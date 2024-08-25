Written By: Justin K.P.

Note: This is part two in a three-part series on the DNC’s pro-war foreign policy platform. You can read part one on their support for the Ukraine proxy war here.

The Democrats have recently released their platform for 2024. The foreign policy platform section is alarming, calling for more wars and imperialism all around the world. The most disturbing part of the platform is the Middle East section, which calls for more wars in the region and more backing of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza. This article will examine the disturbing pro-war content of the democrat’s foreign policy platform

The Democrats Want to Drop More Bombs

Who is destabilizing the region?

The Democrat’s Middle East platform starts off absurdly by saying the Democrats are looking to “deter Iran and prevent it and its terrorist proxies from threatening the security of the region”. The absurdity of this statement is that American foreign policy in the Middle East has been done for at least 20 years with the goal of destabilization across the region.

They invaded Iraq based on lies, killing at least 400,000 people. The destabilization of Iraq led to the rise of ISIS. They invaded and occupied Afghanistan for 20 years all the while lying about the gains they were making against the Taliban to justify the occupation. They took out Gaddafi in Libya based on lies. The invasion emboldened jihadists who were fighting alongside the U.S. and allowed ISIS to have a base in North Africa. They then transferred Gaddafi's weapons stockpile to rebels in Syria for yet another regime change war. They spent billions of dollars arming rebels in Syria most of which were jihadists. This policy enflamed the brutal 10-year proxy war in Syria. They also backed Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen which also gave weapons to al Qaeda. Along with this, they conducted endless drone strikes in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Pakistan that killed civilians 90 percent of the time. They have backed every single atrocity Israel has committed against Palestinians and are currently backing their genocide in Gaza. These wars combined have killed up to 6 million people not to mention the 40,000 people killed directly by Israel's genocide in Gaza.

The DNC brags about doing more wars.

The fact that the democrats, who have supported all these blood-soaked wars, are blaming Iran for “threatening the security of the region” is a sick joke. But they are not just whitewashing these wars, they are actively calling for new ones. The platform brags about Biden sending more troops to the Middle East and dropping more bombs by saying:

President Biden has postured U.S. military forces in the region and authorized precision airstrikes on key Iranian-linked targets tied to attacks against U.S. troops to deter further aggression by Iran.

The platform also brags about Biden bombing Yemen by saying:

In response to brazen attacks by Iranian-linked Houthi forces against international commercial shipping, U.S. naval vessels in the Red Sea, and Israel, President Biden ordered military strikes, alongside key allies, against Houthi targets and organized Operation Prosperity Guardian, a coalition of more than 20 nations committed to defending international shipping and deterring Houthi attacks.

A sane democratic party could talk about bringing troops home, ending wars, and spending that money instead on domestic policies such as Medicare for All or a living wage but the current DNC, taken over by bloodthirsty neo-cons, instead decides to brag about all the wars Biden has continued and bombs he has dropped.

The DNC attacks Trump From the right

One of the most shocking parts of the DNC platform is the fact that they attacked Trump from the right on Iran. In the platform, it says:

All of this stands in sharp contrast to Trump's fecklessness and weakness in the face of Iranian aggression during his presidency.

and

Trump failed to respond against Iran or its proxies

In reality, Trump’s Iran policy was extremely hawkish. He pulled out of the Iran deal and placed brutal sanctions on the country that targeted over 80 percent of its economy. He assassinated Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran’s top generals which almost led to a full-scale war with the country. He vetoed a bill that would have ended U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen because they were fighting the Houthis, who are allied with Iran.

One would think the Democrats, drunk on Trump derangement syndrome, could at least bring themselves to oppose Trump’s hawkish Iran policy and support better relations, especially with the recent election of Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist who wants better relations with the West. But the Democrats have become so hawkish that they can only attack Trump for not dropping enough bombs on Iran.

The DNC platform explicitly goes after Trump for not bombing Iran by saying:

In June 2019, when Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance aircraft operating in international airspace above the Straits of Hormuz, Trump responded by tweet and then abruptly called off any actual retaliation, causing confusion and concern among his own national security team.

While he was President, Trump ramped up drone strikes, backed the genocidal war in Yemen, and conducted multiple strikes on Syria, one of which killed 70 civilians but the only problem the warmongering democrats have with this is that he didn’t drop enough bombs.

Aside from clamoring for War with Iran, the DNC platform also slips in that they want to do regime change in Lebanon and go to war against Hezbollah saying:

The Lebanese people deserve to live in an independent and sovereign Lebanon that is free from the grip of Iran-backed Hezbollah, and a corruption-free, competent, reform-minded government focused on addressing the needs of its people.

The Democrats Support Genocide

The DNC platform Brags about the Abraham Accords

The DNC platform brags about wanting to expand the Abraham Accords by saying:

He (Biden) also directed his Administration to build on the Abraham Accords and work on a historic normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

While at face value the Abraham Accords may seem like a peace deal, a closer look shows the nefarious reality behind it. The Abraham Accords is a Netenyahu-led deal created with Trump using Jared Kushner as their intermediary. The deal normalized relations between Israel and Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco, and Sudan. The point of the deal was to take doing anything for Palestinians off the table as a term for negotiations therefore allowing Israel to normalize in the Arab world while continuing the brutal genocide of Palestinians. As The New Yorker’s David Reminick put it

The Trump Administration, led by Jared Kushner, helped draft the Abraham Accords, which aimed to normalize relations between Israel and the Sunni-ruled states, particularly Saudi Arabia, sidelining the Palestinians yet again.

The reason behind wanting Saudi Arabia to be part of the deal, which the DNC platform brags about, was so that they stopped supporting the Palestinian cause and started supporting Israel’s genocidal treatment of them. As Vox put it:

Many of those and other Arab nations, like Saudi Arabia, are key backers of Palestinians in their decades-long dispute with Israel. But by getting them to interact with Israel, the idea was that they might let their support for the Palestinians slip and side a little closer with the Israelis.

The DNC platform is bragging about trying to bring Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords which would only isolate the Palestinians even more in the Arab world and make Saudi Arabia start to support Israel’s genocide over the Palestinian cause.

The Democrat’s rancid pro-genocide rhetoric

The DNC platform makes it explicit that they are proud of their support of the genocide in Gaza and want to continue to back it. Some pro-genocide quotes from the platform are:

The terrorist group Hamas sought to destroy the promise of that vision on October 7, 2023, but they will not succeed The United States strongly supports Israel in the fight against Hamas President Biden and Vice President Harris believe a strong, secure, and democratic Israel is vital to the interests of the United States. Their commitment to Israel’s security, its qualitative military edge, its right to defend itself, and the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding is ironclad. the United States stands with Israel in its quest for peace and security He (Biden) has also defended Israel at the U.N. against one-sided efforts to condemn Israel. The Administration worked with Congressional leaders to pass a historic aid 83 package worth $14 billion to help Israel defend itself

These disgusting quotes are bragging about the fact that Joe Biden has backed a genocide that has killed over 40,000 civilians including over 11,000 children. Keep in mind these are very conservative numbers because they don’t account for people buried under rubble and who have gone missing. When projected indirect deaths are included the death count goes up to at least 100,000. This is also an extremely conservative number as the projected indirect deaths are based on the 40,000 direct deaths which is certainly an undercount. These numbers don’t even account for the quarter of Palestinians in Gaza who are now starving because of Israel’s genocidal blockade.

The platform also repeats the “mass rape on October 7th” hoax in order to justify the genocide in Gaza saying:

President Biden and Vice President Harris have unequivocally denounced Hamas’s brutal attack on Israel on October 7, condemned the gruesome violence – including conflict-related sexual violence – demonstrated by Hamas (Emphasis added)

What the platform did not mention is that this claim has been debunked not only by alternative media but also by the Times of London which found that the claim originated from the discredited ultra-orthodox “Zaka” group and that they could not find a single video of rape occurring on October 7th despite an extensive search of the internet and even the dark web.

Netanyahu’s puppet

For all the talk the Democrats put forth of their enemies being foreign puppets, their Middle East platform would not have looked much different if it was written by Netanyahu himself. They are bragging about the fact that they are backing one of the most horrific genocides in recent history and calling to continue backing it. They are also bragging about all the bombs Biden has dropped in the Middle East on behalf of Israel and are vowing to go fight Israel’s wars for them in Yemen, Iran, and Lebanon. Their disturbing pro-war Middle East platform shows democrats will continue the genocide in Gaza and America’s long-standing imperialist policy in the region.