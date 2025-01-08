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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Jan 8, 2025Edited

Trump's just doing it to a) win back the part of his base that's starting to question his promise of "no new wars" in the wake of everything that he's been doing and b) to help manufacture consent for future military interventions (like how liberals talked about how bad the Iraq War was and then proceeded to support interventions in Libya, Syria, etc. while claiming they were different).

Plus, Trump's expressing some deranged Imperialist fantasies about Canada, Mexico, Greenland and Panama. So, he's very clearly a fraud.

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
Jan 9, 2025

Trump's policies didn't match up to his rhetoric during his first term, so there's no reason to expect things will be any different in his second.

I'm willing to wager that he will try to wind down the Ukraine War, and Trump's first instinct is always to make deals before resorting to war, but other than that it's hard to say because I don't think Trump has any real idea of what he is going to do himself.

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