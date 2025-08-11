Pictured Above: Journalist Anas Al Sharif, who was recently targeted and killed by Israel

Written By: Justin K.P.

Since starting its Holocaust in Gaza, Israel has barred foreign journalists from entering Gaza.

The reason is obvious: if journalists were allowed to report on what Israel is doing in Gaza, the world would see the full extent of its crimes against the Palestinian people of Gaza.

International doctors who have been allowed into Gaza have exposed shocking crimes, such as IDF snipers shooting children in the head, and IDF snipers targeting different body parts on Palestinian civilians on different days.

If Israel lets journalists into Gaza, this is only a fraction of the crimes that would be uncovered.

As part of this information blockade, Israel has targeted and killed native journalists in Gaza to prevent them from exposing Israel’s crimes.

Gaza’s Media Office has documented 221 Palestinian journalists who have been targeted and killed by the IDF since October 7th of 2023.

Most recently, Israel targeted and killed journalist Anas al-Sharif along with four of his colleagues, “correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and three cameramen: Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa”.

The IDF bragged about murdering al-Sharif on X, falsely claiming he was a “Hamas terrorist”.

In reality, Israel ran a coordinated smear campaign against Anas Al-Sharif in order to justify killing him for his journalism.

A Smear Campaign.

To justify their murder of Anas al-Sharif, the IDF put out a clearly fabricated document which it claimed proved that, “Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops”.

The document was clearly staged by the Mossad, but even the fake documents claim that Anas al-Sharif has not been a part of Hamas since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza.

As Palestinian analyst Muhammad Shehada noted, replying to the IDF:

Even your own fabricated document about Anas incriminates you 100% It claims he was wounded in a training explosion in early 2023 & was left incapacitated & unfit for military service with "extremely weak hearing in the left ear, weak eye sight", constant migraines & headaches In other words, Anas, per your own document, had zero military role during the entire period of the genocide. Yet he was murdered so openly for the crime of being a journalist!

The fabricated document was part of a coordinated smear campaign from the IDF to falsely claim Anas al-Sharif was a Hamas member to justify killing him for his journalism.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) previously exposed Israel fabricating documents and evidence to smear Palestinian journalists as Hamas members and justify killing them.

The CPJ noted that, “Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Al Ghoul was killed along with freelance camera operator Rami Al Refee near Gaza City by an Israeli drone strike on July 31, 2024.”

The CPJ documented that Israel fabricated a document claiming that “Al Ghoul was an engineer in the Hamas Gaza Brigade,” which they claimed was “discovered on a Hamas computer”.

The CPJ documented that the document was clearly fabricated, given that it “contained contradictory information showing that Al Ghoul, born in 1997, received a Hamas military ranking in 2007, when he would have been 10 years old. The document also indicated that Al Ghoul joined Hamas’ military wing in 2014, at the age of 17”.

The CPJ also noted that Ismail Al Ghoul had already been released by the IDF, something they would not have done if he were actually a Hamas member, writing “the IDF released Al Ghoul after detaining him during the army’s March 18, 2024, raid on Al-Shifa hospital, which Al Jazeera said disproved the IDF’s ‘false claim of his affiliation with any organization.’”

The CPJ also documented that Israel falsely claimed journalists Hamza Al Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya were Hamas operatives to justify murdering them, writing:

Al Jazeera journalist Hamza Al Dahdouh and freelancer Mustafa Thuraya were killed in an Israeli strike on January 7, 2024. Israel alleged that they were terrorists operating a drone ‘posing a threat’ to IDF soldiers. A Washington Post analysis of their drone footage from that day found ‘no indications that either man was operating as anything other than a journalist that day.’ The available footage shows that the journalists did not film any IDF troops, aircraft, or military equipment, nor were there any indications of IDF troops in the vicinity of the area they filmed. The Washington Post investigation also noted that both journalists passed through Israeli checkpoints on their way to the south early in the war and that Dahdouh had been approved to leave Gaza—“a rare privilege unlikely to have been granted to a known militant.”

Similarly, before his murder by the IDF, the CPJ and UN warned that a similar smear campaign was being deployed by Israel against Anas al-Sharif.

Last month, the UN Human Rights Council warned that “Online attacks and unfounded accusations by the Israeli army against Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif are a blatant attempt to endanger his life and silence his reporting on the genocide in Gaza”.

Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression, said, “I am deeply alarmed by repeated threats and accusations of the Israeli army against Anas Al-Sharif, the last surviving journalist of Al Jazeera in northern Gaza, Fears for Al-Sharif’s safety are well-founded as there is growing evidence that journalists in Gaza have been targeted and killed by the Israeli army on the basis of unsubstantiated claims that they were Hamas terrorists”.

The CPJ similarly warned that the IDF was ramping up its smear campaign against Anas Al-Sharif after he put out a report on Israel’s starvation blockade, which brought him to tears. The CPJ wrote, “The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee has stepped up his online attacks on Anas Al-Sharif, by falsely alleging that he is a Hamas terrorist, since the journalist cried on air while reporting on starvation in Gaza. The 28-year-old journalist has been a key source of news from Gaza for international audiences since the war began more than 650 days ago.”

CPJ’s Regional Director Sara Qudah said, “We are deeply alarmed by the repeated threats made by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee against Al Jazeera’s Gaza correspondent Anas Al-Sharif and call on the international community to protect him, This is not the first time Al-Sharif has been targeted by the Israeli military, but the danger to his life is now acute. Israel has killed at least six Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza during this war. These latest unfounded accusations represent an effort to manufacture consent to kill Al-Sharif”.

Speaking to CPJ before his murder Anas Al-Sharif said, “Adraee’s campaign is not only a media threat or an image destruction; it is a real-life threat, All of this is happening because my coverage of the crimes of the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip harms them and damages their image in the world. They accuse me of being a terrorist because the occupation wants to assassinate me morally”.

The CPJ documented that Avichay Adraee, the IDF Arabic spokesperson, made it clear that the smear campaign against Anas Al-Sharif was over his reporting on Israel's starvation blockade on Gaza and for calling for an end to the genocide, writing:

In a July 24 video, Adraee accused Al-Sharif of being a member of Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam, since 2013 and moving during the war “to work for the most criminal and offensive channel.” In a July 23 video, Adraee described Al Jazeera’s reporting on starving Palestinians as “a fabricated drama starring Anas Al-Sharif, who sheds crocodile tears,” while playing a clip of the journalist crying while reporting on July 20. In a July 20 video, Adraee played the same footage of Al-Sharif crying and accused him of “propaganda” and being part of a “false Hamas campaign on starvation.” On July 12, responding to Al Sharif’s post calling for a ceasefire, Adraee described the journalist as “a mouthpiece for intellectual terrorism.”

Placed On An Israeli Kill List.

Part of the IDF smear campaign against Anas al-Sharif to justify his murder included him being placed on an IDF kill list.

The IDF, in 2024, fabricated a document that claimed multiple journalists working in Gaza were Hamas members.

Using this fabricated list, the IDF targeted and killed journalist Hossam Shabat in March of this year, who was listed on the fabricated document.

After his murder, journalist Jeremy Scahill confirmed that the document was fabricated, confirming that a Hamas internal audit, “found Hossam Shabat was not a sniper, not in Qassam, and not affiliated with Hamas at all”.

Scahill noted that, “Hamas typically claims its fighters publicly when they are killed—but in this case, they made clear: Shabbat was not one of them”.

As journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous noted in Drop Site News, the IDF “preemptively accused him (Shabat) and five other journalists of being terrorists prior to attacking them, effectively putting them on a hit list”.

Also on this hit list was Anas Al-Sharif.

Drop site news reported at the time that, “Al-Sharif reported receiving multiple calls from Israeli army officers in November 2023, ordering him to cease coverage and to leave northern Gaza. Less than three weeks later, his family home in the Jabaliya refugee camp was bombed, killing his 90-year-old father, Jamal al-Sharif. Like Shabat, al-Sharif never left northern Gaza.”

Responding to being put on the Israeli hit list, Anas Al-Sharif said:

Since the beginning of the war, I have personally faced several threats and assassination attempts by the Israeli army. I lost my father and several relatives as part of the efforts to force me to stop my news coverage. I believe that continuing journalistic coverage is my responsibility and duty. Reporting the suffering of Gaza’s residents, and the victims of Israeli bombing, is my obligation, and the world must see what is happening to my people. Despite the threats and danger, I will not, and will never, stop this coverage—until my last breath, because I am fighting for a just cause

Mainstream Media Joins In Smear Campaign.

Instead of standing up for their colleague who was facing a smear campaign from Israel, much of the mainstream media helped spread the Israeli smear campaign against Anas Al-Sharif by sharing the fabricated kill list document put out by Israel.

The Associated Press, despite admitting that the outlet could not “independently verify the authenticity of the documents Israel posted online,” falsely claiming that Anas Al-Shar and other journalists were Hamas members, the outlet still wrote a mostly uncritical report repeating the fabricated Israeli claims.

The New York Times, which often functions as a mouthpiece for Zionists, also uncritically shared the fabricated Israeli documents.

Bari Weiss’s “The Free Press” also spread propaganda used to justify the murder of Anas Al-Sharif.

Previously, Bari Weiss slandered the Palestinian poet and academic Refaat Alareer by insinuating that he supported Hamas “baking a baby in an oven,” when in reality he was making fun of that absurd and already debunked atrocity propaganda claim.

Alareer began receiving death threats from IDF members because of Bari Weiss’s slander, and he tweeted:

If I get killed by Israeli bombs or my family is harmed, I blame Bari Weiss and her likes. Many maniacal Israeli soldiers already bombing Gaza take these lies and smears seriously and they act upon them.

A few months later, Alareer was targeted and killed by the IDF.

Bari Weiss’s outlet, “The Free Press,” later shared the fabricated documents from the IDF falsely accusing Anas Al-Sharif of being a Hamas member, which were used to justify killing him.

Israel’s War On Facts.

Israel’s murder of Anas al-Sharif and his colleagues is just the latest in Israel’s mass campaign to stop any reporting exposing their war crimes and silence anyone telling the truth about their Holocaust in Gaza.

Al Jazeera published Anas al-Sharif’s powerful final message he wrote in case he was killed by the IDF saying:

This is my will, and my final message. If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice. First, peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you. God knows that I have given everything I possess, every effort and every ounce of strength, to be a support and a voice for my people, ever since I opened my eyes to life in the alleys and streets of the Jabalia refugee camp. My hope was that God would grant me enough years to return, with my family and loved ones, to our original hometown of occupied Asqalan (“al-Majdal”). But God’s will came first, and His decree is carried out. I have lived through pain in all its details, and I have tasted loss and grief many times. Yet I never once hesitated to convey the truth exactly as it was, without falsification or distortion, so that God may bear witness against those who stayed silent, those who accepted our killing, those who suffocated our breath, and those whose hearts were unmoved by the torn bodies of our children and women, and who did nothing to stop the massacre our people have endured for more than a year and a half. I entrust you with Palestine, the jewel of the crown of Muslims, and the heartbeat of every free soul in this world. I entrust you with its people and with its wronged, innocent children, who were not given enough time in life to dream or live in safety and peace—whose pure bodies were crushed beneath thousands of tons of Israeli bombs and missiles, torn apart and scattered against the walls. I entrust you not to be silenced by chains, nor held back by borders. Be bridges toward the liberation of land and people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our usurped homeland. I entrust you with my family, to treat them well. I entrust you with the apple of my eye, my beloved daughter, Sham, whom the days did not allow me to watch grow as I had always dreamed. And I entrust you with my dear son, Salah, whom I wished to stand beside and guide until he became strong enough to bear my burdens and carry on the mission. I entrust you with my beloved mother, whose blessed prayers brought me to where I am, whose supplications were my fortress, and whose light was my path. I pray that God strengthens her heart and rewards her for me with the best of rewards. And I entrust you also with my lifelong companion, my beloved wife, Umm Salah, Bayan, whom the war separated from me for long days and months, yet she remained faithful to the covenant, steadfast like the trunk of an olive tree that does not bend, patient and steadfast, carrying the trust in my absence with all her strength and faith. I entrust you to gather around them and to be their support after God Almighty. If I die, I die steadfast upon the principle, and I bear witness before God that I am content with His decree, faithful in meeting Him, and certain that what is with God is better and everlasting. O God, accept me among the martyrs, forgive me my past and future sins, and make my blood a light that illuminates the path of freedom for my people and my family. Forgive me if I have fallen short, and pray for me with mercy, for I have kept my covenant and have neither changed nor altered. Do not forget Gaza… And do not forget me in your sincere prayers for forgiveness and acceptance.

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