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Grant Waldman's avatar
Grant Waldman
Mar 11, 2025

I understood that Trump is supposed to be a peace maker. If so then why is he taking sides in this war instead of holding Israel accountable for their crimes against humanity??!! The same goes for the Taliban in Syria!!

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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Mar 11, 2025

Get ready for another massive wave of Orange Bolshevist denialism. Those Clementine Communist mangomongers border MSM Hillary-shillery liberal depths of abysmal totalitarian fascisimping.

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