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AussieManDust's avatar
AussieManDust
Jan 27, 2025

Fascism... running like a Swiss watch...

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Chico
Jan 27, 2025

The sickest and most tiring comments re Palestinians and the terror mafia 'izrael' come from the ZioNazis around the globe. Armholes of the highest order spew their shit at every turn- always wrong, twisted to fit the izraeli propaganda, and arrogant as hell. Even without the Genocide they are responsible for, their arrogance is too much, absolutely vile! All of this tribe needs to be boycotted at every turn, every corner, every nation, every time! Fucck them!✊✊✊✊✊

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