Written By: Justin K.P.

Tomorrow the world will learn whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will be president for the next four years. Both candidates have about a 50/50 chance of winning or losing. The New York Times polling average shows that both candidates are polling about even in every swing state outside of Arizona where Trump is up three points, while analysis from “five thirty-eight” found that both candidates have about an equal chance to win the election (Harris 50 percent chance vs Trump 49 percent chance).

Partisan hacks from both parties think their opponent winning will be the end of the world. Democratic partisans believe that Trump is a “fascist” who will “end democracy” while Republican partisans like Elon Musk argue that if Harris wins it will be “the last election”.

The reality is that on many important issues, there is very little difference between the two candidates, and that both will continue the neo-liberal corporate status quo. The populist left politician from the UK, George Galloway often likes to refer to elections in the U.S. and U.K. as choosing between “two cheeks of the same backside”. There is no election this line better fits than the current American one. On the issue of war and peace, both choose war. On the issue of civil liberties, both want to give more power to the authoritarian national security states. And on economic issues, both are keen to continue the neo-liberal status quo. In the article, I will discuss how no matter who wins this election these deep rooted issues will continue.

Both Candidates Choose War.

In the case of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and assault in Lebanon, both want to continue the status quo of backing Israel.

Harris has been the vice president of an administration that has sent 17.9 billion dollars worth of weapons to Israel so they can indiscriminately bomb Gaza, killing a civilian 90 percent of the time. The Biden/Harris administration could have stopped this mass slaughter at any time as Israel could not carry it out without U.S. support, but they are backing it to this day.

In Lebanon, the administration has been equally abysmal, with top Biden administration officials giving Israel the green light to invade the country even though Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire deal.

Kamala Harris will certainly continue the Biden administration’s policy of backing Israel’s slaughter in the Middle East. After saying that “The United States strongly supports Israel in the fight against Hamas” in her debate with Trump, Harris has finally said she will “do everything in her power” to end the genocide in Gaza in a last-ditch effort to win back Muslim voters in Michigan.

But a look at the DNC’s official platform shows what the democratic establishment- the real force behind the Harris campaign- plans on Israel. The platform says that “The United States strongly supports Israel in the fight against Hamas.” and brags about the fact that the Biden administration passed “a historic aid package worth $14 billion to help Israel defend itself”.

The platform even touts the fact that the democrats want to expand the Abraham Accords, a plan that allowed Netenyahu to normalize with multiple Arab states in order to take doing anything for Palestinians off the table as a necessity for normalization. The platform brags that the Democrats want to “build on the Abraham Accords and work on a historic normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia”. Allowing Israel to normalize with Saudi Arabia while they are committing genocide in Gaza would just alienate them even more in the Middle East and take the pressure off Israel from surrounding states to end the Genocide.

The DNC platform even endorses Israel’s war in Lebanon, at the end of the Israel section it states that “The Lebanese people deserve to live in an independent and sovereign Lebanon that is free from the grip of Iran-backed Hezbollah” a clear signal that they are supportive of Israel’s expansion into Lebanon.

Make no mistake about it, the DNC platform shows the Democrat’s real intentions in backing Israel and Kamala’s claim that she will end the war in her closing Michigan speech was a last-ditch effort to win back Muslim voters who have abandoned the Democrats en masse in the state.

The Democrats have been so desperate to win back voters opposed to the slaughter in Gaza without actually ending it that they even tried co-opting elements of the “Uncommitted” movement in order to bring people back into the Democratic party. A recent bombshell investigation in Middle East Eye found that a DNC-aligned super pack poured thousands of dollars into the “Uncommitted” movement to get them to endorse Kamala Harris and get rid of any activists within the movement who wanted to vote for a third party or not vote for Harris.

Moving to Trump, despite the fact that at times he pretends to be anti-war he does not even pretend to oppose Israel’s genocide in Gaza. He has been completely bought by the Israel lobby given the fact that he received 100 million from Miriam Adelson, a pro-Israel mega-donor.

This is likely why instead of criticizing the democrats for backing the Gaza genocide, Trump has gone after them for not being pro-Israel enough saying that Joe Biden was “like a Palestinian” in the first debate and accusing Harris of “Hating Israel” in the second debate. Trump has also been disturbingly calling for Israel to “finish the job” of the genocide in Gaza.

In Ukraine, it is no secret that Kamala Harris is part of an administration that has been fueling the proxy war since February of 2022 after blocking a peace deal in April of that year and that she is making her support for the war a central part of her campaign.

But despite the claims of his supporters and critics, Trump is very unlikely to end the war either. When he was president Trump actually massively ramped up the war which at the time was taking place in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region between Russia-backed separatists and U.S.-backed nationalists (including the neo nazi Azov battalion.)

Trump was actually the first president to pass a bill giving lethal arms to Ukraine to be used in this proxy war. The Trump administration also sided with far-right elements in Ukraine in their blocking of the implementation of the Minsk Accords, a peace plan that would have ended the conflict and likely prevented Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Some may say that Trump has changed his stance on Ukraine since leaving office but the fact that he has privately supported Republican leadership in passing arms packages to Ukraine shows that if he is re-elected his policy will likely not be any different.

The majority of Republicans want to stop backing the war in Ukraine and Trump is likely only claiming to oppose the war to appeal to his base and he will likely continue it if elected. Keep in mind that Trump pretended to oppose American wars in the Middle East while running in 2016 but then went on to bomb Syria, increase drone strikes, and ramp up tensions with Iran.

Both Candidates Support Censorship

One of the most concerning elements of the Democrat’s current direction is their support of censorship in the name of countering “disinformation” and “foreign interference”.

Early on in Biden’s administration, he created a “disinformation governance board” headed by Nina Jankowitz, a woman who spread every CIA lie ranging from Russaigate to whitewashing neo-nazis in Ukraine. The Biden administration successfully got the outlet “Africa Stream” banned from multiple social media platforms over baseless claims that they were connected to Russia and have sent federal agencies after journalists such as Matt Taibbi (IRS), Ken Klippenstien, and Scott Ritter ( FBI). Democrats such as Tim Walz, Hillary Clinton, AOC, and John Kerry have all endorsed more censorship in the name of countering so-called “disinformation”.

But Trump is also supportive of this type of national-security state censorship (despite claiming otherwise). Keep in mind it was Trump that brought Espionage act charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange for his reporting on U.S. war crimes in Iraq.

Trump’s decision was heavily influenced by his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who he is still deeply connected to. In his recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, he referred to Pompeo as “a good person” and admitted that he listened to him when he told him not to open the Kennedy files. He is so connected to Mike Pompeo that he had him close out his final rally in Pennsylvania. Pompeo is a former CIA director who bragged about the fact that he “lied, cheated, and stole” while he was at the CIA.

Pump also led a plot while in the Trump administration to kidnap and kill Jullian Assange for his reporting on U.S. war crimes.

The fact that Trump is still closely aligned with a corrupt former CIA director who got him to arrest one of the West’s leading dissident journalists and even plotted to kill him shows that he will also be happy to censor at the behest of the national security state and neocons like Mike Pompeo.

Furthermore the official 2024 RNC platform brags about the fact that they want to deport protestors who are opposed to backing Israel showing that Trump will also crack down on pro-Palestine protests at the behest of Netenyahu and his zionist donors.

Both Terrible

No matter who wins this upcoming election Israel's war, the war in Ukraine, and mass censorship will continue and these deep-rooted issues will not go away whether Trump or Harris gets in.