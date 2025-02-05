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Dan's avatar
Dan
Feb 5, 2025

You love that slogan; “ethnic cleaning” don’t you.

The definition of insanity is repeating the same thing all over again and expecting a different outcome.

It’s time for a novel approach.

If you provide financial incentives there isn’t a single soul in Gaza that wouldn’t take the offer to move to a better life. Exception being those individuals (Hamas) that are currently funded to maintain the status quo.

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Here's What I Found's avatar
Here's What I Found
Feb 5, 2025

Btw, there is NO genocide happening. Trump is just throwing out numbers. The 40k death toll is likely an OVER count. There have been plenty of analyses showing the numbers provided by the "nonpartisan" health ministry are impossible, certainly the breakdown of men and women and children, but also people that died natural deaths are also included. You see how the Jews look in Poland after a real genocide? Skin and bones and looking like they've seen things that can never be unseen? That's a genocide. Not when the after is a group of homicidal maniacs, clad in full Hamas garb and wielding rifles, parading civilian hostages. That doesn't qualify as a genocide. (btw, where were those Hamas uniforms before the big disgusting parading of hostages? Oh, right, they were dressed as civilian using actual civilians as human shields.

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