Written By: Justin K.P.

A new report from the French NGO Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, exposes the IDF’s massacres against innocent civilians at the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)” sites, the four fake aid sites set up by the IDF used to lure and massacre starving Palestinians.

The report noted that, “Over a seven-week period from early June to late July 2025, MSF’s two primary healthcare centres in Rafah received 1,380 casualties, including 28 dead bodies, coming from GHF sites. Among the injured were 174 people with gunshot wounds, including women and children.”

The report goes on to write:

Testimonies from our patients describing their experiences at the GHF distribution sites depict a level of dehumanisation and violence, both indiscriminate and targeted, which is beyond disturbing. As described by MSF’s medical coordinator, our teams were mentally prepared for responding to conflict — but not to civilians killed and maimed while seeking aid. They were not prepared for treating starving and unarmed Palestinians who had been gunned down as if they were animals, often while penned into metal-gated areas. The medical data is clear. This is not aid. It is orchestrated killing.

It wrote that, “For MSF’s medical team leader, the opening of the GHF sites marked a turning point in her assignment in Gaza,” quoting her saying, “Every day we would get reports from the health centres — how many injured arrived and were treated specifically after the distributions.”

The report noted that Israeli massacres at the aid sites became so regular that they began preparing for a mass casualty event before “aid distribution” began. As the report wrote, “MSF teams became so accustomed to the influx of wounded following each distribution that they began monitoring the GHF’s social media — used to announce site openings — to ensure that medical teams were in place ahead of time. MSF staff described watching crowds move up the road, carrying white sacks to carry food grabbed from the GHF boxes. MSF’s nurse activity manager recalled the unmistakable link between distributions and injury”.

The MSF nurse activity manager was quoted as saying, “I see the roads get busy. I hear the hollering and heckling. I see people on carts with bags of food — then the injured begin arriving, almost at the same time. I have patients with gunshot wounds who are literally carried in on the same plastic bags they used to collect food.”

The report quoted Mahmoud, a Palestinian father of eight who was shot by the IDF trying to get food for his starving children, saying, “I’m an ordinary citizen, a university graduate, married. I have children — children I can’t even feed. I went out just like the rest of the people. They told me there was American aid and other assistance. I didn’t know what exactly, I just went to get some. To get a bag of flour or a box of canned food for the kids. We walked for hours. As you’re walking, you cry automatically. Not just for yourself — for the people, for all of us. In the sand near the sea, suddenly I was shot. I was shot twice in the leg. No one could help me or carry me. Because everyone — everyone — was exhausted. It was an absolute disaster. It’s like you’re watching a fantasy movie. Horror films. Zombie movies. People running, terrifying scenes. No matter how much you describe or explain, you just can’t put it into words”

The report noted, “MSF’s medical coordinator described how, as soon as the GHF publicly announces opening times for the distribution sites, young men begin long journeys to reach the sites in order to maximise their chances of receiving some of the limited aid distributed. The distribution sites are located in areas fully under Israeli military control. Civilians who enter these zones before the official ‘opening time’ risk being fired on with live ammunition — a form of indiscriminate and deadly ‘crowd control.’”

A 23-year-old Palestinian man testified to getting shot at by Israeli tanks, helicopters, and IDF soldiers while trying to retrieve aid, saying, “We heard about the aid centre in Rafah, in the Al-Sultan area. I went there with some young men from my family. We went around 11 pm. Because it’s usually very crowded there. Extremely crowded. If you go any later, you won’t get anything. We arrived and started advancing; people were already ahead of us. We got close to the Al-Alam roundabout. At around 3 am, heavy gunfire started. There was gunfire from the quadcopter, from the Apache helicopter, from tanks, from naval boats, and from the soldiers themselves. There were a lot of injuries. A bullet struck my leg. At first, I thought my leg was gone. I was wearing jeans and a belt. I took off the belt and tied it around my leg. We remained trapped in the area until 5 am. I was bleeding from 3.10 until 5 am. Constantly bleeding. There were many young guys with me. One of them tried to get me out. He got shot in the head and died on my chest. We had gone there for nothing but food — just to survive like everyone else”.

The report noted that RSF members documented IDF targeting of Palestinians from IDF snipers at the “aid sites”, writing, “An initial analysis of the physical location of gunshot wounds among patients arriving at Al-Mawasi health centre from distribution site 2 (in the Saudi neighbourhood of Rafah) found that 11 per cent of the gunshot injuries were to the head and neck, while 19 per cent were to the thorax, including the chest, abdomen and back. In contrast, patients arriving at Al-Attar health centre from distribution site 3 (the ‘Khan Younis distribution centre’) were much more likely to present with gunshot wounds to the lower limbs. The anatomical precision of these injuries strongly suggests intentional targeting of people within the distribution sites, rather than accidental or indiscriminate fire”.

(Emphasis: Mine)

The report also noted that “is important to underscore that the sites are ‘secured’ and under the control of the Israeli military, making the presence of armed Palestinian groups in these areas highly unlikely.”

MSF also documented evidence of the IDF targeting Palestinian children at the GHF centres, writing:

Perhaps most disturbing of all the medical data is the number of children with gunshot wounds. In just seven weeks after the GHF sites opened, MSF teams treated 71 children with gunshot injuries: 25 aged 0–14, and 46 aged 15–17. Individualised patient data confirmed that 41 of these children were shot at or near GHF distribution sites. The remaining 30 arrived at MSF health centres as part of mass casualty influxes that coincided with the opening or closing of GHF sites and presented with fresh wounds, strongly suggesting a link to the distributions

MSF documented instances of the IDF shooting an eight-year-old, 12-year-old and 17-year-old in the head or chest at the distribution centres, writing:

The injured children included: An eight-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the chest and signs of internal bleeding, who was rushed to Al-Mawasi health centre with one of her parents, before being transferred to a secondary healthcare facility. A 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in which the bullet had passed right through his abdomen, who arrived at Al-Attar health centre unaccompanied. The child had gone to the distribution site on his own and was in the health facility alone, without a caregiver. The boy was stabilised and transferred to Nasser hospital, still alone; no one had been able to identify his family. A 17-year-old boy with a depressed skull fracture from a gunshot wound to the head; he was transferred to Nasser hospital as a ‘red case’. The nurse activity manager overseeing his transfer noted that it was unlikely he would survive the injury. On one particular day in Al-Mawasi health centre, 19 injured patients were brought in from the GHF sites. Among them were two boys aged 17 and 15, both with gunshot wounds

The report wrote, “Speaking to families in our health centres’ emergency rooms, it was clear that many of the children shot around GHF distribution sites were accompanying a parent or older sibling. Even though the children themselves may not have entered the fenced distribution circuit, they were exposed to the risk of violence. ‘When the quadcopters are around and they are shooting… that is it,’ explained MSF’s medical coordinator. Children are being killed in the context of indiscriminate live fire into large crowds of people surrounding the GHF distribution sites.”

A MSF medical coordinator was quoted in the report testifying to seeing a 10 year old boy shot in the head at one of the “aid’ centres, saying “We were in Al-Mawasi at around 11 am. It was one of the first days the Al-Shakoush distribution site had opened, so we expected a few patients might come in — but we had no idea of the scale. The first patient we received was a boy, around 10 years old. He had a severe traumatic brain injury and was full of shrapnel. We carried out the initial lifesaving steps: we dressed his wounds, gave him IV fluids and began resuscitation. But neurologically he was barely responsive — a GCS [Glasgow Coma Scale score] of seven out of 15. He wasn’t really connecting. We referred him to another international field hospital for more advanced care. After contacting them, they told us he urgently needed neurosurgery, but they didn’t have the capacity. So they transferred him to Nasser hospital. At Nasser, we couldn’t track the patient [the child] anymore; the volume of casualties was overwhelming. There were so many wounded arriving at once. He was extremely unstable. Given the severity of his injuries, we assume he didn’t survive. This first case deeply affected the team — because it was a child. After that, we saw many young men, 20 to 30 years old, with gunshot wounds. But this was just a child. According to his father, they were on their way to the distribution site when they were hit”.

The report also documented instances of Palestinian teenagers risking their lives at the “aid centres” in a desperate attempt to get food for their families, writing, “A mother whose 16-year-old son was treated for a gunshot wound in Al-Mawasi health centre told the medical coordinator that her son was the only male in their household able to make the journey to the GHF sites — the others were all elderly. This pattern highlights the impossible choices families are forced to make — to send their children into lethal environments simply to access food, or for the whole family to stay hungry. In other cases, teenage boys — restless and out of school for nearly two years — are drawn to the distribution sites by a desire to bring something home to their families, without fully grasping the extent of the danger. The Israeli military’s assertion that gunfire is only directed at suspects who pose a threat to troops is deeply implausible when 26 children under 15 have been shot, five of them young girls. The level of violence is so extreme around GHF sites that UNICEF has issued a public warning urging parents not to send their children to the distribution sites”.

Is also documented instances of the IDF killing young girls at the sites, writing,

Girls under 15 years old with gunshot wounds from distribution sites treated at MSF health centres (7 June – 24 July 2025) Al-Attar health centre are: • 7 July 2025: 14-year-old girl with gunshot wound to the right foot • 22 July 2025: 12-year-old girl with gunshot wound to the right thigh Al-Mawasi health centre: • 24 June 2025: eight-year-old girl with gunshot wound to the chest • 2 July 2025: 13-year-old girl with gunshot wound to the chest • 19 July 2025: 14-year-old girl with gunshot wound to the left side of the neck

Ahmed, a survivor of one of the aid massacres, was quoted in the report saying,

“I have four young children. I had no food, nothing at all — not even a piece of bread, no flour, nothing. They said there was an aid point by the sea. We said we’d go get something for the kids. You find [at the GHF distribution site] what seems like two million people gathered around five pallets of food. They tell you to enter, you go in, you grab what you can — maybe a can of fava beans, a can of hummus. Then a minute later, gunfire comes from every direction. Shells, gunfire — you can’t even hold onto your can of hummus. You don’t know where the gunfire is coming from. People were running over each other. You can’t imagine how people were all running. You don’t know who is with whom — everyone just wants to flee. I didn’t even realise I had been shot. While I was running, I collapsed to the ground. Everyone is screaming. You can’t even tell what they’re screaming about. Whoever tells you it’s aid — this is not aid. Are we supposed to go get food for the kids and die?”

The MSF also recorded Palestinians being sprayed at a close range with pepper spray at the GHF sites, writing, “MSF’s medical coordinator reported treating multiple patients with severely aggravated eyes after being sprayed at close range in the face with pepper spray. The nurse activity manager described one man who was ‘losing it’— he was in intense pain after being pepper-sprayed in the genital region. The close range at which this man had been sprayed indicated that the incident occurred while he was trapped in the fenced area. What Israeli authorities and the GHF portray as ‘lifesaving relief’ is instead the cause of violence, injury and trauma.”

The report documented that the aid massacres were so extensive that MSF was beginning to run out of supplies due to them, writing “the amount of gauze we were using in just one week after the GHF sites opened was what we’d normally consume in an entire month”.

The MSF general director, Raquel Ayora, was quoted as saying, “Children shot in the chest while reaching for food. People crushed or suffocated in stampedes. Entire crowds gunned down at distribution points. In MSF’s 54 years of operations, rarely have we seen such levels of systematised violence against an unarmed civilian population, while masquerading as ‘aid’. The GHF distribution sites have morphed into a cruelty lab”.

The report noted that what MSF witnessed at the GHF centres has been worse than anything they have seen in any other conflict zone, writing, “The injuries and deaths we have seen coming from GHF sites for more than two months are not one-off incidents related to issues around ‘crowd management’. This violence is systematic. The 1,380 casualties received by MSF staff in our health centres are only a fraction of the total number of casualties from GHF distribution sites. The medical data and patient testimonies documented here offer just a glimpse into the full scale of the violence. But that glimpse is damning. Children shot while reaching for food. People suffocating in stampedes. Civilians beaten, crushed and psychologically traumatised in the very place they seek relief. Nowhere else in the world where MSF operates — including in the most volatile conflict zones — would this level of violence around an ‘aid distribution’ site be tolerated”.

The report went on to write, “a highly experienced staff member who has worked in multiple conflict settings –described being deeply shaken by what she witnessed from the GHF distribution sites. Another international staff member, reflecting on her time working at one of MSF’s health centres in Rafah, questioned how she could ever return to ‘normal life’ after such an experience. What we are witnessing in Gaza is transgressing the boundaries of comprehensible violence.”

One MSF medical coordinator was quoted as saying, “I’ve worked in many war zones and violent conflicts with MSF, but I have never seen anything like this. I was prepared to treat war-wounded patients — injuries from explosions or shelling — but I was not prepared for this. This has been one of the hardest experiences of my life: watching people severely injured or killed simply for trying to get food. None of us were prepared for that. What strikes me most is how desperate people must be. They know the risks. They know the killings are ongoing. And still they walk through an active conflict zone just for one packet of spaghetti and three bottles of oil. Can you imagine the level of desperation that drives someone to do that? The violence we are seeing — it’s serious. Really, really serious. People are being shot like animals. They’re not armed. They’re not soldiers. They’re civilians carrying plastic bags, hoping to bring home some flour or pasta. My question is: how high is the price they have to pay for one bag of food?”.

MSF concluded, saying, “MSF calls for an immediate cessation of the GHF distribution mechanism and urges states and private donors to refrain from funding what is essentially a death trap.”

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