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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
Jan 16, 2025

I have to continually remind myself: Biden is just reading, he knows not what. If you asked him today, about any of those assertions, you would do well to get a blank stare. At best, he might tell you they won the war on Medicare. He'd be pitiful if he wasn't a lifelong corrupt, lying asshole. A genuine waste of matter.

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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Jan 17, 2025

Honestly, Trump pressuring Israel to do a ceasefire was NOT on my bingo card for his presidency and I never would've considered it a possibility, yet it's happening.

Whether or not it holds remains to be seen.

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