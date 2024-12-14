Written By: Justin K.P.

Benjamin Netanyahu Wants To Provoke an American War With Iran.

For years Benjamin Netanyahu has tried to get America to go to war with Iran on his behalf. When Obama did the JCPOA better known as the “Iran deal” in 2015, Netenyahu was so upset at the idea of America making peace with Iran that he actively traveled to America and gave a speech to Congress where he urged them to oppose the Iran deal to continue hostilities between America and Iran.

This is far from the only time Netanyahu directly interfered with American politics to try to provoke hostilities with Iran, in his most recent speech to Congress in July of this year, he made several statements designed to encourage an American war with Iran.

In the opening of his speech, he said that “Iran’s axis of terror confronts America, Israel, and our Arab friends” and claimed that it was a “clash between barbarism and civilization”.

Far from the only time he tried to influence members of Congress to be more hostile to Iran, he claimed in the speech (without evidence) that “Iran is funding and promoting anti-Israel protests in America” and that “Iran is funding the anti-Israel protests that are going on right now outside this building”.

He also claimed that Iran is “virtually behind all the terrorism, in the Middle East”, Iran has “maniacal plans to impose radical Islam on the world” and that “Iran sees America as its greatest enemy” , all clear attempts to provoke America into a war with Iran.

Throughout the speech Netanyahu hammered in again and again the idea that Iran should be an enemy of America and was a threat to America, claiming that “For Iran Israel is first, America is next” and called Iran “the most radical and murderous enemy of the United States of America.”

He even took a page out of the Iraq WMD playbook saying “When Israel acts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, nuclear weapons that could destroy Israel and threaten every American city, every city that you come from” statements eerily similar to the “We don’t want the smoking gun to be a Mushroom Cloud” slogan used to justify the Iraq war.

Netanyahu also hammered in the idea that Iran was “attacking America” claiming that “Iran’s regime has been fighting America from the moment it came to power” and claimed Iran was trying to kill American officials without evidence saying :

In America, they actually sent death squads. They sent death squads here to murder a former secretary of state and a former national security adviser. And as we recently learned, they even brazenly threatened to assassinate President Trump.

If all this wasn’t evidence enough that Netanyahu is hell-bent on provoking an American war with Iran, near the end of the speech he openly admitted that “America and Israel today can forge a security alliance in the Middle East to counter the growing Iranian threat.”

The American-Israeli Quest For Middle East Supremacy.

As I’m sure my readers are well aware, Israel is committing genocide in Gaza with the support of both political parties in the United States. The official death toll from their bombardment of Gaza is 44,000 though this is clearly an extremely conservative number, the Lancet medical journal found the real deal toll is closer to 186,000 when direct deaths are counted, and a recent Amnesty International report found that “the number of reported deaths (in Gaza) was likely an undercount”.

Of the people killed by Israel in Gaza, the overwhelming majority are undoubtedly civilians. The human rights organization “Euro-Med Monitor” found that 9 out of every 10 people killed by Israel in Gaza is a civilian while the UN found that 70 percent of people killed in Gaza by Israel are women and children (ie clear noncombatants), that “80% of victims were killed in residential buildings or similar housing” and that “the ages most represented among the dead were five to nine-year-olds.”

The International Criminal Court has brought charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for “starvation as a method of warfare; and the crime against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts”, while a lengthy report from Amnesty International found that “Israel has committed and is continuing to commit genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip” and that “Israel has carried out acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention, with the specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.”

Along with the genocide in Gaza, Israel is also trying to make sure every neighboring state and group in the region either sidelines the Palestinian cause or is completely destroyed with the backing of the United States.

Before the genocide in Gaza, Netanyahu and Donald Trump successfully got many Arab states to normalize with Israel through the “Abraham Accords”. For context, the deal allowed the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco to normalize with Israel and is on its way to bringing Saudi Arabia on board.

As Vox reported at the time the idea behind the deal was to get those Arab states to “let their support for the Palestinians slip” and “side a little closer with the Israelis.”

As the New Yorker’s David Reminick reported “The Trump Administration, led by Jared Kushner, helped draft the Abraham Accords, which aimed to normalize relations between Israel and the Sunni-ruled states” with the goal of “sidelining the Palestinians yet again.”

As for any groups or states that did not go along with the Abraham Accords and “sideline the Palestinians” Netanyahu- with the support of the United States-has been hell-bent on destroying them. Israel first carried out a pager attack on Hezbollah officials in Lebanon- after they exchanged rocket fire with Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza- which even former CIA director Leon Panetta admitted was a“form of terrorism”

After this attack, Israel did a full-scale invasion of Lebanon, secretly greenlit by the Biden administration. The New York Times reported that the U.S. told Lebanese government officials that if they got Hezbollah to agree to a ceasefire agreement they would do the same with Israel. Lebanon held up its end of the bargain, but as Politico reported Joe Biden’s advisor Amos Hochstein and White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk “privately told Israel that the U.S. would support its decision to ramp up military pressure against Hezbollah”.

Israel’s invasion of Lebanon and weakening of Hezbollah had a spillover effect in helping the recent overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria. In 2012 the Israeli defence minister Ehud Barak told CNN that:

The toppling down of Assad will be a major blow to the radical axis, major blow to Iran… and it will weaken dramatically both Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza

For his part Benjamin Netanyahu took credit for the fall of Assad saying “The collapse of the Assad regime … is a direct result of our forceful action against Hezbollah and Iran Assad’s main supporters”. He has also used this opportunity to destroy Syria’s military infrastructure. As CNN reported since the fall of Assad, Israel has “carried out about 480 strikes across Syria”, “hitting most of Syria’s strategic weapon stockpiles” as well as “airfields, anti-aircraft batteries, missiles, drones, fighter jets, tanks, weapon production” and “two Syrian naval facilities, where 15 vessels were docked”.

This was not only so Israel could expand past the occupied Golan Heights in Syria but also so Syria would never be able to strike Israel or support Palestinians in Gaza.

With the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco normalized with Israel, and Saudi Arabia on their way to Normalization, Hezbollah weakened and Syria’s military infrastructure destroyed Israel is undoubtedly more hellbent than ever on their next target: Iran.

As Declassified UK’s Matt Kennard said for Israel “Syria down. Iran is next.”

Trump’s Zionist Ties and Iran Warmongering

While shrieking about nonexistent Trump-Russia connections, resistance liberals ignored the real Trump scandal, that he was deeply connected to Israel and did almost everything Benjamin Netanyahu wanted. As stated earlier, he put through the Abraham Accords on Netanyahu’s behalf in order to sideline Palestinians. He also recognized the illegally occupied Golan Heights as Israeli, illegal settlements in the West Bank, Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and backed Israel’s massacre of peaceful protests in Gaza during the “great march of return”.

Aside from this, Trump also fulfilled Netanyahu’s wish of ramping up tension with Iran. He pulled out of the Iran deal and placed crippling sanctions on Iran which his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted made “ things much worse for the Iranian people” in hopes that they would “rise up and change the behavior of the regime.”

Trump also killed Qasem Soleimani-a top Iranian general- in a move that massively ramped up tensions between America and Iran.

In his upcoming term, arguably, Trump is more influenced by Israel than ever before.

As I wrote last month the Trump campaign received 100 million dollars from the pro-Israel mega-donor Miriam Adelson, while his Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and UN Ambassador Elise Stefnik have all received the majority of their campaign money from pro Israel lobby groups. I also wrote about his Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth’s Christian Zionist views and his DNI head Tulsi Gabbard’s 180 from Netanyahu critic to defender of the genocide in Gaza.

Trump on his part has been increasingly hawkish on Iran especially since the “intelligence community” has come out with evidence-free claims that Iran is trying to assassinate him. In his 2024 debate with Kamala Harris, he bragged about his sanctions with Iran saying the country was “broke” because of them. He also attacked the Democrats for not being hawkish enough on Iran.

More recently when asked by Time magazine if he supported war with Iran, Trump replied by saying “Anything can happen”.

The Wall Street Journal reported today that “Donald Trump is weighing options” on Iran “including the possibility of preventive airstrikes, a move that would break with the longstanding policy of containing Tehran with diplomacy and sanctions.” The report went on to say that “The military-strike option against nuclear facilities is now under more serious review by some members of his transition team”.

Trump is far from the only person in his administration with a hard-on for war with Iran. A leaked republican opposition research document on Trump’s neocon secretary of state, Marco Rubio found that “Rubio has indicated he supports potential military intervention in Iran”. The report found that in 2012 Rubio, “Made Clear That Military Action Should Be On The Table In Iran.”

Far from the last time Rubio signaled support for war with Iran, when interviewed by Israel’s 124 network in April of this year, he said “The central issue in this region is the Iranian ambition to become a regional power” and said, “the central irritant of destabilization, violence and suffering in this region … is Iran”. He followed this by saying “Imagine a region with the Iranian regime”, when asked by the host if regime change in Iran should be a goal of the United States he replied by saying “I think it should be”.

Trump National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is similarly hawkish on Iran, he said that Israel should “hit Iran” and said now was “Israel’s last best chance to diminish Iran’s nuclear program and shut down their cash”. He also criticized Biden and Harris for somehow not being subservient enough to Israel on Iran asking if “Biden/Harris pressured Israel once again to do less than it should (on Iran)?”

Trump’s Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth is perhaps the most Hawkish of the group on Iran. “The Week” magazine reported Hegseth “described Iran as "an evil regime" and called for aggressive military action against the country to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons.” The magazine also reported that he pushed Trump to bomb Iran in 2020 saying “In the wake of Iran firing ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq in 2020, on air, he urged Trump to bomb economic and cultural sites in Iran if they were housing weapons.”

Just like on Palestine, Trump’s DNI head Tulsi Gabbard did a complete 180 on Iran going from an opponent of war with Iran to a repeater of neocon propaganda about it. In 2019 she correctly said:

Trump says he doesn't want war with Iran, but that's exactly what he wants, because that's exactly what Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu, al-Qaeda, Bolton, Haley, and other NeoCons/NeoLibs want. That’s what he put first--not America.

In 2019 she also said

Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia want to drag the United States into war with Iran, and Trump is submitting to their wishes. The cost in money and lives will be catastrophic.

However, since ingratiating herself with the Trump camp she did a complete 180 and began repeating the claim that “Trump faces external threats like Iran”. She also attacked the Biden administration for not being hawkish enough on Iran saying:

They removed the Houthis terrorist designation in 2021, funneled billions of $ to Iran who’s funding proxy groups like the Houthis

Her neocon fear mongering over the Houthis is especially ironic given the fact that she correctly argued against this talking point in 2019 when she said

US & Saudi Arabia are dropping more bombs in Yemen in their proxy war against Iran, escalating the war, killing more civilians and causing Yemeni people to suffer the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. We must stop this madness now

Trump the Neocon Zionist

The aforementioned Wall Street Journal report noted that the Trump administration is weighing the option of bombing Iran because of

the fall of the regime of President Bashar al-Assad—Tehran’s ally—in Syria, the future of U.S. troops in the region, and Israel’s decimation of regime proxy militias Hezbollah and Hamas

These are also certainly the calculations Benjamin Netanyahu is making given the fact that he has wanted war with Iran for a long time. Considering the fact that he has tried to push America into a war with Iran for a long time and considering the fact that the Trump administration is highly influenced by the Israel lobby and already open to war with Iran, it would not take much for him to convince them to do it.

The American general Wesley Clark admitted that the neocons in the Bush administration after 9/11 planned on taking on Iran as their last war in the Middle East.

Journalist Jonothan Cook pointed out in a recent article that Clark was likely referring to the 1996 “clean break” document which called on an American/Israeli partnership in regime change wars in the Middle East. As Cook put it:

It proposed that Israel should tear up the Oslo Accords and any moves towards peacemaking with the Palestinians – the title’s “clean break” – and instead go on the offensive against its regional foes, with US backing.

Trump campaigned on starting “no new wars” and correctly criticized Liz Cheney for her support of previous wars in the Middle East. However, it seems more and more likely that Trump will end up doing the Bush-era neo-cons and Netanyahu’s final planned and potentially most dangerous war in the Middle East.