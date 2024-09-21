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Marcus Judd's avatar
Marcus Judd
Sep 22, 2024

Now this is a website that I've never heard of. Thanks, Blinken!

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
Sep 24, 2024

The current US regime (and many before it) always has the same default setting. It goes something like this: If a media outlet or journalist states a fact that we don't like and want to cover up, this media outlet/journalist is automatically labeled as being under "Russian influence" and needs to be shut down forthwith. Predictable and so anti-free speech as to make your teeth clench.

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