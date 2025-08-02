Written By: Justin K.P.

Thomas Massie, the Republican representative for Kentucky's 4th congressional district, has been significantly targeted by the Zionist lobby for his opposition to Israeli interference in American politics and opposition to the genocide in Gaza.

As a Libertarian in the tradition of Ron Paul, Massie has taken several strong anti-war stances.

Last year, he made headlines exposing the power of the Israeli lobby in American politics, revealing on Tucker Carlson’s podcast that every other Republican member of the House had an “AIPAC babysitter” whom they met with before casting votes.

Massie has also strongly opposed sending military aid to Israel to back their ongoing genocide in Gaza.

He also opposed backing the Israeli invasion of Lebanon. In 2024, Massie tweeted, “If Israel insists on destroying civilian targets in Lebanon, let them buy and build their own weapons. American taxpayers should not be funding this”.

He also strongly opposed the recent Israeli/American bombing of Iran, even introducing a war powers act resolution to force a vote in Congress on the bombing. He was also the only Republican to vote against crushing sanctions on Iran.

On domestic issues, Massie has often gone against the Trump administration, voting against the so-called “big beautiful bill” and supporting the release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list.

Unsurprisingly, these positions have gotten him in the crosshairs of the Trump administration and the Israel lobby.

Last month, the Trump advisors Tony Fabrizio and Chris LaCivita created the “Kentucky MAGA” super PAC, created in an attempt to unseat Massie.

Tony Fabrizio, the co-creator of the super PAC, has a direct connection to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In 2020, Trump sent some of his advisors to Israel to help Benjamin Netanyahu get re-elected after his corruption charges were brought, one of whom was Tony Fabrizio.

Now the top donors of the Kentucky MAGA super PAC have been revealed through a filing submitted to the Federal Election Commission. Donors include the hedge fund manager John Paulson, donating $250,000, and the Israeli-American Zionist mega donor and member of Netanyahu's inner circle, Miriam Adelson, donating $750,000.

However, the top donor is a lesser-known but arguably more influential Zionist mega donor, Paul Singer, a billionaire hedge fund manager and co-CEO of Elliott Management, who gave one million dollars to Kentucky MAGA.

Singer has been one of the top donors to some of the most influential neo-con and Zionist lobby groups and think tanks in recent years.

In this article, I will go over the role Singer plays as one of the largest financial backers of America’s top Israel Lobby groups.

The Creator of Russiagate.

While many think Russigate and the origin of fearmongering over “Russian interference” originated with the Hillary Clinton campaign, it actually originated with neo-cons.

One of them was Singer.

The Atlantic Magazine described Singer as the “primary seed donor” of the now defunct Foreign Policy Initiative (FPI), a rebranded think tank founded by Bill Kristol and Robert Kagan, the creators of the Project For a New American Century (PNAC), the think tank behind the Iraq War.

The Foreign Policy Initiative played the same role as the Project For a New American Century, but instead of drumming up a war with Iraq, the think tank drummed up a new Cold War with Russia .

As journalists Max Blumenthal and Rania Khalek reported in 2014 :

Launched by Weekly Standard founder William Kristol and two former foreign policy aides to Mitt Romney, Dan Senor and Robert Kagan (the husband of Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland), FPI grew directly out of the Project for a New American Century that led the public pressure campaign for a unilateral U.S. invasion of Iraq after the Bin Laden-orchestrated 9/11 attacks. In 2010, when FPI rose from the ashes of PNAC, whose name had become synonymous with warmongering, mendacity and strategic blundering, it pivoted away from Iraq toward ‘rising resurgent powers, including China and Russia,’ according to its mission statement. Through a series of letters and manifestos urging President Barack Obama to take a more confrontational stance toward Russia, FPI has assiduously sought to establish the groundwork for a new Cold War. On March 14, in The Weekly Standard, Kristol laid out FPI’s goals, writing that recent geopolitical crises could be exploited to reverse America’s ‘war-weary’ post-Iraq attitude and prevent further cuts to defense spending. ‘All that’s needed is the rallying,’ he insisted. ‘And the turnaround can be fast.’

The Foreign Policy Initiative cooked up the original Red Scare around “Russian interference,” coordinating with the Russia Today anchor Liz Wahl to get her to resign on air, and later doing a media tour fearmongering over Russian interference.

Along with funding the rebranded Iraq War-era think tank pushing for a new Cold War with Russia, Singer helped fund the phony Steele dossier, which falsely attempted to tie Trump to Russia.

Forward Magazine reported in 2017 that :

A conservative news website funded by hedge fund billionaire and political megadonor Paul Singer was the first entity to contract a research firm to dig up dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump—leading to the infamous dossier containing unverified claims about Trump’s ties to Russia. The Washington Free Beacon notified the House Intelligence Committee on Friday that it had paid the research firm Fusion GPS to conduct intelligence-gathering on “multiple candidates in the Republican presidential primary, just as we retained other firms to assist in our research into Hillary Clinton,” the site’s editor and chairman explained in a statement on their website. After Trump won the Republican nomination, funding for Fusion GPS’s research was provided by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign. That research included work by former British spy Christopher Steele, whose report includes claims about collusion between Trump and Russia

The Israeli Lobby’s Top Funder.

Along with funding the rebranded PNAC and the pre-Steele Dossier Fusion GPS, Singer has been one of the Israel lobby’s most important donors.

In 2015, journalist Eli Clifton reported that Paul Singer, who at the time was a director at the Republican Jewish Coalition, was a top funder of think tanks pushing for war with Iran. As he wrote:

Paul Singer, a director at the Republican Jewish Coalition, is a huge donor to various groups that promote a hawkish line on Iran policy. Between 2008 and 2011, he contributed $3.6 million to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a hard-line neoconservative think tank whose scholars have variously advocated for “crippling sanctions,” “economic warfare,” and bombing Iran. The hedge fund mogul has also supported the American Enterprise Institute, a think tank whose scholars, including Richard Perle and Danielle Pletka, led the charge into Iraq and have been no less aggressive in regard to Iran. In addition, Singer has supported the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs—he was listed in the group’s “Chairman’s Circle” as recently as 2012. The group’s current director, Michael Makovsky, recently compared President Obama to Neville Chamberlain. Singer has also served on the board of Commentary magazine, the publication that has more-or-less defined hard-line neoconservative orthodoxy since the late 1960s.

Clifton reported that at the time, Singer was a “core funder” of “The Philos Project,” which advocated for “Christian engagement in the Middle East” and tweeted, “Iran is known to sponsor #terrorism. Iran wants a nuclear bomb. What could possibly go wrong? #StopIran”.

He also noted that, “A column published the day before Netanyahu’s speech before Congress (in 2015) by the group’s executive director, Robert Nicholson, warned that ‘Iran wants to take over the Middle East’ because ‘they remember empire – and they want it back.’ And ‘Iranian leaders see themselves as bringing about the end of history’ because ‘Iran is prepared to kill and maim its way across the Middle East in order to achieve military hegemony over its foes’”.

Singer has also been a large funder of groups that wanted to undo the Iran deal. As journalist Philip Weiss noted in 2018, “When Donald Trump tore up the Iran deal earlier this year, it was widely believed that he had deferred to his billionaire donors Sheldon Adelson, Bernard Marcus, and Paul Singer. Trump especially needs Singer and Adelson, who have given generously to the Republican Party, so as to maintain his political firewall against getting impeached.”

Weiss wrote that, “Singer has funded a lot of neoconservative outfits, notably the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and the Israel Project, which have argued ardently for undoing the Iran deal”.

Weiss quoted Rightweb writing:

Singer is deeply involved in a network of right-wing, “pro-Israel” organizations. He serves on the boards of Commentary magazine, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and the Manhattan Institute, where he chairs the board of trustees. He is a former board member of the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs, has funded neoconservative research groups like the Middle East Media Research Institute and the Center for Security Policy… He was also connected to the pro-Iraq War advocacy group Freedom’s Watch.... According to tax filings, Singer’s foundation has generously donated to the American Enterprise Institute, the Ethics and Public Policy Center, the Institute for the Study of War, the Claremont Institute, The Israel Project, and the Philanthropy Roundtable…

Paul Singer’s foundation, the Paul E. Singer Foundation, has also given money to an endless list of pro-Israel organizations. NGO report wrote, “The foundation has provided funding to organizations such as the American Israel Education Foundation, the America-Israel Friendship League, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Independence Fund, The Israel Project, and Israel Promise. This suggests a focus on supporting Israel-related initiatives. The substantial funding to pro-Israel organizations raises concerns about potential ties to the Israeli government”.

During the 2024 election cycle, Singer was "one of AIPAC’s top donors, with $2 million given to AIPAC-tied groups” during the election cycle.

As journalist Ken Silverstein reported, Singer has also funded “The Krauthammer Fellowship,” which “awards 15 positions annually to ‘aspiring writers, journalists, scholars, and policy analysts’ under the age of 35 and provides them with ‘editorial mentorship’ and help placing their work” for pro-Israel writers, “run by the New York-based Tikvah Fund”.

Silverstien wrote that Singer’s “goal is to gin up pro-Israel propaganda and apologias for war crimes committed by the Israel Defense Force”. Examples given by Silverstein include:

“Student radicals and outside agitators who had watched university administrators capitulate to mob tactics at Columbia, Yale, and other universities thought they could get away with the same antics in Texas,” Samet, a past awardee, wrote in a story published in National Review two months ago that’s listed on the Tikvah Fund’s website as an example of Krauthammer Fellows’ prime work. “Boy were they wrong.” It praised the University of Texas at Austin for approving cracking heads of “pro-Hamas” students protesting Israel’s military assault on Gaza, unlike the namby-pamby liberal administrators at Columbia, Yale, and other universities who chose to “capitulate to mob tactics.” “What pure evil looks like,” the headline above another story featured by the Tikvah Fund that was co-authored by current fellow Kassy Dillon for Fox News quoted LeElle Slifer, a US citizen who had family members taken hostage by Hamas last October 7. “Israel cares for innocent people, no matter whether they are Palestinian or Jewish,” Slifer told Dillon. “They don’t want to hurt anyone.” Other articles written by past and present Krauthammer Fellows that the Tikvah Fund promotes include “Harvard Shrugs at Jew Hatred” by J.J. Kimche in the Wall Street Journal; “Why and How to Revive American Anti-Communism” by Gary Dreyer in Commentary; and “In the City of Slaughter” by Daniel Kane in Public Discourse, which needless to say wasn’t a reference to any of the towns in Gaza the Israeli military has turned into graveyards of rubble, but to the collective plight of Israelis and Jews, like the author, who prior to last October 7 had been “cocooned in the security blanket provided by the IDF and the Iron Dome” and falsely imagined “the Jewish people had entered a new chapter of their history…safely divorced from the agony and fear that dominated Jewish life for more than 2,000 years.”

Bolstering Israel’s Tech Sector.

Along with being a major funder of more Zionist lobby groups and think tanks in America, Singer has also helped outsource American tech jobs to Israel.

Journalist Whitney Webb reported that Singer founded, a “project to bolster Israel’s tech economy at American expense known as ‘Start-Up Nation Central,’ which he founded in response to the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement that seeks to use nonviolent means to pressure Israel to comply with international law in its treatment of Palestinians”.

She reported that, “This project is directly linked to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who in recent years has publicly mentioned that it has been his ‘deliberate policy’ to have former members of Israel’s ‘military and intelligence units…merge into companies with local partners and foreign partners’ in order to make it all but impossible for major corporations and foreign governments to boycott Israel”.

Webb noted:

Singer’s nonprofit organization has acted as the vehicle through which Netanyahu’s policy has been realized, via the group’s close connections to the Israeli PM and Singer’s long-time support for Netanyahu and the Likud Party. With deep ties to Netanyahu, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and controversial tech companies—like Amdocs—that spied on the American government, this Singer-funded organization has formed a nexus of connections between the public and private sectors of both the American and Israeli economies with the single goal of making Israel the new technology superpower.

Reporting on the project, the Times of Israel wrote:

New York-based billionaire, hedge fund manager and philanthropist Paul Singer is setting up a new economic research and policy institute in Israel that will focus on Israeli technological innovation. The new institute will be launched by Start-Up Nation Central, an independent nonprofit organization Singer founded in 2013 to connect international business and government leaders with Israeli technology. The institute will be home to researchers who will develop long-term policy recommendations to foster the continued growth of Israel’s tech sector and secure Israel’s economy, Start-Up Nation Central said in a statement Monday.

Some of Israel's tech “innovations” that Singer has helped “create” include Orwellian, farcical recognition technology allowing the IDF to have a mass database of Palestinians in the West Bank, and Lavender, which has a program called “Where’s Daddy” which helps the IDF target militants when they are with their families.

Israel Lobby:

While MAGA Kentucky’s ads will attempt to attack Massie over domestic issues, it is clear that the real reason behind the super PAC and its top donor is to primary Massie over his position on Israel and foreign policy in the Middle East and replace him with a Zionist war-hawk.

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