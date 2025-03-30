The Dissident

The Dissident

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Mordecai Yell's avatar
Mordecai Yell
Mar 30, 2025

It’s almost like the second after swearing in, they are briefed on who their real masters are.

To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
Mar 30, 2025

"It still shocks me how partisan hacks in American politics don’t actually believe in anything as a principle."

Are you 15? Virtually no one in politics has principles.

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