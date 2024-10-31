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Larry's avatar
Larry
Oct 31, 2024

Team Purple is Benji's bitch

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rpmschevy's avatar
rpmschevy
Nov 1, 2024

So let me get this straight. Trump was the cause of the Lebanese Civil War. And the Syrian Civil War? Gotcha. Good to know that the Middle East has always been love beads and roses. Iran and the other local terrorists, I mean Freedom lovers, get along with all the other Middle Eastern people, governments and Royalty. Thank you for clarifying all that.

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