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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Feb 6, 2025

Can't thank you enough for taking the words right out of my mouth, Dissident. Currently I'm having a difficult time catching up with the news flow amidst other life priorities to juggle and your light-shining work is an imperative relief to behold in the face of 24/7 conniving shystery from abhorrent virtue-signalling egoheads ready to cynically concern-troll exploit any crisis for astronomically duplicitous PR points as if they're striving for a video game speedrun world record.

The left side of the coin is continued Zionist Holocausticism against Gaza. The right side of the coin is Zionist Holocausticism redirected against the Occupied West Bank.

For self-professed "leftists" to ostensibly shill on behalf of Judeonazi accomplice Ku Klux Kamala and then bask in self-landed heaps of praise as heroes for calling Trump a "Nazi" is as hypocritically lacking of self-awareness as it gets, confirming this old saying: "Therefore thou art inexcusable, O man, whosoever thou art that judgest: for wherein thou judgest another, thou condemnest thyself; for THOU THAT JUDGEST DOEST THE SAME THINGS." (Romans 2:1)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
Feb 6, 2025

Sir! Totally agree with your synopsis. I wrote something similar here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/im-appalled-at-what-im-hearing-from

Same bird, two wings.

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