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Jim Best's avatar
Jim Best
Dec 12, 2024

By UK standards, if criticizing Israel or tantamount to supporting a terrorist organization, hundreds of thousands of Israel, citizens would be guilty, and in fact that fascistic rule may dominate among the citizens arrested by their own government.

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Jane D's avatar
Jane D
Dec 13, 2024

Miko Peled is an Israeli, born and bred. He knows what he’s talking about. He has fought in the IDF and his father was an army general. What sickness is pervading society when you can’t express the truth of what’s going on? This is insane. This is the monstrous egoic mind on steroids and it seems to be catching…. May this mindset implode soon and sanity return. 🙏 Wake up world. We all need to rise above this hell on our beautiful earth.

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