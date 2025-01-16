Written By: Justin K.P.

Joe Biden delivered his final farewell address, whitewashing his bloody legacy in Gaza and Ukraine and taking one final chance to push for the censorship industrial complex.

Biden WhiteWashes Gaza Legacy.

Joe Biden’s farewell address began with a lie, with him saying that:

After eight months of non-stop negotiation by my administration, a ceasefire deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas.

The reality of how the ceasefire came about actually shows that the Biden administration could have easily ended Israel’s genocidal mass murder campaign in Gaza at any moment, but chose not to.

According to multiple news sources, the ceasefire actually went through because of pressure put on Israel by the Trump administration’s incoming Middle East envoy, Steven Witkoff.

As the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported,

Last Friday evening, Steven Witkoff, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, called from Qatar to tell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aides that he would be coming to Israel the following afternoon. The aides politely explained that it was in the middle of the Sabbath but that the prime minister would gladly meet him Saturday night. Witkoff's blunt reaction took them by surprise. He explained to them in salty English that Shabbat was of no interest to him. His message was loud and clear. Thus in an unusual departure from official practice, the prime minister showed up at his office for an official meeting with Witkoff, who then returned to Qatar to seal the deal.

The paper reported that “Witkoff has forced Israel to accept a plan that Netanyahu had repeatedly rejected over the past half year.”

The Times of Israel newspaper reported that two Arab officials said Wilkoff put more pressure on Israel than the Biden administration did in an entire year writing that:

A “tense” weekend meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and incoming Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff led to a breakthrough in the hostage negotiations, with the top aide to US President-elect Donald Trump doing more to sway the premier in a single sit-down than outgoing President Joe Biden did all year, two Arab officials told The Times of Israel on Tuesday.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv similarly reported that “Trump persuaded Netanyahu to accept his own proposal, a proposal that was first presented in May and was still relevant in August”.

For their part, Netenyahu surrogates are blaming Trump for forcing them to end the genocide. The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah reported that a Netenyahu surrogate said “The pressure Trump is exerting right now is not the kind that Israel expected from him. The pressure is the essence of the matter”.

Erel Segal, a Netenyahu proxy said on Israeli TV that:

We're the first to pay a price for Trump's election. The deal is being forced upon us… We thought we'd take control of northern Gaza, that they'd let us impede humanitarian aid

Whether this ceasefire will actually hold or not is yet to be seen. Israeli media has reported that Trump’s deal allows Netanyahu to go back on the ceasefire after the first phase goes through, and there is certainly some doubt that the Trump administration will keep the pressure on if Netenyahu decides to do this.

But what this does show is that Joe Biden and his administration could have put this pressure on Netanyahu at any time and chose not to.

A former Israeli spokesman told the Times of Israel that:

We later found out that Hamas had offered on October 9 or 10 to release all the civilian hostages in exchange for the IDF not entering the Strip, but the government rejected the offer.

Had the Biden administration put the same pressure Witkoff put on Netanyahu to take that deal, he could have secured the hostages and prevented Israel’s genocidal onslaught into Gaza.

Furthermore, the fact that Israel folded so quickly to the U.S. pressure shows that the Biden administration could have stopped the genocide at any time and chose not to.

This means that the Biden administration is directly responsible for at least 64,000 direct deaths in Gaza 70 percent of which were women and children and 90 percent of which were civilians.

It means that the Biden administration is responsible for a mass murder campaign that both Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have called a Genocide and which the International Criminal Court have called “crimes against humanity and war crimes”.

By taking credit for the ceasefire, Biden is telling his final lie on Gaza in a pathetic attempt to whitewash his objectively bloody legacy.

Biden’s WhiteWashing Of His Ukraine Record.

After whitewashing his Gaza record, Biden went on to whitewash his Ukraine record. He said because of his policies “Ukraine is still free”.

In reality, the Biden administration facilitated the destruction of Ukraine for no real benefit to the country.

The Biden administration sent Boris Johnson to Ukraine to block peace talks that were taking place in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine, which could have ended the war as early as April of 2022 and allowed Ukraine to maintain its post-2014 territorial integrity.

The Biden administration intentionally prolonged the Ukraine war to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, as veteran U.S. diplomat Chas Freeman warned.

As the Ukrainian outlet Stranaura pointed out, the Biden administration failed to even accomplish any of their geopolitical goals in Ukraine. As they put it:

Biden and his key advisers, Nuland and Blinken, apparently imagined themselves to be great "geopolitical combinators" and decided to play a "cunning game", actually pushing Putin to invade, hoping that it would lead to his collapse. …the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ended in failure, the initiative at the front was seized by the Russian army, Prigozhin's rebellion failed, and he himself died, Putin's power within the Russian Federation is currently stable, Russia has become even closer to China, the anti-Western and anti-American alliance in the world has become even stronger.

Joe Biden's real Ukraine record is blocking a peace deal that could have prevented death and destruction in the country and could have let them keep more of their territorial integrity.

Furthermore, Biden’s claim that he kept Ukraine “free” is also a massive whitewash of his record as the war has had a devastating effect on Ukraine’s civil liberties.

On free speech, multiple Ukrainian anti-war activists have been jailed for opposing the war. The anti-war activist Yurii Sheliazhenko was jailed for supposedly “Justifying Russian Aggression” even though he opposed the Russian invasion and simply wanted the war to end.

The same happened to the Ukrainian socialist activist Bogdan Syrotiuk who was jailed for wanting to end the war.

During the war, Ukraine has seen the banning of opposition media and political parties, the suspension of elections, and a draft that has forced Ukrainians to fight in the war.

By keeping Ukraine “free” Biden is actually referring to prolonging a war that has led to the complete erosion of civil liberties in Ukraine.

Biden’s Bastardization of Eisenhower's Speech To Push For Censorship.

In his final lie, Biden bastardized former president Dwight D. Eisenhower’s farewell address to push for more censorship.

In the address, Biden says:

In his Farewell address, President Eisenhower spoke of the dangers of the Military Industrial Complex, he wanted us then about and I quote “the potential for the rise of misplaced power.

The irony of Biden quoting this is beyond sick. He led an administration that prolonged the Ukraine war, backed genocide in Gaza, encouraged Israel to invade Lebanon, and bombed Yemen all so American defense contractors could make money.

He was willing to arm anyone from neo nazis in Ukraine to the far-right genocidal Israeli government if it meant making money for arms manufacturers.

The foreign policy of the Biden administration is exactly what Dwight D. Eisenhower was talking about when he warned of the dangers of the military-industrial complex.

Biden used this quote to call out the Big tech companies, but in reality, he was pushing for another powerful complex, the censorship industrial complex.

In the address, Biden said

Six decades later, I'm equally concerned about a tech industrial complex that can pose real dangers for our country as well. Americans are being buried in misinformation and disinformation … social media is giving up on fact checking.

Biden is right that the American people are buried in misinformation and disinformation, but it is coming from his administration.

He told lie after lie to justify the war in Ukraine and genocide in Gaza. In Ukraine, he lied about blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline, blocking the peace deal in April, the success of the counteroffensive, and the reality of the 2014 coup and NATO expansion leading to the war.

Similarly, in Gaza, he lied that Hamas beheaded 40 babies and committed mass rape on October 7th and covered up the fact that Israel ordered the “Hannibal Directive” and killed their own people to prevent them from becoming hostages. ‘

Furthermore, he lied that the Al Shifa hospital was a Hamas command center to justify Israeli raids on Gaza’s largest hospital.

When Biden refers to “misinformation” what he means is anything that contradicts the official narrative.

His administration set up a “disinformation governance board” as a sub-division of the DHS headed by Nina Jankowitz, a woman who previously whitewashed neo-nazi war criminals in Ukraine in the name of fighting “misinformation”.

His administration also got big tech companies to censor the anti-war outlet Africa Stream after falsely claiming they were backed by Russia and accusing them of “misinformation” because they were critical of American drone strikes in Africa.

While pretending to fight big tech companies, Biden is really trying to give more power to the “censorship industrial complex”, the host of government and corporate-tied think tanks that were used to censor dissenting opinions on social media.

Examples of this include the “Virality Project” which censored real stories of vaccine side effects and the “Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab” which partnered with Facebook to censor posts critical of American foreign policy.

Final Lies

After backing endless wars, genocide, and censorship, Joe Biden offered some final lies to whitewash his legacy, unfortunately for him, they will not work on anyone who has been even somewhat paying attention.