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Martha Redsecker's avatar
Martha Redsecker
Aug 5, 2025

Absolutely HAS BEEN KNOWN from day 1 which started many years ago. a bunch of scum in ISRAEL wants to own the world in their part of that which surrounds it. And eliminate anything but those who only choose to surround themselves with their same religion. GOOD Grief!

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Antizionistic
Aug 5, 2025Edited

"no agriculture"

They started destroying farm land from the very beginning of their invasion, as very clearly seen from satellite images. Anybody who paid attention could see they intended to starve everyone to death if they could get away with it.

https://open.substack.com/pub/antizionistic/p/they-planned-on-starving-gazas-children

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