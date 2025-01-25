The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane J's avatar
Diane J
Jan 25, 2025

This is business as usual. If you're an honest journalist, then expect the same treatment. Every dirty trick will be used to suppress you. The truth is labelled as terrorism.

If Shitanyahu had entered the country, he would have received a standing ovation, no doubt. Committing genocide is totally unacceptable. Lying through your teeth is righteous. It's all about setting the criminals free and keeping the innocent ones behind bars. The West is one big Likud party. What a truly disgusting bunch.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jean Marie Wilson-Main's avatar
Jean Marie Wilson-Main
Jan 26, 2025Edited

Unfortunately the entire West act as if they have read the Jewish Text that clearly says that only Jews are human. ( A Jewish cousin has confirmed to me that, despite some folk saying it doesn’t say that, it does.) Everyone else is as low or even lower than an animal. So, you can kill them, massacre them all, steal their property, rape them, torture them, and it’s fine, your God, who sounds like an insane maniac, will praise you. If anyone objects to this, or fights back, they become the evil ones. In the UK, our government simply acts as if they worship Israel who can do no wrong.

Reply
Share
1 reply
45 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture