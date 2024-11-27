The Dissident

The Dissident

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Steve Bull's avatar
Steve Bull
Nov 27, 2024

I have come to believe that one should never, ever take anything virtually every politician says at face value—especially when they are campaigning—regardless of party or individual. The political class and their media mouthpieces are the largest and most consistent sources of misinformation and propaganda on the planet. Their constant chattering about wanting to eliminate misinformation is about wanting opposing viewpoints censored so that their narratives are primary, not about wanting ‘factual’ information disseminated. Question everything.

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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Nov 27, 2024

Kinda surprised you didn't mention Rubio or Hegseth also being anti-Russia hawks.

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