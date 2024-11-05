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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Nov 6, 2024

“There is only one party in the United States, the Property Party … and it has two right wings: Republican and Democrat. Republicans are a bit stupider, more rigid, more doctrinaire in their laissez-faire capitalism than the Democrats, who are cuter, prettier, a bit more corrupt — until recently … and more willing than the Republicans to make small adjustments when the poor, the black, the anti-imperialists get out of hand. But, essentially, there is no difference between the two parties.”― Gore Vidal

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Larry's avatar
Larry
Nov 6, 2024

Meet the new boss same as the old boss-Won’t get fooled again -Who’s Next

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