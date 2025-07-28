Written By: Justin K.P.

The writers against the war on Gaza, a collection of writers opposed to the genocide in Gaza, and the mainstream media propaganda used to justify it, have just put out a Dossier showing that “The New York Times is an accomplice to the genocide in Gaza, serving as a mouthpiece for American imperialism and shaping elite consensus around foreign policy” and exposing the fact that many of the papers top figures have close ties to Israel and the Israeli lobby.

The Dossier identified some key players currently at the New York Times and showed their ties to Israel.

This list includes:

Meredith Kopit Levien: the CEO of The New York Times Company, who previously spoke, “at events and served on the advisory council of B’nai B’rith Youth Organization (BBYO), a youth group that fundraises for Israel, sponsors trips to Israel, and partners with the ADL.” The dossier noted that “on its website, BBYO announces that ‘an unwavering commitment to the state of Israel’ is one of the core values it teaches to the young men and women going through its leadership programs. One of BBYO’s former youth leaders wrote in 2012 that within the organization, ‘the message is clear: to be a Jewish youth is to be loyal to the state of Israel.’”

Joe Kahn: The NYT’s executive editor since 2022, whose “father, Leo, was serving on the board of the Zionist media watchdog group the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA)”. The Dossier noted that, Khan “is responsible for the widely debunked report, ‘Screams Without Words,’ which accused Hamas fighters of ‘weaponizing sexual violence’ on October 7, 2023.” It also noted that “Kahn has also shown a willingness to adjust coverage in response to criticism from Zionist elements — including CAMERA”.

Thomas Friedman: Who “has worked as a foreign affairs columnist for the Times opinion page since 1995”. The Dossier noted that “Friedman spent his high school summers living in Israel on a kibbutz near occupied Haifa” and that “in his autobiography, he wrote that his high school years were ‘one big celebration of Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War.’ That war killed around 15,000 people, expanded Israel’s occupation, and expelled up to 325,000 Palestinians from the West Bank and 100,000 Syrians from Golan Heights.” The Dossier also noted that, “While working as Jerusalem bureau chief in 1984, Friedman purchased a home for the Times located in the Qatamon neighborhood of West Jerusalem. That home had been stolen from the Karmi family during the 1948 Nakba.”

Isabel Kershner: Who “has worked for The New York Times as a Jerusalem correspondent since 2007”. The Dossier noted that “Both Kershner’s husband and her two sons served in the (Israeli) Occupation’s military.” The Dossier also uncovered that “Kershner’s husband, Hirsh Goodman, was director of the ‘Program on Information Strategy’ at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), a ‘leading security think tank,’ which is tasked with shaping a positive image of Israel in the media from 2000 to at least 2012. In 2010, he reportedly worked with Israeli government officials to craft a war propaganda strategy. Goodman previously worked at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a Zionist think tank founded and run by former AIPAC executives”.

Patrick Kingsley: Who has “been the Times’ Jerusalem bureau chief since 2021”. The Dossier noted that Kingsley, “regularly contributes reporting to the Times drawn from journalist embeds within the Israeli military in Gaza, a practice widely denounced for producing biased, inflammatory, and false reporting”. It also noted that “In 2021, he wrote a profile of the Palestinian poet, scholar, and teacher Refaat Alareer. When pro-Israel pressure groups like CAMERA argued that the profile had failed to accurately represent Alareer’s negative views on Israel, the Times appended a lengthy correction to demonize Alareer and delegitimize his perspective.” Alareer faced a smear campaign from Zionists, which culminated in him being targeted and killed by an Israeli air strike.

Ronen Bergman: who “is a staff writer for The New York Times Magazine and frequently contributes reporting for the Times Jerusalem bureau”. The Dossier noted that Bergman, “was drafted into the IOF in 1990 and served as an intelligence officer for the Israeli military police, recruiting and training informants.” It also noted that, “At a private event in 2018, Bergman thanked AIPAC — the largest Zionist lobby group in the U.S. — for its service. ‘I’ve been all over the U.S. with AIPAC and it’s always a great pleasure, as an Israeli,’ he said. ‘I always tell AIPAC, you do so much in the U.S…I know that you’ve got our backs. It’s such a great feeling.’ He has spoken at AIPAC events at least four times since 2014.”

Natan Odenheimer: Who “has worked as a Jerusalem correspondent for the Times since early 2025 and has freelanced for the paper since October 2023”. The dossier noted that “Odenheimer was born and raised in occupied Jerusalem. He served in the IOF as a member of the ‘Maglan’ special forces commando unit for almost four years”.

Adam Rasgon: Who “joined The New York Times as a Jerusalem correspondent in January 2024.” The Dossier noted that, “Rasgon first worked at the Jerusalem-based Shalem Center (now Shalem College). The research center was founded by one of Benjamin Netanyahu’s close advisors and funded by Trump mega-donor Sheldon Adelson. A few years later, Rasgon was again employed by a Zionist think tank, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, which was founded in 1985 by senior members of AIPAC in order to ‘disseminate the AIPAC line but in a way that would disguise its connections,’ according to one former AIPAC employee”. The Dossier “found that the Washington Institute was cited in at least 17 articles to which Rasgon contributed reporting during his tenure at the Times” noting that, “he does not inform readers that the institute receives funding from the Zionist lobby”.

Jodi Rudoren: Who “has been The New York Times’ editorial director of newsletters since March 2025”. The Dossier noted that, “In a 2014 interview with the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Rudoren reflected that her teenage trip to Jerusalem with the Zionist organization United Synagogue Youth sparked her desire to cover occupied Palestine” and that “Video filmed by her husband during their four year stay in West Jerusalem, obtained by The Electronic Intifada, shows Rudoren’s familiarity with Abe Foxman, the then-director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). As Jerusalem bureau chief, Rudoren lived in a home stolen from Ghada Karmi’s family during the Nakba and bought by Thomas Friedman for the Times in the 1980s”.

David Leonhardt: Who is “an editorial director of the Opinion section”. The Dossier noted that “After October 2023, Leonhardt used his massive platform to justify Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza by insisting that ‘there may be no way for Israel both to minimize civilian casualties and to eliminate Hamas,’ and that ‘Hamas is responsible for many of the civilian deaths’ in Gaza”. The Dossier also noted that “In November 2023, Leonhardt disseminated Israel’s narrative during the IOF’s first invasion of Al-Shifa Hospital, where hundreds of displaced civilians had been sheltering, framing the assault on one of Gaza’s most important hospitals as unfortunate but necessary”.

Bret Stephens: Who has “worked as an opinion columnist for the Times since 2017”. The Dossier noted that “Stephens is employed by a Zionist advocacy group, the dark-money Maimonides Fund, where he works as the editor-in-chief of its journal, Sapir, in a blatant violation of the Times ethical guidelines. He has appeared at events across the country — including Indianapolis, Atlanta, Kansas City, Washington D.C., and New Jersey — with the America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the most influential Zionist lobby organization in the United States, and has praised their work. Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL has repeatedly referred to Stephens as his ‘good friend’.”

David Brooks: Who has “been a Times opinion columnist since 2003”. The Dossier noted that, “Brooks’ son enlisted in the IOF in 2014 amid one of Israel’s bloodiest assaults on Gaza, during which the IOF killed over 2,000 Palestinians. In a 2014 interview with Haaretz, Brooks spoke about his son’s decision to enlist in an army as a lone soldier, one with no immediate family in the occupying entity, identifying with the worries of Israeli parents and affirming that the brutal war convinced him that his son’s enlistment was ‘the right thing to do’”. The Dossier also noted that, “During the 2014 war, Brooks continued to publicly defend Israel without acknowledging that his son was fighting in it. In one 2014 NPR interview, he claimed that exposing civilian casualties of Israel’s attacks was a ploy for sympathy by the Palestinian people, arguing that ‘Hamas has basically decided they want to see their own people killed as a propaganda coup.’ As Haaretz reported in 2014, Brooks ‘has always had a close attachment to Israel – he’s visited the country almost every year since 1991.’”

Myra Noveck: Who has “worked at the Times Jerusalem bureau as a reporter, researcher, and translator since 1999.” The Dossier noted that , “At least two of Noveck’s three children have served in the IOF” and that “in 2013, when the Times was confronted about Noveck’s conflict of interest, a spokesperson defended her right to report from occupied land on the occupying army in which her children were serving”. The Dossier also noted that, “Noveck is married to Gershom Gorenberg, a prominent liberal Zionist writer in Israel who also works as a professor at the Columbia Journalism School and contributes regularly to the Times and The Atlantic.”

David Halbfinger: Who “serves as the paper’s political editor”. The Dossier noted that “At the end of his tenure, Halbfinger was described in The Times of Israel as The New York Times ‘most Israel-friendly Jerusalem reporter.’ He returned to New Jersey, where he lives and reportedly attends a synagogue that fundraises for Israel and hosts events about how to respond to ‘anti-Israel activities on college campuses.’”

Manufacturing Consent For Genocide.

Due to its Zionist ties, the New York Times has laundered the most consequential lies used to justify the genocide in Gaza, including covering up the Hannibal Directive, the Mass Rape Hoax, claiming Al Shifa hospital was a Hamas command centre, and claiming Hamas steals food aid.

In this section, I will show how the New York Times has laundered these lies and how they have been used to justify genocide.

Hannibal Directive Cover-Up.

To this day, the New York Times repeats the claim that Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis on October 7th without mentioning the fact- well documented by Israeli media- that Israel issued the Hannibal Directive on October 7th, the Israeli military doctrine that calls to kill other Israelis to prevent them from being taken hostage.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the Hannibal directive procedure was ordered at multiple locations on October 7th, and that the order was given, “to turn the area around the border fence into a killing zone, closing it off toward the west” and that the older was given that “Not a single vehicle can return to Gaza” including those containing Israeli hostages.

Australia’s ABC News quoted the Israeli Air Force Colonel Nof Erez calling the Israeli response on October 7th a “mass Hannibal”. Erez said that, “It was tons and tons of openings in the fence, and thousands of people in every type of vehicle, some with hostages and some without” and the paper noted that “Air force pilots described to Yedioth Ahronot newspaper the firing of ‘tremendous’ amounts of ammunition on October 7 at people attempting to cross the border between Gaza and Israel”.

When asked in an interview if the IDF ordered, “the Hannibal Directive (which) says to shoot to kill when there is a vehicle containing an Israeli hostage” the former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant replied, “I think that tactically in various places it was given.”

Despite the overwhelming evidence that the IDF killed many- possibly a majority- of the Israelis killed on October 7th, The New York Times has refused to even mention the Hannibal Directive, and continues to blame Hamas for all the deaths, a main talking point used to justify the genocide in Gaza.

Mass Rape Hoax

The New York Times played a central role in laundering Israel’s most extensive propaganda hoax- the claim that Hamas committed “mass rape” against Israelis on October 7th.

They published the infamous fraudulent article, “Screams Without Words’: How Hamas Weaponized Sexual Violence on Oct. 7,” which claimed to prove that Hamas committed mass rape on October 7th.

The article cited “sisters Y. and N. Sharabi, ages 13 and 16” as supposed victims of mass rape. However, a spokesperson for the Kibbutz Be’eri, where they were killed, came out and said, “No, they just — they were shot. I’m saying ‘just,’ but they were shot and were not subjected to sexual abuse.”

Furthermore, the piece listed Gal Abdush as one of the main victims of Hamas rape, but multiple members of her family came out publicly to say she was not raped on October 7th.

Since the article has come out, the claim of mass rape on October 7th has been thoroughly debunked.

Haartez reported that “At Shura Base, to which most of the bodies (from October 7th) were taken for purposes of identification, there were five forensic pathologists at work. In that capacity, they also examined bodies that arrived completely or partially naked in order to examine the possibility of rape. According to a source knowledgeable about the details, there were no signs on any of those bodies attesting to sexual relations having taken place or of mutilation of genitalia.”

The UN Human Rights Council’s “Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel” from July of 2024 found no evidence of rape on October 7th, writing “The Commission has reviewed testimonies obtained by journalists and the Israeli police concerning rape but has not been able to independently verify such allegations, due to a lack of access to victims, witnesses and crime sites and the obstruction of its investigations by the Israeli authorities. The Commission was unable to review the unedited version of such testimonies. For the same reasons, the Commission was also unable to verify reports of sexualized torture and genital mutilation. Additionally, the Commission found some specific allegations to be false, inaccurate, or contradictory with other evidence or statements and discounted these from its assessment”.

The report also wrote that “The Commission did not find credible evidence, however, that (Hamas) militants received orders to commit sexual violence and so it was unable to make conclusions on this issue.”.

In a twist of sick irony, the fake claims of mass rapes on October 7th were used to justify the real mass rape that Israel committed against Palestinian prisoners during the genocide, including minors.

The UN human rights council report on Israel’s use of sexual violence against Palestinians found that Israel used the false mass rape claims “to mobilize support for the ISF military operations in the Gaza Strip and continue the war, referring to Hamas as ‘a rapist regime’ that has weaponized sexual violence as a means of terrorizing the Israeli population while ‘the international community remains silent.’”

The report also found that the mass rape claims were used to justify a “sharp increase in sexual violence against Palestinian women and men, seemingly fueled by a similar desire to retaliate”.

The Al Shifa Lie.

The New York Times also laundered the Israeli lie that the Al Shifa hospital -described as “the backbone of the entire health system in Gaza” at the time- was a “Hamas Command centre”.

However, this claim was a lie. As the UK’s Channel 4 documentary, Gaza: doctors under attack, noted, the IDF “failed to provide sufficient evidence showing the existence of a key Hamas command centre (In Al Shifa), and Israel has continuously prevented access for an independent investigation.”

In reality, this lie was used to justify a genocidal attack on Gaza’s top hospital, one that has been repeated on all of Gaza’s hospitals.

The UN’s noted that Israel’s pattern of attacks on hospitals- starting with Al Shifa, includes:

(a) airstrikes or shelling on the hospitals and/or in the hospital’s vicinity, often resulting in serious damage to the hospitals’ premises and equipment; (b) besieging the hospitals with ground troops, preventing Palestinians from accessing the hospital and blocking medical supplies; (c) raiding the hospital with the assistance of heavy machinery, including tanks and bulldozers; (d) detaining medical staff, patients and their companions, as well as the IDPs sheltering inside the hospital; (e) forcing remaining patients, IDPs and others to leave the hospital; and finally; (f) withdrawing troops from the hospital, leaving in their wake severe damage to the structures, buildings and equipment inside, effectively rendering the hospital non-functional.

This campaign also included the mass torture of Palestinian doctors from Al Shifa and other hospitals in Gaza by the IDF.

In the aforementioned documentary, Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, the Palestinian Dr. Issam Abu Ajwa detailed the torture he suffered at the Israeli Sde Teiman torture facility, saying, “When I arrived at Sde Teiman prison, I was in a bad way, my ribs were broken. But inside, during interrogation, they would continuously beat me. I went into a room, he took off my boxers, and put diapers on me. I was in diapers the whole time. They hung me up, everyone was hung up, blood flowing from everyone. They started torturing me, they electrocuted me (saying) ‘Say you are Hamas! You are Hamas’. For the duration of my detention, my hands were bound all the time. Some people had their hands amputated”.

Another Palestinian doctor, Issam Abu Ajwa, said, “One of the interrogators would bring the toilet cleaning brush and tell me ‘I want to brush your teeth with it’ And he broke my front teeth here. Another interrogator got some pliers and pulled my fingernail out. Some (Israeli) paramedics, especially the doctors, were especially violent towards us. I experienced this myself: On one occasion, due to the pain, I was not able to move at all. I asked for the doctor again. The doctor came and he literally told me ‘you're a criminal and you have to die’. He then started to hit me on my legs. Then he said, ‘If you ask for me again, I am going to end your life.”

Israeli doctors from Sde Teiman have admitted to this, with one saying in the documentary, “I remember at least one case when a very painful procedure was done and the patient gave no consent. No painkillers were administered to him around that procedure, and I was there. I saw that happening, and I saw him screaming, and I saw no one stopping it. I think that was retribution; that was a way to inflict pain. I don’t even think that in the Israeli society, there is a need for a cover-up these days, you can do almost whatever you want when it comes to Gazans, honestly, I think that is how Israeli society has been dehumanizing Palestinians for years”.

Another IDF soldier at the Sde Teiman facility said in the documentary, “Even before going there, I’ve heard rumors of what was done to detainees there, with people bragging about physically abusing them or sort of joking about it, they would say to me that I would have to physically abuse detainees. There were a lot of detainees that were known to be detained from the hospitals in Gaza, and the main reason I was told that they were detained is that they were possibly witnesses to hostages either being transported to places or had given care to hostages in Gaza. One of the soldiers who had beaten a detainee, he wouldn’t shut up about it, and I remember the commander being in on it and showing his respect for that. In those sorts of circles, people who guard the detainees sort of see themselves as fighters or something. It was shocking, I’m deeply ashamed”.

Hamas Stealing Aid Lie.

Another lie that was repeatedly laundered by the New York Times was the claim that Hamas steals aid coming into Gaza.

One 2024 report laundered a fabricated Israeli claim that “Hamas Skimmed $1 Billion in U.N. Aid for Weapons and Tunnels”.

A more recent report even laundered the lie from the U.S. and Israeli-backed “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”, writing “Gaza Aid Group Says Hamas Attacked Its Palestinian Workers,” referring to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

This lie has been thoroughly debunked with Reuters reporting that “An internal U.S. government analysis found no evidence of systematic theft by the Palestinian militant group Hamas of U.S.-funded humanitarian supplies” and the New York Times finally admitting that, “the Israeli military never found proof that the Palestinian militant group (Hamas) had systematically stolen aid from the United Nations”.

This lie that Hamas steals UN aid was used to establish the U.S. and Israeli “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” which set up four fake aid distribution centres, three of them in Southern Gaza, which have been used to open fire at starving Palestinians in aid massacres that have killed over 1000 Palestinian civilians.

An IDF soldier stationed at one of the aid centres told Haaretz, “It's a killing field. Where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They're treated like a hostile force – no crowd-control measures, no tear gas – just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars. We open fire early in the morning if someone tries to get in line from a few hundred meters away, and sometimes we just charge at them from close range. But there's no danger to the forces, I'm not aware of a single instance of return fire. There's no enemy, no weapons”.

Two whistleblowers from GB Solutions, the private U.S. mercenary group hired to guard the aid centres, have come out and exposed the aid massacres.

One whistleblower said to Israel’s Channel 12 news:

I am a career veteran in the United States Army who has been deployed to combat 12 times in four different wars. I have never in my entire military career been a part of, allowed, or bystander to the use of force against unarmed innocent civilians, and I’m not going to do it now. There is no fixing this; this needs to be put an end to it. There was a man who was on the ground, he was on his hands and knees, and he was picking up noodles. The UG security personnel wanted to get the Palestinians off the site, so they started yelling ‘hey let’s go, let’s leave’. This guy wasn’t armed, he wasn’t a threat, so this UG contractor sprayed an entire can of pepper spray into this guy’s face, that’s lethal I was standing next to these two women, and this contractor threw this stun grenade, and it landed between me and them. This thing hit us, and she just dropped, just lifeless, collapsed to the ground, and it looked like she had been killed

Another whistleblower, the former Green Beret Lieutenant-Colonel Anthony Aguilar, who was hired to guard one of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid sites, said to BBC News :

I witnessed the Israeli defense forces shooting at the crowds of Palestinians. I witnessed the Israeli defense forces firing a main gun tank round from the Merkava tank into a crowd of people, destroying a car of civilians who were simply driving away from the site. I witnessed mortar rounds being fired at the crowds of people to keep them controlled My professional opinion on how the sites were established was what I would describe as amateur, inexperienced, untrained, no idea of how to conduct operations of this magnitude. That would be my most benign assessment. In my most frank assessment, I would say that they are criminal In my entire career, have I never witnessed the level of brutality and use of indiscriminate and unnecessary force against a civilian population, an unarmed, starving population, I have never witnessed that in all of the places I have been deployed to war until I was in Gaza at the hands of the IDF and U.S. contractors Without question, I witnessed war crimes,I witnessed war crimes by the Israeli defense forces, without a doubt, using artillery rounds, mortar rounds, firing tank rounds into unarmed civilians, it’s a war crime.

The lie that Hamas stole UN aid was also used to justify the Israeli blockade of UN aid from entering Gaza, causing the current mass starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.

New York War Crimes:

By laundering these lies, the New York Times is complicit in genocidal war crimes, printing lies that have been used to justify the genocide in Gaza, mass rape of Palestinians, bombing of Palestinian hospitals, aid massacres, and mass starvation of Gaza.

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