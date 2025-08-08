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Thor Swayze's avatar
Thor Swayze
Aug 8, 2025

Someone needs to start exposing Americans who serve or served in The IDF & have come back to the U.S.

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Elly Reichman's avatar
Elly Reichman
Aug 8, 2025

Gaza is a war zone because Hamas started the war and the war does not end because they are still holding Israeli hostages, starving and torturing them. Hamas is also stealing the humanitarian aid and selling it for exorbitant prices to finance their terrorist activities. In numerous cases, Hamas has been shooting at civilians to keep them away from the free supplies. I doubt very much that anybody bothered to check who shot the mentioned people. Hamas propaganda is doing a good jog and your publication is helping them.

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