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Meltonmark's avatar
Meltonmark
Aug 8, 2024

Excellent article. Thank you. I am getting on in years now but still remember the absurd lies and misinformation spewed out by the Anglosphere regarding the invasion of Vietnam by America. That was quite the eye-opener for me and started me on the 'conspiracy' pathway. The more I have learnt, the more I have been able to break through the indoctrination barrier.

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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Aug 8, 2024

What's funny about the COVID part is that, in addition to the US government and media spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines manufactured in the US, they also spread misinformation about COVID vaccines manufactured by Russia and China to stop people from taking them.

https://www.mintpressnews.com/corporate-media-pushes-vaccine-hesitancy-china-russia/278052/

https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-covid-propaganda/

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