Written By: Justin K.P.

The UK has completely destroyed any notion of being a free country and destroyed free speech and the free press to protect Israel and its genocide in Gaza.

The activist group “Palestine Action” was disrupting the UK-based facilities of Elbit Systems, the Israeli arms manufacturer profiting off the current holocaust in Gaza.

Francesca Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, wrote in her most recent report that “Elbit Systems has cooperated closely on Israeli military operations,53 embedding key staff in the Ministry of Defense,54 and was awarded the 2024 Israeli Defense Prize.”

She noted that, “Drones largely developed and supplied by Elbit Systems have long flown alongside fighter jets, surveilling Palestinians and delivering target intelligence”.

She also wrote that, “For Israeli companies such as Elbit Systems, the ongoing genocide has been a profitable venture. The 65 per cent surge in Israeli military spending from 2023 to 2024 – amounting to $46.5 billion,75 one of the highest per capita worldwide – generated a sharp surge in their annual profits.”

Because Palestine Action was actually disrupting the arms manufacturer responsible for the mass indiscriminate slaughter of civilians in Gaza, Elbit Systems, the Israeli embassy in the UK, and the British Israel lobby wanted them shut down.

Eventually, Britain’s Home Secretary Yvette Cooper proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist organization, which not only outlaws the group but makes it a criminal offense to say something supportive of it.

This move came after Palestine Action activists spray-painted planes at the UK’s RAF Brize Norton air base, where the UK allows Israeli planes to land after bombing civilians in Gaza.

The Israeli government cut out “Campaign against Antisemitism” which, “has received hundreds of thousands in donations from the Israeli ‘quasi-governmental’ Jewish National Fund”, took credit for the ban, tweeting “We are pleased that the Home Secretary has listened to our representations over the last week” referring to the ban on Palestine Action.

Other Israeli government cutouts in the UK also celebrate the ban. Journalist Asa Winstanley reported that:

Meanwhile, the Israel lobby is happy. “We welcome the decision to proscribe Palestine Action,” said Phil Rosenberg, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews. The Board admits in internal documents to having a “close working relationship with the Embassy of Israel” and the Israeli military. “This is the right decision and we strongly welcome it,” Labour Friends of Israel said. LFI is a front group for the Israeli embassy in London.

Experts warned that making it a criminal offense to support Palestine Action will stifle the right of free speech and free protest in the UK, with UN human rights experts saying, “Individuals could be prosecuted for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion, assembly, association and participation in political life. This would have a chilling effect on political protest and advocacy generally in relation to defending human rights in Palestine.”

The human rights NGO Amnesty International also warned that,”proscribing a direct-action protest group like Palestine Action risks an unlawful interference with the fundamental rights of freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly”.

Despite this, the UK continued with the ban, with Ben Watson, the lawyer representing the UK government in an appeal hearing, even saying “we accept, of course, that it is Draconian, and deliberately so” referring to the ban.

Since the ban went into effect, peaceful activists have been arrested simply for holding signs that read, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

Most recently, a protest was held in the UK's Parliament Square with peaceful demonstrators holding signs reading “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action”.

Staying true to their self-described “draconian” law, the UK conducted mass arrests against peaceful protestors with the official account of the UK’s Metropolitan Police bragging on X that “Parliament Square and Whitehall are clear” and that “466 people had been arrested for showing support for Palestine Action”.

The NGO Defend Our Juries said that, “The largest number of arrests in history by the Met police at a single protest was for people holding signs which say ‘I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action’”.

Journalist Owen Jones noted that more people were arrested at the peaceful demonstration than at the violent Poll Tax Riots of 1990.

Amnesty International issued a statement on the mass arrests, saying:

The arrest of otherwise peaceful protesters is a violation of the UK’s international obligations to protect the rights of freedom of expression and assembly. The protesters in Parliament Square were not inciting violence and it is entirely disproportionate to the point of absurdity to be treating them as terrorists. Instead of criminalising peaceful demonstrators, the Government should be focusing on taking immediate and unequivocal action to put a stop to Israel’s genocide and ending any risk of UK complicity in it.

Videos on social media show an elderly woman being dragged into a van by Met police and a blind, disabled man in a wheelchair being arrested by Met police for peacefully protesting.

The Guardian reported that, “Two women taking part in the action, one in her mid-70s, were arrested by police midway through their interview with the Guardian”.

Since the start of the genocide in Gaza, the UK has done everything it can to make criticism of Israel illegal.

Because Palestinian resistance groups such as Hamas are officially proscribed as terrorist organizations, and it is illegal to say something supportive of a proscribed organization, the UK has weaponized this law against journalists.

The independent journalist Richard Medhurst was arrested and charged at London’s Heathrow airport last year under terrorism charges for his journalism critical of Israel.

The journalist Sarah Wilkinson also had her phone, passport, and electronic equipment seized by UK police for “content that she has posted online” in support of Palestine. During the raid, “An urn in her attic was upturned, scattering her mother’s ashes”.

The UK police also raided the home of journalist Asa Winstanley because the UK police were “contacted by a UK-based counter extremism think tank who expressed concern about a number of posts” by Asa Winstanley about Palestine, as police later disclosed to Winstanley’s lawyers.

As he noted, “This ‘think tank’ is not named in the report, but it’s highly likely that the police only consulted groups with a pro-Israel bias”.

London’s Central Criminal Court later ruled that “the search warrants used in the raid (on Winstanley) were unlawfully issued and said the police must hand back all the computers, phones and other devices that they took that day.”

The UK has continued this Orwellian trend with the ban on Palestine Action, which now allows the UK state to arrest activists for supporting a non-violent protest group under terrorism charges.

One thing is for sure: under no circumstances can the UK be called a free and democratic country, and it has become a fully fledged police state in order to stop criticism of Israel.

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