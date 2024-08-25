The Dissident

The Dissident

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April Woods's avatar
April Woods
Aug 26, 2024

In the last 40 years, I've watched the D's pointing fingers, calling out and blaming the R's for being pro war, pro-rich & big business and pro-censorship and now they do all the same things and are proud of it!

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