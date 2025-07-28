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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
Jul 28, 2025

I heard Aguilar's comments on the Beeb over the weekend. I also heard, can't remember who else was quoted, but the smearing of him as a "disgruntled contractor." So, the hasbara machine cranks up quickly.

What's laughable is a Bari Weiss (I come to Bari Weiss not to praise her) leaving the NYT because she said it wasn't Zionist enough.

These people are sick, sadistic, ghoulish fucks. I mean, even CNN among US mainstream media is publishing brutal photos of the genocide by starvation now. https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2025/07/world/photos-starvation-in-gaza-intl-cnnphotos/

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Old Abe's avatar
Old Abe
Jul 30, 2025

That’s laughable. But clearly your opinion is ideologically- if not religiously and/or hate-driven and you have no soul and certainly no issue with lying yourself and promoting propaganda and misinformation to suit your agenda. There is no genocide taking place in Gaza. This is a simple fact. The only reason any journalist reports this is because you and people like you prefer to ignore facts, create stories, and promote misinformed if not completely libelous narratives. There is a tremendous amount of aid in Gaza sitting undistributed. This is also fact, and of course, serves the politics of Hamas, but you and others prefer to ignore this fact. There’s so much more to say here but it’s gets so tiring trying to educate those who are simply hellbent on wiping out Israel and have really no idea about what fundamental islamism is all about, how it has spread, the genocide it is perpetrating and so forth - because that’s a truth you can’t handle. A counter narrative you can’t handle. Shame on you for being so lazy and so carried away and so brainwashed by the antisemitic and anti Israel B.S. as opposed to driven by facts, history, humanitarianism, and understanding of international law, an understanding of the Muslim Brotherhood, Qatar’s and Iran’s role in funding all its proxies and the horrors they are perpetrating around the world.

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