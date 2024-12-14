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Jim Kavanagh (The Polemicist)'s avatar
Jim Kavanagh (The Polemicist)
Dec 15, 2024

Nice analysis. It's important that we dismantle the idea that Trump is some kind of antiwar actor. He is thoroughly American-exceptionalist and Zionist and is likely to be pulled into war on Iran by the warmongering characters he's surrounding himself with. Especially now that the defeat of Syria has inflated their sense of omnipotence and impniity even further.

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BenMedia
Dec 17, 2024

Israel is one of multiple forces that influence US foreign policy in the Middle East. The others are Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Arms Industry, the Fossil Fuel Industry and the Christian Right.

And all of them want a war with Iran for different reasons.

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