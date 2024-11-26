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Elsie E Connelly's avatar
Elsie E Connelly
Nov 26, 2024

Where were they?

MOST LIKELY. BEHIND CLOSED DOORS. COUNTING. THEIR. ILL-GOTTEN GAINS

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MondoinPhx's avatar
MondoinPhx
Nov 26, 2024

Absolutely correct assessment. The US’s big mistake was in not either including the Russian Federation into the NATO Alliance after the voluntary deconstruction of the USSR or dissolving it altogether as a pointless endeavor. The MIC and the political hacks that dream of profits and global hegemony will regret their shortsightedness in the end. My prediction: There will NOT BE A NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT IN UKRAINE, the Russian Federation will no longer tolerate threats to its security from an obviously hostile West and WILL dictate the terms under which hostilities end as per President Putin’s previous statements or Ukraine will cease to exist as an independent state.

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