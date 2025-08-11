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Ray's avatar
Ray
Aug 11, 2025

If this guy is a journalist, I’m LeBron James

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Michael Woods's avatar
Michael Woods
Aug 11, 2025

A journalist working for Hamas a convenient omission as usual.

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