Written By: Justin K.P.

After close to two years of the Israeli Holocaust in Gaza, mainstream Israeli figures are finally admitting the obvious- that Israel has the intent to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and they are carrying out that plan.

For some of the most high-profile examples:

The Israeli Human Rights NGO B’Tselem put out a report titled “Our Genocide,” which found that the“Israeli regime is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip”.

Omer Bartov, the Israeli professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Brown University, wrote a New York Times op-ed where he wrote that it is “no longer possible to deny that the pattern of I.D.F. operations were consistent with the statements denoting genocidal intent made by Israeli leaders”.

The influential liberal Zionist writer David Grossman said that “Israel is carrying out a genocide in Gaza”.

The former deputy director of the Israeli Mossad, Amiram Levin, said that “The orders the government is giving the army today are a crime... To give an order to shoot at hungry children and parents looking for a piece of bread... This is a crime, this is genocide”.

Even Jeremy Ben-Ami, the head of the liberal Zionist lobbying group J-Street, said “he was persuaded by arguments that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza”.

While it is good that these figures are now acknowledging that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, it should not have taken them this long, given how obvious Israel’s genocidal intent and actions have been since day one.

In this article, I will review how the fact that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza has been obvious since the beginning.

Clear Intent To Commit Genocide From Day One.

Typically, the hardest thing to prove in a case of genocide is whether the perpetrators had genocidal intent.

In the case of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, however, this has been clear, with high-level Israeli officials issuing openly genocidal statements since Ocotber 7th of 2023.

On Ocotber 9th of 2023, then Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant issued a statement blatantly calling for genocide in Gaza, saying, “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly”.

As South Africa documented in their genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, Benjamin Netanyahu began issuing openly genocidal statements in October of 2023.

The report noted that “On 16 October 2023, in a formal address to the Israeli Knesset, he (Netanyahu) described the situation as ‘a struggle between the children of light and the children of darkness, between humanity and the law of the jungle’, a dehumanizing theme to which he returned on various occasions”.

The report also noted that “On 28 October 2023, as Israeli forces prepared their land invasion of Gaza, the Prime Minister invoked the Biblical story of the total destruction of Amalek by the Israelites, stating: ‘you must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. And we do remember’” and that “The Prime Minister referred again to Amalek in the letter sent on 3 November 2023 to Israeli soldiers and officers.”

It noted that, “The relevant biblical passage reads as follows: ‘Now go, attack Amalek, and proscribe all that belongs to him. Spare no one, but kill alike men and women, infants and sucklings, oxen and sheep, camels and asses’”.

The report quoted openly genocidal statements from other top Israeli officials in October and November of 2023, including:

Isaac Herzog: The President of Israel, who said on October 12th of 2023 that there are no innocent civilians in Gaza, saying “It’s an entire nation out there that is responsible. It’s not true this rhetoric about civilians not aware not involved. It’s absolutely not true. … and we will fight until we break their backbone”.

Itamar Ben-Gvir: The Israeli Minister for National Security, who said on November 10th, 2023, “t]o be clear, when we say that Hamas should be destroyed, it also means those who celebrate, those who support, and those who hand out candy — they’re all terrorists, and they should also be destroyed”.

Israel Katz: then the Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure who said on October 13th of 2023, “All the civilian population in Gaza is ordered to leave immediately. We will win. They will not receive a drop of water or a single battery until they leave the world”.

Amichai Eliyahu: The Israeli Minister of Heritage, who said on November 1st 2023, “The north of the Gaza Strip, more beautiful than ever. Everything is blown up and flattened, simply a pleasure for the eyes” and “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza”.

Avi Dichter: The Israeli Minister of Agriculture, who on November 11th of 2023 said, “[w]e are now actually rolling out the Gaza Nakba,” referring to the 1948 mass ethnic cleansing of Palestinians to establish the state of Israel.

Nissim Vaturi: the Deputy Speaker of the Knesset and Member of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee who said on October 7th of 2023, “[n]ow we all have one common goal — erasing the Gaza Strip from the face of the earth. Those who are unable will be replaced.”

The report also quoted the Israeli Colonel Yogev Bar Sheshet who filmed a video in Gaza, saying “[w]hoever returns here, if they return here after, will find scorched earth. No houses, no agriculture, no nothing. They have no future,” and the Israeli Colonel Erez Eshel, who said, “Vengeance is a great value. There is vengeance over what they did to us … This place will be a fallow land. They will not be able to live here”.

Along with this, it cited a video of IDF soldiers “dancing, chanting and singing ‘May their village burn, May Gaza be erased’” and another which showed them, “dancing, singing and chanting, ‘we know our motto: there are no uninvolved civilians’ and ‘to wipe off the seed of Amalek’”.

Genocidal Rhetoric Put Into Practice.

Along with the endless slew of openly genocidal statements from Israeli officials, Israel’s policy in Gaza has been clearly targeted towards killing civilians and destroying Palestinian life within Gaza.

The Israeli paper Ynet reported that “in the first 48 hours of the war,” Netanyahu called for the IDF to bomb civilian housing, quoting him as saying, “I don't care about targets, take down houses, bomb with everything there is”.

The IDF even developed an AI software to help them kill civilians. Israel’s 972 Magazine reported that Israel developed an AI software called “Where’s Daddy?” which was “used specifically to track the targeted individuals and carry out bombings when they had entered their family’s residences”. The outlet wrote that the software was designed to surveil a target so they “could be attacked as soon as they set foot in their home, collapsing the house on everyone inside”.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza overwhelmingly targeted civilians. A report from the NGO Euro Med Monitor from December of 2023 found that, “9 out of 10 of those killed in Gaza are civilians”.

A UN study from November 2024 found that “44% of verified victims were children and 26% women” in Gaza, that “the ages most represented among the dead were five to nine-year-olds”, and that “80% of victims were killed in residential buildings or similar housing”.

Furthermore, throughout the genocide, Israel conducted a war to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system while they were bombarding civilians

In December of 2024, the United Nations found that Israel had a pattern of attacking all of the hospitals in Gaza, which included:

(a) airstrikes or shelling on the hospitals and/or in the hospital’s vicinity, often resulting in serious damage to the hospitals’ premises and equipment; (b) besieging the hospitals with ground troops, preventing Palestinians from accessing the hospital and blocking medical supplies; (c) raiding the hospital with the assistance of heavy machinery, including tanks and bulldozers; (d) detaining medical staff, patients and their companions, as well as the IDPs sheltering inside the hospital; (e) forcing remaining patients, IDPs and others to leave the hospital; and finally; (f) withdrawing troops from the hospital, leaving in their wake severe damage to the structures, buildings and equipment inside, effectively rendering the hospital non-functional.

The United Nations Human Rights Council also found that “Al-Basma IVF Centre, Gaza’s largest fertility clinic, was shelled in December 2023, reportedly destroying around 4,000 embryos, as well as 1,000 sperm samples and unfertilized eggs” noting that “al-Basma IVF Centre served 2,000 to 3,000 patients each month, carrying out approximately 70 to 100 IVF procedures a month.”

The report noted that, “The Commission did not find any credible information indicating that the building was used for military purposes”.

It concluded that “the destruction of the Basma IVF clinic was a measure intended to prevent births among Palestinians in Gaza, which is a genocidal act under the Rome Statute and Genocide Convention”.

At the same time, doctors working in Gaza testified that IDF snipers were intentionally murdering children.

Feroze Sidhwa, a volunteer trauma surgeon, along with 44 other doctors working in Gaza, testified that they saw “children who had been shot in the head or the chest”.

Sidhwa said that, “Nearly every day I was there, I saw a new young child who had been shot in the head or the chest, virtually all of whom went on to die”.

Other American doctors in Gaza who went on record saying they saw children shot in the head or chest by the IDF include :

Dr. Mark Perlmutter: Who said, “I saw several children shot with high velocity bullet wounds, in both the head and chest”.

Dr. Irfan Galaria: Who said, “Our team cared for about four or five children, ages 5 to 8 years old, who were all shot with single shots to the head”.

Dr. Khawaja Ikram: Who said, “One day, while in the E.R., I saw a 3-year-old and 5-year-old, each with a single bullet hole to their head. When asked what happened, their father and brother said they had been told that Israel was backing out of Khan Younis. So they returned to see if anything was left of their house. There was, they said, a sniper waiting who shot both children”.

Dr. Ahlia Kattan: Who said, “I saw an 18-month-old little girl with a gunshot wound to the head”.

Dr. Nidal Farah: Who said, “I saw many children. In my experience, the gunshot wound was often to the head. Many had non-curable, permanent brain damage. It was almost a daily occurrence to have children arrive at the hospital with gunshot wounds to the head”.

Along with targeting civilians, bombing hospitals and fraternity clinics, and shooting children in the head, the IDF also routinely bombed refugee camps for Palestinians displaced from the bombing.

In one of the most brutal examples in May of 2024, Israel bombed a tent camp in Rafah, burning the tents and burning 45 people alive.

Again in October of 2024, Israeli bombs set a refugee camp outside of Al Shifa hospital on fire, burning four people alive and injuring 70.

Yet again in December of 2024, Israel bombed a refugee camp in southern Gaza, setting the tents on fire and burning 20 people alive.

At the same time, Israel deployed a system of committing mass rape at detention centres, which have functioned as torture facilities.

The UN human rights council report on Israel’s use of sexual violence found evidence of the systemic use of rape as torture against Palestinians, including against children.

The report “documented cases of rape and sexual assault of male detainees, including the use of an electrical probe to cause burns to the anus, and the insertion of objects, such as fingers, sticks, broomsticks and vegetables, into the anus and rectum.”

One example cited in the report of rape as torture from the IDF was at the Israeli torture dungeon Sde Teiman where a male detainee was “suspended from the ceiling so that only the tips of his toes touched a chair and was beaten with tools for hours” and then “a metal tool was inserted in his penis repeatedly until his penis started bleeding, and he fainted”.

The report found that the IDF used similar sexual torture towards Palestinian female detainees, citing a female detainee who testified “that a soldier threatened to gang rape her, kill her and burn her children”. The IDF soldier told her, “How do you want us to rape you? One by one or all together?”.

The report also found evidence of “the rape of several female detainees which involved the insertion of foreign devices in the vagina or rectum of the detainees”.

Two IDF soldiers stationed at the Sde Teiman torture facility testified to committing mass torture in the documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack. One said:

Even before going there, I’ve heard rumors of what was done to detainees there, with people bragging about physically abusing them or sort of joking about it, they would say to me that I would have to physically abuse detainees. one of the soldiers who had beaten a detainee, he wouldn’t shut up about it, and I remember the commander being in on it and showing his respect for that. In those sorts of circles, people who guard the detainees sort of see themselves as fighters or something. It was shocking, I’m deeply ashamed

Another said:

I remember at least one case when a very painful procedure was done and the patient gave no consent. No painkillers were administered to him around that procedure, and I was there. I saw that happening, and I saw him screaming, and I saw no one stopping it. I think that was retribution; that was a way to inflict pain. I don’t even think that in the Israeli society, there is a need for a cover-up these days, you can do almost whatever you want when it comes to Gazans, honestly, I think that is how Israeli society has been dehumanizing Palestinians for years.

At the same time, Israel has targeted and killed journalists to prevent the world from learning about the barbarity of the genocide.

Reporters without Borders found that over 200 journalists have been killed by the IDF in Gaza since the genocide began, 46 of whom they could prove “were targeted because of their journalistic activities”.

The genocide in Gaza has recently reached new levels of barbarity with Israel preventing UN aid, which could feed “the entire population of Gaza for over three months” just from the amount stockpiled outside of Gaza’s borders, in order to starve the entire Palestinian population of Gaza.

Professor Nick Maynard, a Oxford-based gastrointestinal surgeon currently in Gaza, said, “colleagues he worked with a year ago were barely recognisable, having lost 20-30 kg due to severe food shortages” and that “injured patients were dying because malnutrition was preventing them from healing properly”.

He was quoted saying, “The repairs that we carry out fall to pieces, patients get terrible infections, and they die. I have never had so many patients die because they can’t get enough food to recover” and “I saw a seven-month-old who looked like a newborn. The expression ‘skin and bones’ doesn’t do it justice”.

So far, at least 174 Palestinians have died from starvation because of the Israeli blockade, including 88 children.

Along with this, Israel set up four fake aid sites through their front foundation, the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” which has been used to entrap starving Palestinians and open fire on them, so far killing over 1000 in the massacres.

The Israeli paper Haaretz reported that “IDF officers and soldiers told Haaretz they were ordered to fire at unarmed crowds near food distribution sites,” with one telling the paper, “It's a killing field, where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They're treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire. We open fire early in the morning if someone tries to get in line from a few hundred meters away, and sometimes we just charge at them from close range. But there's no danger to the forces. I'm not aware of a single instance of return fire. There's no enemy, no weapons”.

In a recent report, Belkis Wille, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch, said, “Israeli forces are not only deliberately starving Palestinian civilians, but they are now gunning them down almost every day as they desperately seek food for their families, US-backed Israeli forces and private contractors have put in place a flawed, militarized aid distribution system that has turned aid distributions into regular bloodbaths”.

The report also documented the massacres at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, writing:

Dr. Victoria Rose, a British doctor who worked at a large hospital in Gaza in May and June, said that on June 1 staff were alerted that there had been mass casualties at Site 1 (of the Gaza Humanitarian foundation) that morning. She said throughout May, she had not seen any patients with gunshot wounds, only blast injuries. However, on that day, she said over 100 people—mostly men but also some women and teenage boys—were brought into the hospital with gunshot injuries. Two of the men she treated had been shot in the back of their legs. ‘Already by the late morning there were over 10 bodies piled up against one side of the emergency room,’ she said. Humanitarian organizations on the ground have documented similar trends. Doctors Without Borders noted ‘a stark increase in the number of patients with gunshot wounds’ at the time of the expansion of GHF aid distributions. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on July 8 highlighted a similar ‘sharp surge in mass casualty incidents linked to aid distribution sites,’ saying the organization’s medical team treated ‘over 2,200 weapon-wounded patients’ and logged more than 200 deaths, ‘a scale and frequency … without precedent.’ After the mass casualty event on June 1, the ICRC noted that ‘all patients said they had been trying to reach an aid distribution site.’

Anthony Aguilar, a whistleblower formerly in Gaza with UG solution, the American mercenary firm hired by Israel to guard the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, revealed that “The sites have not only become death traps, they were designed as death traps. All four distribution locations were intentionally, deliberately constructed, planned, and built in the middle of an active combat zone”.

The aforementioned Professor Nick Maynard said that “snipers appear to be targeting body parts including genitals and legs near the controversial US-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s (GHF) food aid collection points in southern and central Gaza”, saying “the medical teams here have also been seeing a clear pattern of people being shot in certain body parts on different days, such as the head, legs or genitals, which seems to indicate deliberate targeting, These are mainly from the militarised distribution points, where starving civilians are going to try and get food but then report getting targeted by Israeli soldiers or quadcopters”.

He called the aid sites “death traps” and said that he “mostly operated on young teenage boys who were trying to retrieve food for their families”.

Anthony Aguilar revealed that a 12-year-old boy named Amir, “walked 12 kilometers to get food, got nothing but scraps, thanked us for it, and died” because the IDF shot “machine gun fire” at him and a crowd of Palestinians leaving the “aid centre”.

While now it is impossible to deny that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and it is a positive that some more mainstream figures are admitting it, it was clear from the beginning that this was the intention.

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