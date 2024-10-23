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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Oct 23, 2024

Wow, looks like a quality documentation right there, TD! Brain's a bit fried ATM, though will hopefully read through this in closer detail later. I trust your work is amazing as always.

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CriticalResist (Crit)'s avatar
CriticalResist (Crit)
Oct 30, 2024

I ended up using your background on the US funding of Maidan in my article on this topic! With credit of course; it was easier and fairer to quote than steal your sources https://criticalresist.substack.com/p/dont-get-it-wrong-ukraine-and-israel-f79

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