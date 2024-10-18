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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Oct 18, 2024

Thanks for bringing this to attention -- Britain is most definitely a centuries-long criminal syndicate. To the lake of fire with those bottomless sons of perdition.

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Ryan's avatar
Ryan
Oct 18, 2024

On the bright side anti-Zionist views are upheld by law as shown by the case against Prof David Miller.

The fact is, gangs are running our country and using laws they have successfully created through the manipulation of general law makers to silence injustice. It is us the people that are left to educate others so we make a stand collectively. We are also, under our noses, becoming Americas little puppet.

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