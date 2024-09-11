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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Sep 11, 2024

Red AIPAC will commit a genocide while saying that it has to happen so Jesus can come back.

Blue AIPAC will commit a genocide while saying empty platitudes about a ceasefire.

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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Sep 12, 2024

It's controlled opposition between the left and right arms of the Naziopolist cabal. The Mango Caesar of Orange Bolshevism and Exalted Mistress of the Knights of the Ku Klux Kamala are equally abominable. (by the way, I wrote an extensively semi-sarcastic review of the debate as well if you're interested in checking it out)

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