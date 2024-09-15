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Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
Sep 15, 2024

Scratch a neocon and reveal a neoliberal (and vice versa); stress a liberal and find a fascist.

Russiagate was easily accepted by Americans due to pre-existing Russophobia, which is an old tool of Empire.

Americans likely had a positive view of Russia after its fleet prevented a British blockade during the Civil War [https://www.historynet.com/us-russian-alliance-civil-war/], but the Bolshevik Revolution changed that good will. The American ruling class and its finance backers turned virulently against the Revolution, even sending troops to assist Britain and the White Russian rebels to defeat the new power in Moscow. An onslaught of malign anti-communist propaganda and actions began, briefly interrupted during 'WWII' (he Great Patriotic War), and soon after the end of war, Russia was deemed 'enemy' again. This negativity continued even after the end of the Soviet Union and lasts to this day, so that Russophobia is more extended than ever. Thus, American people were prejudiced to believe the Russiagate claims.

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Washington’s DC's avatar
Washington’s DC
Sep 19, 2024

Excellent synopsis.

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