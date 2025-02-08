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Timothy Wallace's avatar
Timothy Wallace
Feb 8, 2025Edited

All the good little Nazis are lining up to protect their Zionist sponsors from their citizens' deservedly bad opinion of them. Poor little Zionists. Apparently 'words [really] do hurt'. BDS forever.

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Mandy Fessenden Brauer's avatar
Mandy Fessenden Brauer
Feb 8, 2025

This is so dangerous and certainly shows that "freedom of expression" has now been taken away. What a disaster for the all of us, for the world.

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