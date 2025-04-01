Written By: Justin K.P.

Recently, the Trump administration has issued a major crackdown on free speech by arresting and attempting to deport legal American residents for opposing Israel’s mass murder of civilians in Gaza.

This began with the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil - a legal American resident and green card holder married to an American citizen- because he led protests against Israel at Colombia University.

This arrest was followed with the arrest of Rumeysa Ozturk- a Turkish student studying at Tufts University- because she wrote an op-ed in the school’s newspaper that was critical of Israel.

Most recently, Badar Khan Suri - an academic at Georgetown University- was arrested and threatened with deportation for his comments in support of Palestinians.

Most of the coverage of this story has focused -correctly- on the free speech aspect and the blatant threat this policy is to the Constitution and the First Amendment.

There is, however, another important aspect to this story that has been largely glossed over: the extremist pro-terrorism, pro-genocide group behind it.

Journalist Adla Massoud has reported that “the two most prominent groups” “working closely with the Trump administration by identifying and reporting student protesters” are “Canary Mission and Betar US”.

The Betar US group has bragged that “We provided hundreds of names to the Trump administration of visa holders and naturalised Middle Easterners and foreigners”.

Al Jazeera English has reported that “the most prominent” group behind the Trump deportations is “Betar US,” which “is sharing the names of pro-Palestinian protesters with the Trump administration”.

Journalist Alan Macleod reported that :

Ross Glick, the group’s (Betar’s) executive director until last month, noted that he met with a diverse set of influential lawmakers, including Democratic senator John Fetterman and aides to the Republican senators Ted Cruz and James Lankford, and that all supported Betar U.S.’ campaign to rid the country of thousands of “terror supporters.” Shortly after Glick’s trip to Washington, D.C., Trump signed an executive order titled “Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism” that promises “the removal of resident aliens who violate our laws,” to “quell pro-Hamas vandalism and intimidation,” and to “investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in leftist, anti-American colleges and universities.”

Some background on the group given by Al Jazeera is that the group is the American branch of Betar “a Zionist youth movement founded in 1923 by Ze’ev Jabotinsky, who promoted the idea of strong Jewish militarism and territorial expansion.”

In a now removed history on the group’s website, it boasts that it previously was “active instigators of disturbances and violence, frequently bombing Arab civilian areas” and was “sometimes referred to as Jewish Fascists”.

The group- which is working closely with the Trump administration in their deportation of legal residents who speak out on Palestine- has an ideology indistinguishable from ISIS or Neo-Nazis, openly advocating for killing civilians in Gaza and threatening terrorist attacks against public figures around the world who speak out in support of Gaza.

In this article, I will review the shocking and disturbing views of this group behind the recent first amendment violation.

Betar USA’s Support For Killing Babies.

The American chapter of “Betar”, “Batar USA,” operates an X account where they have engaged in some truly disturbing and vile rhetoric- even for zionist standards.

In January of this year, they shared an image that stated, “There are two million terrorists in Gaza. They’re all terrorists there.” Writing “The children, the women, the old and the young” in Gaza are “Nazis of 2025”.

Pictured Above: Blatantly genocidal quote shared to X by “Betar” and their response to it.

This is just blatantly genocidal rhetoric advocating for killing Gaza’s entire population.

In February, they shared a video on Twitter of a Palestinian woman handing out a basket of something to Hamas fighters in Gaza with the caption “Are Palestinian women and children innocent?”

In another instance, they responded to an account calling out Israel’s targeting of women and children in Gaza by saying, “Gaza has terrorist women and children”.

The account even justified Israel's murdering babies in Gaza, tweeting in March, “What do babies in Gaza grow up to be?”.

In another tweet, the group justified killing babies in Gaza, saying, “Babies grow up in Gaza to become terrorists”.

In response to a Zionsit tweeting that “Our enemy is the Palestinian Arabs,” Betar responded by saying, “Our war is with Gaza not Hamas. The people of Gaza.”

The group reiterated this in another tweet where they wrote, “Our war is with the people of Gaza not Hamas. They are all Hamas.”

In yet another tweet, the group said, “My heart is NOT with the people of Gaza. They are terrorists. Our war is with the people of Gaza.”

In a now deleted tweet from 2023, the group wrote, “Not enough! We demand more blood in Gaza!” in response to a post naming how many babies were killed by Israel in Gaza.

When called out over the above-mentioned tweet, the group responded by saying, “We want Gaza to suffer. And Yemen as well.”

Support For Terrorist Attacks Against Pro-Palestine Figures.

When the group is not calling to murder women and children in Gaza, they are threatening terrorist attacks against public figures who speak out against Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

Last year, Israel conducted an attack on members of Hezbollah’s political wing in Lebanon by planting bombs in their pagers and blowing them up in public places.

The former CIA director Leon Panetta said these attacks were “a form of terrorism” and that “Israel was conducting a war of terror”.

Betar has openly threatened to conduct the same terrorist attacks against a large swath of public figures who have been critical of Israel.

The group threatened the American writer Peter Beinart, tweeting “We urge all Jews on the Upper West Side to give Peter Beinart a pager” because he wrote an article critical of Israel.

Members of the group also harassed the academic Norman Finkelstien on the street by labmasting him as a “holocaust denier piece of shit” (Finkelstien’s parents were both holocaust survivors) and placing a pager in his pocket.

The group also threatened the former UN official Francesca Albanese, tweeting, “When Francesca Albanese spoke in NYC , we offered beepers to jihadis” as well as the actress and activist Susan Saradon, tweeting “We urge anyone who sees her (Sarandon) to give her a beeper”.

The group even openly threatened a terrorist attack on UN Secretary-General António Guterres, tweeting at him, “We will come deliver you a beeper soon at your home!”

Alan Macleod reported that Betar U.S. has “publicly placed a bounty on the head of Palestinian-American activist Nerdeen Kiswani, telling her that ‘You hate America, you hate Jews, and we are here and won’t be silent. $1,800 to anyone who hands that jihadi a beeper”.

A Criminally Overlooked Scandal

The fact that the Trump administration is destroying free speech for Israel is a massive scandal on its own. But the fact that they are doing it in coordination with a far-right group that calls to kill innocent civilians in Gaza and commit terrorist attacks against public figures for being critical of Israel makes the story even more insane.

While the mainstream media focuses on things such as signalgate, they are overlooking a far bigger scandal with far more dangerous consequences.

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