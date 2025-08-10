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Boris Petrov's avatar
Boris Petrov
Aug 10, 2025

After all we have learned about choreographed lies and fabrications about heroic and professional Oct. 7 military breakout out of Gaza concentration camp — why is Hamas still described as “terrorist” ???

Hamas behaved professionally and well-disciplined in conducting a successful breakthrough military attack out of decades long open concentration camp.

Panicked and cowardly Israeli army, however, murdered its own citizens while as usual launching a coordinated fabrications about “beheaded babies and rapes” – ALL disproven by now.

Hamas party was democratically elected and represents wishes of Palestinian people.

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Raymond Kalberg's avatar
Raymond Kalberg
Aug 10, 2025

But Israel is a terrorist organization and everyone knows it as a matter of fact.

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