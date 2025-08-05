The Dissident

The Dissident

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Undocumented Commentator
Aug 5, 2025

You people are falling for Hamas propaganda.

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Sheppard Cabanne
Aug 5, 2025

Super bummed. I liked that kid when he appeared on the scene a couple years ago. To see him beclown himself in such an evil, disgusting way- *sigh*

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