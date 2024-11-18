The Dissident

The Dissident

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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Nov 19, 2024

All of the MAGA people who thought Trump was anti-war and would be "America First" have been proven to have been duped.

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J C's avatar
J C
Nov 19, 2024

Politicians lie. In fact, it is their preferred conduct. When will people face this fact?

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