Written By: Justin K.P.

A leaked document from 2008 proved that the investment firm “Citigroup” chose Obama’s cabinet when he was elected president. Citigroup was a large donor to the Obama campaign and they needed to get some return on their investment once he was elected. As the “World Socialist Website” reported:

One month before the presidential election of 2008, the giant Wall Street bank Citigroup submitted to the Obama campaign a list of its preferred candidates for cabinet positions in an Obama administration. This list corresponds almost exactly to the eventual composition of Barack Obama’s cabinet.

This election cycle it seems that the pro-Israel lobby has been doing a similar thing with the Trump administration. His campaign has received over 100 million from Miriam Addelson, a pro-Israel mega-donor who is a dual American-Isreali citizen that Harretz called “Israel's Richest Person”.

Just like Citigroup with Obama, Addelson seems to be getting her investment’s worth in the Trump campaign. His Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and UN Ambassador Elise Stefnik have all received significant amounts of money from pro-Israel lobbying groups while his Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth and DNI head Tulsi Gabbard are hardcore Zionists.

Many Americans correctly rejected the Democratic Party over their support of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. The Lancet Medical Journal found that when indirect deaths are counted, Israel has killed over 186,000 people. The UN recently revealed that 70 percent of the deaths in Gaza were women and children (ie clear noncombatants) and Euro-Med Monitor had found that 90 percent of those killed overall were civilians. A recent UN committee said that Israel’s conduct in Gaza was “consistent with genocide”.

It is great that the American people rejected the Democratic Party in large part over their backing of these crimes against humanity. Unfortunately, it seems the newly elected Republicans will be no better.

In this article, I will go over these picks, their record on Israel, and their connection to the Israel lobby.

Marco Rubio: AIPAC agent.

Marco Rubio is the first of three Trump cabinet picks whose top donor is an Israel lobby group. The campaign finance watchdog outlet “Open Secrets” found that his top contributor in his run as Senator from 2019 to 2024 was the pro-Israel lobby group “Pro-Israel America PAC”. The outlet found that he received 109,800 dollars from “Pro Israel America PAC” and another 77,736 dollars from “Republican Jewish Coalition” another pro Israel lobbying group.

Pictured Above: Chart From “Open Secrets” detailing Rubio’s contributions from pro-Israel lobbying groups.

While almost the entirety of American elected officials support the Genocide in Gaza, Rubio has been one of the few to openly echo the same genocidal language while supporting it that Israeli politicians do. Isreali Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called Palestinians “human animals” before enacting a brutal blockade on the people of Gaza and Rubio has echoed this rhetoric by calling Palestinians “vicious animals” when voicing his support for the genocide.

Marco Rubio is even more extreme than many others on this list in the sense that he does not only support funding and backing Israel’s genocide in Gaza but wants to military intervene in Iran and fight a regime change war on Israel’s behlaf. When he visited Israel and was interviewed by Israel’s i24 network, he said that “the Iranian regime” needed to be eliminated in order to get rid of all of Israel’s enemies in the region such as Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and the Syrian government. When the host asked him if “regime change should be a gaol of the United States” he said, “I think it should be”.

A leaked RNC research document on Rubio published by journalist Ken Klippenstien stated that “Rubio has indicated he supports potential military intervention in Iran”.

Michael Waltz: AIPAC Agent Number 2

Just like with Rubio, Trump’s national security advisor, Michael Waltz's top campaign contributor was a pro-Israel lobby group. In Waltz's case “Open Secrets” revealed that his top contributor was AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) which gave him 79,800 dollars.

Pictured Above: Chart from “Open Secrets” detailing the money Waltz has received from AIPAC.

Walz has gone after the Biden administration, not for backing the genocide in Gaza but for not being subservient enough to Israel while doing it. In a Fox News segment, he said the Biden administration should “stay out of the Israelis way” while they bombard civilians in Gaza with U.S. weapons. In the same segment, he endorsed a regime change policy against Iran saying that “all roads lead to Iran” and called for the Biden administration to take a more hawkish approach to the country on Israel’s behalf.

In the same interview, he absurdly said that the IDF “follows the laws and rules of warfare” and that they will “do everything they can to avoid civilian casualties”. He went on to say that the Biden administration should not “lecture them about human rights” implying that they should be allowed to commit endless war crimes with American weapons without any pushback.

Elise Stefnik: The Most Extreme AIPAC agent out of all

Trump’s UN Ambassador Elise Stefnik is probably the most unhinged Zionist in his entire cabinet. Like Rubio and Walz her top campaign contributor has been AIPAC but she has received even more money than they have. Open Secrets found that her top contributor from 2023-2024 has been AIPAC which has given her 209,344 dollars.

Pictured above: Chart from Open Secrets detailing the money Stefnik has taken from AIPAC.

AIPAC’s investment in Stefnik certainly paid off, her voting and legislative record as a New York representative shows she is completely loyal to Israel’s genocidal government.

She Co-Sponsored the “Israel Security Assistance Support Act” a bill designed to make sure“no federal funding may be used to withhold, halt, reverse, or cancel the delivery of defense articles or defense services to Israel”.

She Co-Sponsored a bill named “Reaffirming the State of Israel's right to exist.” which said “that denying Israel's right to exist is a form of antisemitism”

She Co-sponsored the “Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act” which “Authorizes additional billions in fiscal year 2024 supplemental appropriations to the Department of Defense and Department of State for activities to respond to the attacks in Israel”.

She Co-sponsored the “Expressing the sense of Congress supporting the State of Israel” bill which “Expresses the sense of Congress supporting the State of Israel”.

Pete Hegseth: Christian Zionist.

Trump’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has some of the most concerning views on Israel as he ties his support of Zionism and the genocide in Gaza to his Christian religious beliefs. Al Jazeera has said that Hegseth “views the Israel-Palestine conflict through a biblical lens”. In 2016 he said he supports Israel because “This is not some mystical land that can be dismissed. It’s the story of God’s chosen people.”.

On Fox News where Hegseth hosted a show, he said people should support Israel’s genocide in Gaza because “if you open up your Bible you will find that God granted Abraham the land of Israel”.

In March of this year, he posted an interview with Benjamin Netenyahu with the caption “Israel needs our support”. In his interview with the architect of the genocide in Gaza, he said that “calls for a ceasefire at this point are extortion” and allowed Netenyahu to sprew his pro-genocide rhetoric without an ounce of pushback. In the same interview, he opposed calls for “a two-state solution” and a “Palestinian state” and agreed with Netenyahu when he said a Palestinian state would create “a platform for terrorism”.

Tulsi Gabbard: From Netenyahu critic to defender.

Even the most reasonable of Trump’s picks, his Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard who I gave some props to in my last article for opposing the CIA’s regime change war in Syria is a staunch Zionist.

When Tulsi Gabbard was a progressive she used to criticize Netanyahu and Israel frequently. In 2017 she said that Isreali settlements in the West Bank have a “harmful impact on the prospects for peace”.

In 2018 she condemned Israel’s killing of peaceful protestors in Gaza by saying “Israel needs to stop using live ammunition in its response to unarmed protesters in Gaza.”.

She also condemned Trump allowing Israel to annex the Syrian Golan Heights by saying it was an “example of Trump and Netanyahu putting their own political interests ahead of the interests of our respective countries” and that it was “shortsighted” and could “escalate tensions and likelihood of war between Israel/US/Syria/Iran/Russia”.

Tulsi also criticized what she called “Netanyahu's aggressive annexation policies” in the West Bank which she said would “stoke the flames of resentment and conflict”.

However, since October 7th Gabbard has done a complete 180 and backed Israel’s genocide in Gaza and America’s support of it.

In 2023 she took part in a pro-war rally in support of Israel’s genocide and claimed that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were “Islamist apologists” for not taking part in it (despite the fact that they were arming and funding the genocide).

In 2023 she accused former representative Cori Bush (a main target of the Israel lobby) of being an “apologist for jihadists” for voting against and opposing arms sales in support of the genocide in Gaza.

On October 9th of 2023, she said “The United States must stand with Israel in the face of this terror attack by the Islamist terrorist group Hamas.” On the anniversary of October 7th, she absurdly said that Hamas’ “goal is to establish a global Islamist caliphate” ( a ridiculous claim given that Hamas is a resistance group to the Isreali occupation of Palestine and does not have global ambitions) and said that they needed to be “defeated militarily”.

It is likely that by this point Tulsi knew she was in the running as a potential Trump cabinet pick and decided to support Israel’s genocide in Gaza as a careerist politician move in order to be allowed into the Trump administration.

The Real Russiagate.

Trump and his cabinet are clearly bought off by the Israel lobby and are clearly putting Israel’s foreign policy goals above helping Americans or improving the domestic situation. If this same scenario happened but it was Russia instead of Israel the resistance liberal crowd would have a shit fit for the rest of time but because it’s Israel they are silent. Russiagate was certainly bullshit but “Israelgate” certainly is not.