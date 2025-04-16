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Miriam Beethoven's avatar
Miriam Beethoven
Apr 16, 2025

Mario Fehr is not the “city security minister” (city of Zurich), but the canton security minister. A canton is a state, which belongs to the Swiss Confederation. There are 26 cantons in Switzerland. I live there. I’m a true Mizrahi Jewish woman. True Jewish people, like myself, are against the ongoing genocide, and for the right of the Palestinians to have an own country.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
Apr 16, 2025

The uk government should be considered a terrorist organization for protecting terrorist organizations rape gangs and President Trumps administration should be focused more on violence against Americans LAST TIME I LOOKED I LIVE IN AMERICA ‼️‼️‼️

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