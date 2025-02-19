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Shelley Chadwick's avatar
Shelley Chadwick
Feb 19, 2025

Who the hell starts a Bio with "I'm a Jew and grandaughter of Holocaust Survivors"? Is that the new Get-Out-Of-Jail-Card-Free?

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
Feb 19, 2025

Trump's executive order banning "anti-Semitic" speech will be shot down by the courts and the First Amendment in the US. Is there any chance anything similar will happen in Canada? Serious question; I really don't know.

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