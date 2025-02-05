Written By: Justin K.P.

It looks like the 100 million dollars Miriam Addelson donated to the Trump campaign is finally paying off.

After asking Congress to approve a 1 billion dollar arms shipment to Israel, Donald Trump met with Benjamin Netanyahu and endorsed his plan to ethnically cleanse and take over Gaza .

In a joint speech with Netanyahu, he called for Palestinians to leave the Gaza strip and for the United States to “take over” it. In the speech, he said that Gaza is “right now a demolition site” and called for the “U.S. to take over the Gaza strip” and “own it”.

He later told reporters that Palestinians would not have the right to return to Gaza saying that “it would be my hope that we could do something really good, really nice that they wouldn’t want to return”.He also called for building “really good quality housing” in “Jordan, Egypt or other Places ” for the Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip because “Gaza is a guarantee that they're going to end up dying”.

Trump has a tendency to say the quiet part out loud on foreign policy. In this instance, he is revealing that Netneyahu’s plan in Gaza all along was to ethnically cleanse the Gaza strip and “takeover” it along with the United States

Trump has even been open to the idea of sending American troops to Gaza in order to facilitate this “takeover”.

This has been the longtime Israeli plan with Gaza, to ethnically cleanse and remove its Indigenous Palestinian population in order to expand it into Israeli territory and expand the far-rights “Greater Israel” project.

In this article, I will go over the history of Israeli actions that led them to this current moment.

Israel Never Really Left Gaza

In 2005 Israel officially “disengaged” from the Gaza Strip and removed their occupying troops. However, they did not actually stop the occupation of Gaza contrary to Zionist claims.

Because the George W. Bush administration wanted to play up the idea that they were in favor of “democracy in the Middle East” to justify the criminal invasion of Iraq, they called for elections in the Gaza Strip.

However, after Hamas was elected they reversed this decision and armed members of the rival Fatah party in an attempted coup against the Hamas leadership.

However, Hamas learned about this plan and eventually took the U.S.-supplied weapons from the Fatah factions and fully took over Gaza.

During this fighting, Israel was actively rooting for Hamas to win, knowing that the group would be a convenient boogeyman to begin enacting their plan to take over Gaza.

Wikileaks emails show that Israel’s then intelligence chief Amos Yadlin said Israel would “be happy” if Hamas took full control of Gaza because “the IDF could then deal with Gaza as a hostile state.”

This then allowed Israel to place a brutal blockade on the Gaza strip which Israeli government advisor Dov Weisglass admitted was intended to “put the Palestinians on a diet”.

This blockade had a devastating effect on the population of Gaza. According to a UN report the blockade led to “10% of children under five experiencing stunted growth”, “58.6% of Gaza’s school children being anemic, and 37% of pregnant women.”.

It also led to “90% of the water from Gaza” being “unsafe for human consumption” and “severe shortages of electricity due to Israeli restrictions on imports of equipment needed to replace and repair the electrical infrastructure”.

The blockade prevented Palestinians from leaving Gaza, while Israel enforced suffering on its population. Even former UK Prime Minister David Cameron admitted that this blockade turned Gaza into an “open-air prison camp”.

The official Israeli narrative around this blockade was that they had to put it on Gaza because Hamas refused to negotiate, but this too was a deception. According to an assessment from the U.S. government-connected intelligence firm Stratfor, Israel wanted to “force the failure” of negotiations with Hamas so that they could “appease U.S. and international pressure while showing the world that Israel's attempts at peace are being sabotaged by Palestinian intransigence” in order to justify the blockade on Gaza. As the assessment says :

Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman on July 16 proposed a plan to

have the Gaza Strip internationally recognized as an unoccupied state,

secure European Union cooperation to rebuild the territory and

relinquish all Israeli responsibility for the coastal enclave -

including lifting the naval blockade on the territory. Lieberman will

present his plan to the European Union's High Representative for Foreign

Affairs and Security Policy, Catherine Ashton, who on July 16 called on

Israel to fundamentally change its Gaza policy prior to a July 17 trip

to Israel. Hamas spokesman Sami Abu-Zuhri was quick to condemn the

proposal, saying it was an attempt by Israel to evade responsibility for

the Gaza Strip and close it off from what Abu-Zuhri referred to as "the

rest of the homeland."



Lieberman's proposal represents a creative new approach by Israel to

achieve previous objectives. Until recently, Israel's strategy called

for maintaining - despite overwhelming international pressure - the

rigidity of its policies in Gaza adopted in late 2008 in the run-up to

Operation Cast Lead. But the United States, in its attempts to change

the way it is perceived in the Middle East and negotiate with regional

actors to facilitate its withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan, has

increased pressure on Israel to soften its policies and engage in peace

talks to better serve U.S. interests in the region. The U.S. pressure

was further strengthened following Israel's raid on a Turkish-led Gaza

bound flotilla, which left nine Turkish nationals dead.



The Israeli government initially resisted these demands, since they

directly contradicted the Israeli policy of continued settlement

expansion in the West Bank and blockading of the Gaza Strip to weaken

Hamas. However, a decline in U.S. support represents an existential

threat for Israel, and thus, once Israel realized the U.S. pressure was

neither temporary nor manipulable, Israel conceded to the U.S. demands

rather than risk potentially widening the schism between the two

countries. In return, the United States has made increasing security

guarantees to Israel, as evidenced by an expanded security aid package

announced July 16.



While Israel has agreed to engage in negotiations with the Palestinians,

it seeks to force the failure of these negotiations by making

unrealistic demands and then blame that failure on the Palestinians'

unwillingness to meet those demands. This tactic - demonstrated by

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on direct talks

without preconditions - enables Israel to appease U.S. and international

pressure while showing the world that Israel's attempts at peace are

being sabotaged by Palestinian intransigence. Israel also hopes that by

engaging in negotiations, it can further damage intra-Palestinian

relations as the competing Palestinian groups criticize each other's

policies toward Israel while continuing to vie for international funding

and domestic popularity. By engineering the failure of any negotiation

attempt, Israel hopes to be able to reassume the position it abandoned

due to U.S. pressure.



Leiberman's proposal represents just such a move, appeasing

international pressure against its blockade while simultaneously placing

Hamas on the diplomatic defensive. It gives the international community

exactly what it seeks - an answer to the conflict - while placing the

responsibility for the implementation of this grandiose solution on the

EU and Hamas. Israel is counting on the Palestinians and the

international community to fail in its attempts to carry out the

proposal, thereby reinforcing tensions between Palestinian groups and

their international supporters.



Thus, while the proposal is a new Israeli tactic, it is an extension of

previous Israeli strategy toward Hamas. When Ashton arrives in the

country, Lieberman hopes she will see the proposal as fulfillment of her

demand for a fundamental change in Israeli policy in Gaza. If it does,

Israel will have placed responsibility for the next move on Hamas and

will be able to wait for the international community to pressure Hamas

to accept the proposal. If this pressure fails, it will only help Israel

reinforce its previous hard-line position.

Israel also employed a strategy they disgustingly called “mowing the grass”, the process of periodically killing civilians in Gaza to prevent any resistence against the blockade whether violent or peaceful.

Some of the most brutal examples include Israel’s bombing campaign in 2014 that killed 1,462 civilians including 551 children and 299 women.

Israel also killed peaceful protests in Gaza when they marched against the brutal blockade in the 2018 “Great March of Return” protests. A UN fact-finding mission on this massacre found that Israel deliberately killed “Children, Medical personnel, Journalists and people with disabilities” during this massacre. Aside from the murders the inquiry also found that “The use of live ammunition by Israeli forces inflicted life-changing injuries on demonstrators”.

Aside from placing a brutal blockade on Gaza and mass murdering civilians anytime Palestinians attempted to resist it, they also conducted a plan to get several influential Arab governments to abandon the Palestinian cause while this was happening.

They did this through the “Abraham Accords” a “peace plan” that Netanyahu and Trump negotiated using Jared Kushner as their intermediary to allow Israel to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

The point of the deal as Vox explained, was to get these states to “to interact with Israel” in the hopes that they would “let their support for the Palestinians slip and side a little closer with the Israelis.”

New Yorker editor David Remnick explained that:

The Trump Administration, led by Jared Kushner, helped draft the Abraham Accords, which aimed to normalize relations between Israel and the Sunni-ruled states, particularly Saudi Arabia, sidelining the Palestinians yet again.

The deal was effectively a way for Netanyahu to get Arab states to normalize with him as a symbolic “fuck you” to Palestinians, showing that he could get influential countries in the region to normalize with him while continuing the blockade and routine killings in Gaza along with the illegal settlement in the West Bank.

October 7th And the Ensuing Genocide.

All of this combined eventually led Hamas militants to cross the fence of the Gaza Strip and do the October 7th attack.

While no doubt they committed atrocities against Israeli civilians, Israel did everything they could to overexaggerate the existing ones and fabricate others in order to get Americans and other Westerners to support arming their ensuing genocide against the people of Gaza.

Israel consistently repeated the claim that “Hamas killed 1,200 Israel civilians on October 7th”. In reality, Israeli social security data shows that 1,139 people were killed on October 7th, 695 which were civilians and 373 which were security forces along with 71 foreigners.

Of these deaths, there is absolutely no doubt that at least some of them were caused by Israel.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the IDF issued the “Hannibal directive” on October 7th, an Israeli military doctrine that calls for the military to kill their own civilians to prevent them from becoming hostages.

According to the Isreali newspaper Haaretz, the Israeli military called for the doctrine to be carried out at the Erez border crossing, Nahal Oz military outpost, and Nir Oz Kibbutz.

The outlet also reported that the Israeli military was told to turn “the area around the border fence (into Gaza) into a killing zone” and gave an order that “no vehicle would be allowed to return to Gaza” which included vehicles that held Israeli hostages.

The Australian state-funded media outlet ABC News quoted Israeli Air Force Colonel Nof Erez calling the Israeli response to October 7th a “mass Hannibal” and admitting that the IDF fired at “thousands of people in every type of vehicle, some with hostages and some without”.

Furthermore, Israel concocted false stories of 40 babies beheaded by Hamas, a claim that was quickly debunked by Israeli social security data that found that one infant was killed during the events of October 7th.

This fabrication was quickly debunked but the fabricated claims that Hamas “mass raped” women went on for much longer.

The Times of London newspaper found that in all of the photographic and video footage from October 7th, not a single one showed rape occurring. As they wrote:

In all the Hamas video footage …and all the photographs …there were no depictions of rape. We hired a leading Israeli dark web researcher to look for evidence of those images, including footage deleted from public sources. None could be found.

Furthermore, Isreali prosecutor Moran Guez who was handling the October 7th case admitted there was not a single victim alleging rape occurred on October 7th saying that “In the end, we don't have any complaints (of rape)” and that “We approached women's rights organizations and asked for cooperation. We were told that they simply weren't contacted (about Rape allegations)”.

All of these deceptions were launched in order for Israel to justify its ensuing genocide in Gaza which we now know was done for a complete takeover and ethnic cleansing of Gaza’s Palestinian population.

Netanyahu for his part had the chance to stop the genocide and bring back the Isreali hostages taken on October 7th but chose not to. Former Israeli spokesman Haim Rubinstein blew the whistle on the fact that:

We later found out that Hamas had offered on October 9 or 10 to release all the civilian hostages in exchange for the IDF not entering the Strip, but the government rejected the offer

This is because Netanyahu cared more about bombing civilians and infrastructure in Gaza than getting hostages back.

Israel conducted their military campaign in Gaza in the name of “fighting Hamas” but in reality was bombing the civilian population in an attempt to force them out.

The Geneva-based human rights foundation “Euro-Med Monitor” found that nine out of every 10 people killed by Israel in Gaza was a civilian. The United Nations found that “70% of verified victims” of Israeli bombardment in Gaza “were women and children”. They also found that “80% of victims were killed in residential buildings or similar housing” and that “the ages most represented among the dead were five to nine-year-olds”.

Human rights groups and international organizations alike have also concluded that Israel was deliberately killing civilians in Gaza. Amnesty International found that “Israel has carried out acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention, with the specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.” Similarly, Human Rights Watch has concluded that Israel has conducted “Crimes of Extermination and acts of Genocide in Gaza”.

The International Court of Justice has found that the Genocide case brought against Israel by South Africa was “plausible” “including ‘the right of the Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide and related prohibited acts”. The International Criminal Court has also brought charges against Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant for “crimes against humanity and war crimes” including “war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts”.

While the true death toll of this genocidal campaign is yet to be known there is no doubt that the 40,000 number that is often stated is a massive undercount.

The New York Times recently wrote that the real direct death toll is closer to 64,000. The Lancet medical journal found that when indirect deaths are countered the death toll comes up to over 186,000.

Many believe this is a massive undercount as well, Ralph Nader, the former Green Party presidential candidate has concluded that the real death toll when indirect deaths are counted is 300,000.

Donald Trump today- after talking to Netanyahu- said that the current population of Gaza is “1.7 or 1.8 million people”. Given that the population of Gaza before the genocide was 2.2 to 2.3 million this would mean that Israel’s genocidal campaign killed 500,000 Palestinians.

Where We Are Now

No matter what the death toll of the Gaza genocide is, what is indisputable is that Israel, led by Netanyahu has been deliberately mass murdering civilians in Gaza and making it unlivable in order to force its Palestinian population out.

Now President Donald Trump has endorsed Netanyahu’s plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza. As journalist Caitlin Johnstone reported, Trump openly said “I don’t think people should be going back to Gaza … Ithink that Gaza has been very unlucky for them. They’ve lived like hell.”

He also replied with “All of them” when a reporter asked him how many Palestinians would have to leave Gaza and boasted that America would “take over and own” Gaza even signaling support for using American troops to do it.

Currently, the only force in the way of this plan is Saudi Arabia. As stated above Benjamin Netanyahu has normalized relations with “the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco” so that they will not oppose Israeli action towards Gaza.

Furthermore, Netanyahu had made sure to weaken any group or state that may oppose this move, bombing Hezbollah in Lebanon , the Houthis in Yemen, and Syria’s military infrastructure.

The only piece left for Netanyahu and Israel is bringing Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords, causing them to “sideline” Palestinians. For their part Saudi Arabia has said they will not normalize with Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state. However when the future of Gaza rests on a corrupt U.S. client state, the chances do not look good.

Joe Biden is responsible for the genocide in Gaza for backing it and refusing to place pressure on Isreal to stop it, but Trump is now openly saying that he will be responsible for the next step in the genocide, ethnically cleansing Gaza and possibly even sending American troops to allow an Isreali/American takeover of it. It goes to show that no matter which party is in charge, Israel will always get their way.