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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jan 8, 2025

We saw video proof of women being pulled out of cars with torn clothes and blood running down their legs. I guess that wasn't rape. I call BS on this.

We all know there were rapes, that's why they picked the concert venue to attack. Otherwise, they would have attacked military targets.

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Salvatore Monella's avatar
Salvatore Monella
Jan 8, 2025

“Proves beyond a reasonable doubt”? The only reasonable doubt I have is in your sanity.

Those Hamas murderers - the ones joyously slaughtering civilians (yeah, them) - they’d never dare violate an Israeli woman. It’s against a tenet of their faith. Brutally murder them? Yeah. Behead? Burn? Shoot? Stab? Yep, uh-huh, sure. But rape (!)? Perish the thought.

Good thing sharp people are in the lookout for this kind of thing. You might otherwise come away with the impression that Hamas is a cadre of bloodthirsty sadistic religio-fanatic barbarians. That would get Israel off the hook for defending itself, and we can’t have that

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