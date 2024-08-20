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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Aug 20, 2024

As much as I hate the term "Orwellian", what happened to Richard Medhurst is positively Orwellian.

Western governments are shedding any illusion of caring about freedom. And then they wonder why Fascism has been able to rise all over the West.

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Little Nell's avatar
Little Nell
Aug 21, 2024

It’s happening in the UK. It’s coming here, folks!

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