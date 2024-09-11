Written By: Justin K.P.

The Douche vs. Giant Turd debate was wrapped up last night and it was about as bad as one could expect. Donald Trump spent half the debate fear-mongering about immigrants and repeating ridiculous false claims about migrants eating dogs while Harris bragged and touted her endorsement from every establishment entity and war criminal she could think of including Goldman Sachs and Dick Cheney.

On foreign policy, the debate was mostly a competition between Harris and Trump as to who was the bigger warmonger. On everything from Gaza to Iran to Ukraine and beyond both candidates showed they are happy to continue wars and be tools of the Military Industrial Complex. This article will go over how both candidates were fully supportive of backing Israel and the genocide in Gaza.

Holocoast Harris’s Genocide screed

Both candidates made it clear they will continue backing Israel’s brutal genocide in Gaza. Starting with Kamala Harris she began by blatantly lying by saying:

On October 7th Hamas, a terrorist organization slaughtered 12,00 Israelis…Women were horribly raped.

The first genocidal lie in this statement is the claim that Hamas is responsible for all of the Israeli deaths on October 7th. It is now indisputable that many of those civilians were killed by Israel and not Hamas. In July of this year the Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed that Israel issued the “Hannibal directive” -a military doctrine that calls on the IDF to kill their own civilians in a potential hostage situation- in three separate locations on October 7th and said “not a single person” can return to Gaza while calling for the border crossing into Gaza to be turned into a “killing zone”.

A recent article in Australia's ABC News revealed the scope of this operation quoting an Israeli Air Force Colonel who said a “mass Hannibal” was conducted on October 7th and that the IDF fired on vehicles with hostages. The article also revealed that 28 Apache helicopters indiscriminately emptied their ammunition on October 7th killing many hostages.

The second genocidal lie is the claim that “women were horribly raped” on October 7th. This claim has been forensically debunked by the Times of London which could find no video evidence of rape occurring on October 7th even after hiring a dark web researcher to look for it. The article also reported that the claim originated from Zaka, a discredited ultra-religious group that spread other false claims such as the “40 beheaded babies” Hoax. More recently this debunked claim was revived with a fake suicide letter supposedly written by a witness of the “mass rape” on October 7th. The letter was quickly proven to be a Hoax.

Aside from lying about what happened on October 7th this story from Kamala leaves out the context of what led to October 7th such as the brutal 15-year blockade on Gaza that turned it into an “open-air prison camp” according to former U.K. prime minister David Cameron and Israel’s continuous massacring of civilians in Gaza such as in 2014 when they killed 14,00 civilians or in 2018 when they targeted peaceful protestors.

Harris then used this context-free lie to claim Israel has a right to “defend itself” (Ie mass murder of civilians). She then tried to pretend she was opposed to some of the murder of civilians in Gaza saying “This war must end” and pretending the Biden administration was working towards a cease-fire, but the DNC platform that Kamala signed on to says “The United States strongly supports Israel in the fight against Hamas” showing that she will continue to back the genocide if elected president.

She finished her statement by saying she will “always give Israel the ability to defend itself” showing she will continue to send arms to Israel while they continue their barbaric genocide in Gaza which has already caused a projected death toll of at least 186,000. This is one of the more conservative numbers, Ralph Nader estimates that the death toll could be over 300,000.

Harris ended her genocidal screed by signaling that she would intervene in Iran and presumably Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria on Israel’s behalf by saying “I will always give Israel the ability to defend itself in particular as it relates to Iran and any threat that Iran and its proxies pose to Israel.”

Later when Trump accused Harris of “hating Israel” she responded by saying “I have, my entire career and life supported Israel”.

Donny goes even more Genocidal.

Trump started his statement by saying “If I were president it(the Gaza genocide) would have never started”, a ridiculous claim as his Abraham Accords are a big part of what led to the genocide in the first place. For context, the Abraham Accords were a “peace plan” created by Netenyahu and Trump using Jered Kushner as their intermediary that normalized relations between Israel and Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco, and Sudan. The point of the deal was for Israel to be able to normalize relations with the Arab States while taking off doing anything for Palestinians as a necessity for normalization. As journalist David Reminik explained in The New Yorker

The Trump Administration, led by Jared Kushner, helped draft the Abraham Accords, which aimed to normalize relations between Israel and the Sunni-ruled states, particularly Saudi Arabia, sidelining the Palestinians yet again.

Journalist Jeremy Scahill explained the deal further by saying

The Abraham Accords, launched under President Donald Trump, effectively excised the issue of Palestinian self-determination as a condition for normalization, a major victory for Israel.

Hamas has cited the Abraham Accords as a major motivating factor behind October 7th which was then used to justify the genocide in Gaza. Journalist Dan Cohen said that Hamas officials had told him that “one of the motivations” for October 7th was the Abraham Accords.

Trump then went on to attack Kamala for not being subservient enough to Israel claiming “she hates Israel” (I wish) and lambasted her for not attending Netanyahu’s lie-filled genocidal address to Congress. The supposedly “America First” candidate thinks it’s a bad thing for a leader not to attend a foreign leader’s lie-filled address to Congress where he tried to get America to send him more weapons and go fight his wars for him.

After this Trump claimed that if Kamala were president Israel would not exist in two years, completely ignoring the fact that she has the same AIPAC-bought, pro Israel policy positions as he does.

Trump also went on to brag about his Hawkish Iran policies touting his brutal sanctions on Iran and pulling out of the Iran deal. In reality, Trump’s brutal Iran sanctions crashed the economy in Iran and massively raised the cost of living for ordinary Iranians. Even Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo admitted the sanctions made things “much worse for the Iranian people” and that the point of the sanctions was to keep the population of Iran miserable so it would “lead the Iranian people to rise up and change the behavior of the regime”. The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran said the sanctions negatively impacted “food security and the availability and distribution of medicines, pharmaceutical equipment, and supplies”.

Trump bragged that the sanctions went on to harm Israel’s enemies in the region such as the Houthis and Hamas. Trump’s supporters like to claim that he is “America First” and “Anti-War” but in his statement, he is bragging about getting involved in a war on a foreign power’s (Israel’s) behalf.

Israel was the real winner of the debate.

Both candidates’ support for Israel shown in last night’s debate show the real winner of this debate and this election is Israel which has successfully bought both parties to guarantee subservience no matter who wins.