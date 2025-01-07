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Cory Gerlach's avatar
Cory Gerlach
Jan 7, 2025

This is such an important piece, and thanks so much for writing it. Biden and his admin are responsible for ending any chance the U.S. is ever taken seriously as enforcers of international norms or the global order. I’ve had people argue with me about this saying, “Yea, but Bush did the same thing.” And I say, “Exactly.” We were supposed to learn lessons from this and never do it again. But instead, we get a similar neocon foreign policy and the previous Dem presidential nominee lauding Dick Cheney. I’m even wondering if we need a new word for ‘neocon’ that better encapsulates the war-mongering Democratic party. Maybe it’s ‘neo-Dem’?

The last thing I’ll add to your historic summary is when Biden argued in an Oval Office speech that war in Ukraine and Israel was good for American jobs. I felt like this was a turning point. I couldn’t believe it. It was always implicit, of course, but I never heard a U.S. president directly contradict Eisenhower’s dire warning about the dangers of the military-industrial complex. Biden (or Blinken and the aids who wrote this):

“We send Ukraine equipment sitting in our stockpiles. And when we use the money allocated by Congress, we use it to replenish our own stores, our own stockpiles, with new equipment. Equipment that defends America and is made in America. Patriot missiles for air defense batteries, made in Arizona. Artillery shells manufactured in 12 states across the country, in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas. And so much more.”

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Larry's avatar
Larry
Jan 7, 2025

An execelent article

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