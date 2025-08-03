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Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
Aug 3, 2025

This testimony supports speculation that October 7 was a Zionist scheme. One thing to note, however, is that the assault was much more effective and damaging than anything any Israeli leader could accept, no matter how much they yearned for a genocide excuse. The same was likely the case for America's September 11. The neocons wanted a "Pearl Harbor moment" in order to to push their aggressive policies and so the Bush group allowed the attack to proceed, then were overwhelmed by its success. No sane US schemer would plan to destroy the Twin Towers and kill thousands of people, just as no (questionably sane) Israeli leader would suffer the humiliation of Oct 7 and deaths of more than a thousand Israelis (notwithstanding many civilians were killed by the Hannibal Directive).

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TriTorch
Aug 3, 2025

Israeli Netan-Yahoo Declares War On Hamas, Smirks When Mentioning the Contrived "Invasion" of Israel: https://old.bitchute.com/video/eAN12noFlId0 [7mins]

"Hamas is the Israeli government. It was we who created Hamas in order to create leverage against Fatah" -Avraham "Avi" Primor, Former Israeli Dispomat, 2015, https://old.bitchute.com/video/3XKnSWnxhH6I [30 seconds]

https://theintercept.com/2018/02/19/hamas-israel-palestine-conflict/

But did you also know that Hamas — which is an Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement” — would probably not exist today were it not for the Jewish state? That the Israelis helped turn a bunch of fringe Palestinian Islamists in the late 1970s into one of the world’s most notorious militant groups? That Hamas is blowback?

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. Listen to former Israeli officials such as Brig. Gen. Yitzhak Segev, who was the Israeli military governor in Gaza in the early 1980s. Segev later told a New York Times reporter that he had helped finance the Palestinian Islamist movement as a “counterweight” to the secularists and leftists of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Fatah party, led by Yasser Arafat (who himself referred to Hamas as “a creature of Israel.”)

“The Israeli government gave me a budget,” the retired brigadier general confessed, “and the military government gives to the mosques.”

“Hamas, to my great regret, is Israel’s creation,” Avner Cohen, a former Israeli religious affairs official who worked in Gaza for more than two decades, told the Wall Street Journal in 2009.

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