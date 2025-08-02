The Dissident

The Dissident

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Lillie Tibbs's avatar
Lillie Tibbs
Aug 4, 2025

My 2026 litmus test is whether a candidate supports sending money and arms to Israel.

If they do, they won't get my support.

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Theresa Thompson's avatar
Theresa Thompson
Aug 2, 2025

Massie has voted consistently against all foreign aid. He's voted against funding for Ukraine and Taiwan as well. He's got strong support in his district so I hope they're wasting their money! These people are absolute snakes.

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