wrote, “Ukraine and several NATO allies are privately concerned that Trump might agree to Putin's proposals for ending the war without taking their positions into consideration”.

The Financial Times reported that, “Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Donald Trump’s suggestion that a peace deal with Russia could involve ‘some swapping of territories’” and that “leaders in the Baltic states criticised any push to force Ukraine into ceding territory”.

Despite the fact that continuing the war would mean continuing to force a population eager for peace into conscription to die in a war that they have no chance of winning, Zelensky wants to prolong it to further cement his grip on power, and NATO nations want it to continue to further their goal of “weakening Russia”.

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