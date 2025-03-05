The Dissident

The Dissident

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SF Bay Area's avatar
SF Bay Area
Mar 5, 2025

You despicable people. The Trump administration aims to enforce existing laws, which allow protests as long as they remain within legal boundaries. You are such dishonest fucks.

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dorothy P slater's avatar
dorothy P slater
Mar 6, 2025

I would have voted for Trump in the last election since i could not vote for Biden, but I did not since he seemed to be surrounded by pro=Israel apologists and evidently still is. . I am not a lawyer but I am a human being as are the Palestinians - AND the Israelies = but I cannot understand how anyone with a shred of compassion can watch women and children killed , homes, hospitals,churches, schools decimated by US bombs and still find excuses for what Israel is doing.

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