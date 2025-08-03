Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel has continuously justified their unfolding Holocaust in Gaza by claiming it is a response to the Hamas breakout from the Gaza concentration camp and attack on Israel on October 7th, 2023.

But new testimony from an IDF soldier on duty during Ocotber 7th strongly suggests that Israel intentionally allowed the attack to happen to justify the ensuing genocide.

It has been widely reported previously that Israel ignored intelligence that the Hamas attack was going to happen before October 7th.

Now, damning testimony from Shalom Shitrit, who was a “Golani fighter who took part in the battles on October 7,” suggests that Israel intentionally allowed the attack to happen.

Reporting on the testimony, Israel’s Channel 7 reported that “At 5:20 a.m.” on October 7th, Shitrit said, “We were playing on the phone and suddenly a strange message came up from my deputy commander, .. and what he says on the radio is something like this: 'I don't know why, but an order was given that there would be no patrols in the (Gaza) fence until 9 a.m”.

He went on to say, “And sure enough, an hour later, at 6:30, suddenly sirens”.

The outlet reported that he said, “Every morning the platoon raises alert, and in his estimation, there are no mornings in which there are no patrols on the (Gaza) fence,” quoting him saying, “because you are in an operational battalion and that is part of the matter”.

Above: Shitrit testifying that the order was given that there would be “no patrols in the fence until 9 a.m.” on October 7th despite the fact that “there are no mornings in which there are no patrols on the fence”.

The outlet asked him why so many IDF officials at posts near the Gaza border were sleeping when October 7th happened, to which Shitrit responded, “I don't know how to answer it that way. In our mortar platoon, we were on alert at dawn and we woke up. It is possible that the patrol wards told them not to wake up. I don't know. I don't want to just say”.

The outlet noted that “The force at the Paga post,” where Shitrit was stationed, “was supposed to protect the kibbutz” Be'eri.

Shitrit also testified that high-level Israeli officials ignored intelligence that the October 7th attacks were going to happen, saying “In retrospect, we could have done a lot of things, we could have listened to the female lookouts, we could have raised the air force, and these things didn't happen. That's the omission. It's not a failure on the part of the fighters on the ground, but on the part of the high levels in the army, of people who went down to Eilat even though we informed them a week in advance that there was intelligence information. What, our lives are not worth it? I'm upset with the generals and I really like the army. I want there to be a coup d'état by the generals in the army and those who control the strings. The situation up there is not good.”

As the Cradle noted, “The strange order to cancel routine patrols along the Gaza border adds to evidence that Israeli political and military leaders knew in advance about Hamas's plan to attack on 7 October – and allowed it to happen to justify the conquest and ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the building of Jewish settlements on top of the ruins of the strip's soon-to-be-destroyed cities”.

Weeks before October 7th, Netanyahu already laid out his “greater Israel” plan to annex Gaza and the West Bank.

As journalist Jeremy Scahill reported, “Just two weeks before the October 7 attacks, the Israeli leader delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, brandishing a map of what he promised could be the ‘New Middle East.’ It depicted a state of Israel that stretched continuously from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinian lands, were erased.”

Now this damning testimony strongly suggests that Netanyahu purposely allowed October 7th to happen in order to justify this already cooked-up plan.

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