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JC Denton's avatar
JC Denton
Apr 1, 2025

I guarantee you can get this through to at least a significant portion of the MAGA base if argued properly. We desperately need to unite the grassroots left and right against the elitist left and right. This cannot happen if we are at each other's throats all the time.

There are positive signs. A surprising amount of the MAGA base are increasingly critical of Israel and Trump's pandering to them. Even influential figures like Tucker Carlson and Candice Owens.

Focus on how ridiculous this right wing cancel culture is given the past 4 years of opposition to woke cancel culture. That's a message which can really resonate. Trump may have got Adelson's money, but his base didn't.

We need optimism at times like this, so let me give you something to be optimistic about: record numbers of people are waking up to how both sides of politics are playing us against each other. I have never seen people reaching across the aisle like I have in the past year.

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Diane J's avatar
Diane J
Apr 1, 2025

Betar US are a bunch of terrorists. They post whatever they want without impunity because of who they are. America lives in the pockets of Zionists. Don't expect to make America great again or to put its people first. The same goes for the UK. It might feel like we have more freedom than others, but let's not kid ourselves. We're all controlled to some degree.

These grotesque people and their many puppets want to limit our speech, our thoughts and our wallets. We're slaves to mass murderers, and our money funds their crimes against humanity and their privileged lifestyles. Privileges we can't have ourselves.

We're infected with parasites against our own will. Our countries allow this injustice and say we must accept it. No way! Once we are completely silenced, we become obsolete. Do we really want to become as useless as Musk's Teslas? I know I don't.

I think words won't be enough to make a change. Action is needed to combat such fascism. It's World War II all over again, and the victims loved ones have now become the fascists. They are holding the world to ransom. Things can't stay the way they are. This is a time when we all must stand together – Christians, Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, etc. – to defeat this hatred. We can't allow a minority to destroy us all. In the words of Sam Cooke, A Change Is Gonna Come. It absolutely has to.

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