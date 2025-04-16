Written By: Justin K.P.

Since its inauguration, the Trump administration has done a major crackdown on pro-Palestinian speech.

This began with a blatantly unconstitutional order from the Trump administration to halt all federal funding for universities that do not crack down on pro-Palestine protests.

This was followed by an ICE arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a legal American resident who was studying at Columbia University. The arrest was specifically conducted because he was taking part in protests opposed to funding Israel.

His arrest set off a larger campaign from the Trump administration to intimidate legal foreign students away from speaking out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and the U.S. backing of it.

Next up on the Trump administration’s zionist chopping block was Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish student from Tufts University who was detained by ICE for the crime of co-authoring an op-ed in the school’s student newspaper, The Tufts Daily, that was critical of Israel.

Recently, the Trump administration has been trying to deport another legal resident and legal permanent resident, Mohsen Mahdawi, who has lived in the U.S. for over a decade, because he led a pro-Palestine protest at Columbia University.

This important story has thankfully gotten a lot of media attention. But the coverage of this story has tended to focus on it within an American context, focusing on the Trump administration.

This misses the larger part of the story, the fact that it is part of a global crackdown from the Isreali government and Zionist lobby groups to crack down on anyone speaking out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Trump-in his deportation crackdown, has been working with two far-right Israel lobby groups, Canary Mission and Betar U.S., which openly support genocide against all Palestinians.

This campaign has made its mark beyond the U.S. and has criminalized speech on Palestine in the U.K., Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, and most importantly, Gaza itself.

In this article, I will put Trump’s crackdown in the global context and explain how Israel is threatening free speech and a free press across the world.

How The U.K. Criminalized Journalism For Israel.

The crackdown on pro-Palestine speech really started in the UK.

In 2000, the UK passed a “terrorism act” that makes it a criminal offense to “invite support for a proscribed (terrorist) organisation”.

This act made it illegal to say anything the UK government deemed supportive of any group listed on their “Proscribed terrorist organisations”.

The hypocrisy of this law is almost comical, given that the UK government has armed half the groups on its own list.

Unsurprisingly, this law has been used to crack down on critics of UK foreign policy.

The law was previously used to detain the journalists Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, as well as the former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray- all of whom are sharp critics of official narratives around Western/UK foreign policy.

Since October 7th, this weaponization of the law has been taken to new extremes.

Because groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas are labelled as “proscribed terrorist” organizations in the UK, the UK government, undoubtedly influenced by the country’s powerful Israel lobby, used this to label a number of journalists and activists as “terrorists” for their support of Palestinians.

This was first used against Richard Medhurst, a Syrian-British journalist who had amassed a large following for his reporting on issues such as the war in Syria, genocide in Gaza, and the imprisonment of Julian Assange.

In August of last year, Medhurst was detained at London’s Heathrow airport and charged with “expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed (terrorist) organization”.

This was because Medhurst has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s barbaric genocide in Gaza, reporting on Israel’s war crimes regularly on his YouTube channel with over 300 thousand subscribers. Medhurst’s criticism of Israel was labeled as “pro Hamas” by UK authorities, and they then used this to charge him as a terrorist.

Pictured above: Journalist Richard Medhurst, who was charged under the UK terrorism act for his critical reporting on Israel’s war crimes.

This blatant lawfare campaign and violation of a free press set a precedent for multiple ensuing lawfare campaigns against journalists and activists in the UK who spoke out about Gaza.

The independent British news outlet “Declassified UK” reported that after Medhurst's arrest, “Richard Barnard of Palestine Action,” who is “a leading critic of Israel’s bombing of Gaza,” was charged with “expressing an opinion that is supportive of a proscribed organisation”.

Next, as Declassified reported, “counter terrorism police, some wearing balaclavas, raided the house of Sarah Wilkinson, a prominent pro-Palestinian journalist, seized her phone, passport, and electronic equipment.”

This again was because of “content that she has posted online”.

The next victim was Asa Winstanley, an investigative journalist with the Electronic Intifada news outlet.

The website reported that “Approximately 10 officers arrived at Winstanley’s North London home before 6 am and served the journalist with warrants and other papers authorizing them to search his house and vehicle for devices and documents.”

The outlet reported that “An officer conducting the raid informed Winstanley that the investigation was connected with the journalist’s social media post”.

The arrest was not only political but appeared to be retaliation for an investigation the journalist published.

10 days before his arrest, Winstanley published a lengthy investigation into Israel’s well-documented use of the “Hannibal Directive” on October 7th, the controversial Israeli military doctrine that calls to kill Israeli civilians to prevent them from being taken hostage.

Winstanley’s investigation shed new light on this scandal, finding that the Israeli use of the Hannibal directive on October 7th likely “resulted in hundreds of dead people”.

The UK raid on Winstanley’s seemed to be retaliation for his exposing a major Isreali war crime committed against their own people, which also debunks the official narrative around Ocotber 7th used to justify the genocide in Gaza.

The case against journalist Richard Medhurst is still ongoing, and he is now forced to “surrender himself at Heathrow police station” on May 15th for the crime of opposing genocide.

Austria Joins The Lawfare Campaign Against Medhurst.

Medhurst was not only attacked by the UK (where he is a citizen) for his reporting on Gaza, but was also attacked by police in Austria, where he resides.

After his charges at Heathrow airport, he was also raided by Austrian police.

The Austrian police detained him and took all of his devices, including “five or six different laptops, computers, Phones, USB sticks, hard drives, and DVDs”.

The authorities even took “books, papers, and documents,” including a “book on cyber security” the reporter was working on.

After his detention, authorities took his “fingerprints, palm prints, mugshots, and DNA” and held him for “six or seven hours”.

The Austrian authorities absurdly claimed that Medhurst, A Syrian Christian and the son of UN peacekeepers, was a “member” of Hamas to justify this raid.

They also threatened to “revoke his residency” for his “reporting on Palestine and Lebanon”.

The real reason for this detention was likely in coordination with the UK.

Previous to this raid, the Italian journalist Stefania Maurizi reported that Medhurst “refused to hand over passwords (to UK authorities) because, like all reporters’ phones, they contain information that could identify his sources.”

It seemed that the Austrian raid was done at the direction of the UK government, attempting to force Medhurst to give up his phone passwords and reveal his sources.

Swiss Zionist Gets American Journalist Arrested.

In January of this year, the Palestinian American journalist Ali Abunimah was about to give a talk in Zurich, a city in Switzerland, on Palestine.

He was prevented from giving this talk after he was given an entry ban by the city’s security minister, Mario Fehr, and arrested on the basis that he was an “Islamist Jew-hater who calls for violence in Switzerland”.

The entry ban was given based on the idea that he “endangers Switzerland's internal or external security.”

Abunimah was held in detention for a weekend in Switzerland based on these charges.

The idea that Abunimah, a secular American investigative journalist who employs multiple Jewish reporters, is an “Islamist Jew hater” who called for “violence in Switzerland” and poses a threat to the country’s “internal and external security” seems to be the most absurd charge imaginable.

But a look into Mario Fehr, the security director behind these insane charges, shows that it was a political charge intended to shut him down from speaking.

Fehr is a diehard zionist who has previously called for a crackdown on pro-Palestine protests in Switzerland and attends Zionist rallies where he calls to “show solidarity with Israel” and “stand by Israel and its inhabitants in these difficult times”.

Pictured above: Mario Fehr, the Zionist security director who got Ali Abunimah arrested on false charges, speaking at a “solidarity with Israel” event.

Just like in all the cases listed above, Fehr cooked up false charges against Abunimah to prevent him from speaking about Gaza and Israel’s war crimes, which he openly is in “solidarity” with.

Psychotic Canadian Zionist Gets Writer Arrested

The zionist campaign to get critics of Israel arrested eventually came to Canada in Montreal.

In this case, the Montreal-based writer Yves Engler was forced to “come to a downtown police station” where he was “charged for harassment and indecent communication”.

This charge was brought against Yves Engler by a Canadian radio host and social media influencer named Dahlia Kurtz because Engler called her a “genocide supporter”.

A look at Kurtz's social media activity shows she has clearly engaged in genocidal rhetoric.

She has denied the well-documented fact that Israel is deliberately starving civilians in Gaza, justified killing civilians in Gaza by falsely claiming that “About half of Gaza was aware of and involved in the October 7 massacre”, called to annex Gaza, calls her political opponents Parasites, and regularly calls for protests to be deported to Gaza.

Kurtz is yet another example of a pro genocide zionist weaponizing the legal system to intimidate and silence those critical of Israel’s war crimes.

Journalism in Gaza.

As awful as these lawfare campaigns are, nothing comes close to the horror that journalists within Gaza face.

Outside of IDF-guided propaganda tours, Israel bars foreign journalists from entering Gaza, leaving the job of documenting the genocide to Palestinian journalists within Gaza.

To stop information from entering the public eye about their war crimes, Israel regularly targets journalists within Gaza.

In December of 2023, Israel deliberately targeted and killed the Palestinian academic and poet Refaat al-Areer, who was widely seen to be one of the most effective advocates for Palestinians to the outside world.

In February, the Committee to Protect Journalists documented 167 Palestinian journalists killed by Israel in Gaza, stating that the Gaza genocide is “the deadliest period for journalists since CPJ (Committee to Protect Journalists) began gathering data in 1992”.

The CPJ also “determined that at least 17 journalists and two media workers were directly targeted by Israeli forces in killings which CPJ classifies as murder”. They are also “still researching the details for confirmation in at least 20 other cases that indicate possible targeting.”

Most recently, Israel killed Hossam Shabat, a Palestinian journalist in Gaza who worked for Al Jazeera and Drop Site News.

His family recently revealed that he was deliberately targeted, writing on social media:

On the morning of March 24, 2025, Hossam left his tent alongside fellow journalists to begin their day of reporting. After driving for about one kilometer, they pulled over. Hossam stepped out to speak with a group of men nearby. Moments later, an Israeli surveillance drone launched a targeted strike. The drone killed Hossam, the men he was speaking with, and his friend . As a surveillance drone, its use confirms that Hossam was deliberately tracked and targeted. The strike was intense and direct—Hossam was killed instantly, and the force of the blast tore both of his legs off in opposite directions. He was assassinated by AI-powered, U.S.-funded weaponry—targeted simply for being a journalist in Gaza

Pictured above: Journalist Hossam Shabat, who was deliberately killed by Israel.

Shortly after this, Israel also killed Mohammad Mansour, a Palestinian correspondent for Palestine Today TV.

The Purpose Behind This Censorship Campaign.

In the modern internet age, it is impossible to hide a genocide. Because of this fact, Israel’s genocide in Gaza is available in the open for anyone to see, with daily videos of their atrocities posted all over social media and featured in the news.

Because of this, Israel’s PR has taken a major hit. A recent Pew Research poll has found that 53 percent of all Americans have a negative view of Israel, up from 42 percent in 2022.

In younger generations, this is bipartisan, with 50 percent of Republicans aged 18-49 and 71 percent of Democrats in the same age group having a negative view of Israel.

Because of this, Israel, its supporters, and lobby groups are conducting a global censorship campaign to silence criticism of Israel.

From killing journalists in Gaza to constructing lawfare campaigns against journalists and activists abroad, Israel is trying their best to silence the truth about their actions in Gaza across the globe.

It is in this context that the Trump administration’s crackdown on Palestinian students needs to be seen.

With his 100 million dollar donation from Miriam Addelson, Trump is playing a part in the worldwide campaign to stamp out opposition to the Gaza genocide.



