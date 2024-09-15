Written By: Justin K.P.

Recently former Vice President, Neocon Supreme, and architect of the criminal war in Iraq, Dick Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris for president. The conventional wisdom is that he did this because of his “commitment to democracy”. Even Bernie Sanders claimed Cheney’s endorsement was because he believed “the United States should retain its democratic foundations”. The reality of why Dick Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris is because she and the Democrats will do all the neocon wars he supports and continue the neocon agenda. The reality is since 2016 many neocons have migrated to the democratic party and pushed psy-op after psy-op to push the democratic party towards a neocon agenda. This is not to say Trump is any better, but he puts an ugly face on American imperialism, while the democratic party can rap it in flowery language and neo-liberal identity politics. In this article, I will examine why Dick Cheney and many other neocons are supporting the current democratic party.

Russiagate was used to turn liberals into Bush-era neo-cons.

The neo-con migration to the democratic party did not start in this election, but way back in 2016. In that election Trump rhetorically was very different from the usual neocon Republican, he railed against previous wars in Iraq and Libya. opposed military intervention in Syria and wanted better relations with Russia. While Trump’s actual policies as president were the exact opposite of what he preached, neocons did not know this at the time. Compare this to Hillary Clinton who was instrumental in pushing for the Iraq war, regime change in Libya, and the CIA dirty war in Syria. Clinton was also pushing for troops on the ground in Syria and was ramping up the new cold war with Russia.

This is why in 2016 many neo-cons moved to the democratic party. In 2016 journalist Rania Khaleck in the Intercept reported on an event called “Foreign Policy Professionals for Hillary” where many prominent neoconservatives such as the Project for a New American Century’s Robert Kagan pushed for Clinton to be president specifically because of her hawkish foreign policy views toward Russia and the Middle East.

After 2016 when many neo-cons had come to embrace the democratic party, they needed to get rid of the liberal hatred for them and their policies that lingered from the Bush era. They used Russiagate, January 6th, and a general fear of Trump to brainwash the liberal base of the democratic party into supporting the neo-con policies they once opposed.

This is why neo-cons such as David Frum, Max Boot, and Bill Kristol were so adamant in pushing the Russiagate Hoax, it brainwashed liberals into becoming neo-cons.

Because it falsely connected Assange to Trump and Russia, liberals who once cheered on Wikileaks’ revelations of war crimes by the Bush administration now saw him as an enemy. By the time Trump brought espionage act charges against Assange for exposing George Bush’s war crimes in Iraq, liberals who were once outraged by the “collateral murder” video were silent.

Russiagate also turned liberals who were opposed to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan into hawks. Because Assad was allied with Russia in the Syrian war, Liberals who once opposed the war in Iraq were now beating the drums for war in Syria. When Trump first did an airstrike in Syria in 2017, liberals cheered and MSNBC anchor Brian Williams said “We’re guided by the beauty of our weapons” while watching footage of the air strike launch that killed 9 civilians when it landed. Because of Russiagate, liberals did not bat an eye at a host on the supposed liberal network orgasming on air while watching footage of the U.S. striking a foreign country.

When Trump struck Syria again in 2018 every single op-ed published supported the air strikes, including those in the supposed liberal outlets like the Washington Post and New York Times.

Syria was not the only issue Russiagate made liberals hawkish on. Liberal MSNBC host Rachel Maddow ran a segment where she claimed if Trump did not militarily intervene and take out Maduro in Venezuela it was because he was a Russian asset and lamented him for “listening to Putin” over psychotic war criminal John Bolton on Venezuela policy. The same Democrats that once opposed Ronald Regan’s proxy war against the Sandinistas in Nicaragua were now cheering on Trump’s war against the Bolovarian revolution in Venezuela because of Russiagate.

When Trump tried to make peace with North Korea, Rachel Maddow ran another insane conspiracy theory that it was because Russia shared a tiny border with North Korea and lambasted Trump for trying to remove U.S. troops from South Korea. This is another example of liberals now pushing for Trump to ramp up tensions with a Nuclear power and opposing a troop withdrawal because of their insane belief that Trump needed to be ultra-hawkish in order to prove he was not a Russian agent.

A similar playbook was run in Afghanistan when the CIA came out with the false claim that Russia was putting bounties on the heads of U.S. troops in Afghanistan for the Taliban. This hoax was used by liberals to claim that if Trump withdrew from Afghanistan it was because he was a puppet of the Kremlin. Democrats worked with Liz Cheney to oppose the withdrawal from Afghanistan using this hoax as a justification. Somehow Russiagate was able to get liberals to oppose an end to the 20-year occupation they once protested under George W. Bush.

Most importantly Russigate made liberals adopt the neocon position towards Russia. Since the fall of the soviet union, Neo-cons have wanted to bring the Cold War back. Economist Jeffery Sachs revealed in a recent article how neocons going back as far as 1991 opposed debt cancellation to stabilize Russia’s economy because they wanted to keep Russia weak. The U.S. has spent 5 billion dollars since 1991 on a propaganda campaign in Ukraine to turn it in a more pro-U.S., anti-Russia direction. Sachs recounted a history of the neo-con policies towards Russia including George Bush pulling out of important nuclear treaties with Russia and expanding NATO to Baltic states like Bulgaria and Romania contrary to the promise America made to Russia in exchange for German unification.

This neocon policy ramped up in 2014 when the U.S. backed a coup against Yanukovych in Ukraine and installed a puppet government leading to an 8-year war in Eastern Ukraine. This coup was led by Victoria Nuland, an influential neocon who worked for Dick Cheney in Bush’s first term and served as ambassador to NATO in Bush’s second term.

Before Russiagate liberals used to actually mock the neo-con fixation with Russia. In the 2012 presidential debate, Obama made fun of Mitt Romney’s Russia obsession by saying “The 1980s called they want their foreign policy back”. Shockingly even Rachel Maddow opposed the new Cold War Rhetoric with Russia before she became the lead pusher of Russiagate. Filmmaker Robbie Martin dug up a clip of Maddow in his documentary on the neocon’s Russia policy titled “A Very Heavy Agenda” where she says:

The neo-con armchair generals like Bill Kristol and the John Mccain Hawks of Washington, have not gone anywhere … Right now he (Kristol) is still a pundit …looking for some political advantage specifically on the issue of Russia and Russia’s aggression in Ukraine … There is Bill Kristol trying to sharpen up by suggesting that it might be a good time now for another war.

Note: Clip of Maddow showcased in the film available on Youtube here is at 1:55:20

However, after Russiagte this liberal view completely changed. Democrats went from opposing the neocons new cold war with Russia to cheering on people like Adam Schiff who defended the Trump administration policy of sending lethal arms to Ukraine in the Donbas war and blocking the implementation of the Minsk 2 accords, a peace plan that would have ended the war so “we can fight Russia over there so we don’t have to fight Russia over here”.

By the time Russia invaded Ukraine, one would be hard-pressed to find a liberal or Democrat who wanted a ceasefire or a peace deal, while almost all of them supported continuing this war in order to “weaken Russia” which they now saw as the enemy. Even many on the Bernie Sanders-supporting left with a few notable exceptions (Aaron Mate, Branko Marcetic, Noam Chomsky, etc.) were opposed to a peace deal and supported the proxy war. In May of 2022, every Democrat including supposed progressives like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez voted to send arms to Ukraine without acknowledging the now-proven fact that the U.S. and U.K. blocked a peace deal that same month that could have ended the war. Even when progressives in the House finally sent a letter to Joe Biden urging him to sue for peace in Ukraine they quickly retracted it after it got backlash from neo-cons.

The Neo-Cons have even gotten Democrats and Liberals to embrace domestic war on terror policies using January 6th and the fear of “Right-Wing terrorism”. BuzzFeed News revealed that the right-wingers who attempted to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer were coaxed into it by the FBI using the same techniques they used to convince Muslims to commit terror attacks during the War on Terror.

The kidnapping of Gretchen Whitmer and January 6th has led to liberals embracing the domestic war on terror they once opposed. Nicole Wallace a former press secretary for George Bush who used to defend torture at Guantanamo Bay on TV during the war on terror now sells the war on terror to MSNBC viewers daily using January 6th and “right-wing extremism” as the excuse.

All of these neo-con and intelligence deceptions have led liberals to embrace the security state that they once opposed in the Bush era. A recent poll showed that the majority of Democrats have a positive view of the FBI (65%), CIA (54%) and DHS (56%).

Harris Puts a Nice Face On an Ugly Empire

The Democrats now have a policy platform that is fully in line with the neocon agenda. The DNC platform is explicit in its full support for the Proxy war in Ukraine, full support of ramping up the already brutal sanctions on Venezuela and Nicaragua, and full support of backing Israel’s barbaric genocide in Gaza.

Kamala is also pledging to finish the neocons’ war plans in the Middle East. General Wesley Clark revealed that after 9/11 the neocons planned to go to war with Iraq, Syria, Libya, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan, and finally Iran. They went through with Iraq (invasion), Libya (NATO regime change), and Syria (CIA Timber Sycamore program) and now Kamala and the DNC are vowing to finish the plan by going to war with Iran and Lebanon. The DNC foreign policy platform calls to ramp up tensions with Iran and go to war against Hezbollah in Lebanon while Kamala in the most recent debate said she will defend Israel as “it relates to Iran and any threat that Iran and its proxies (i.e. Hezbollah) pose”

This is not to say at all, as some have suggested, that Trump is an antidote to the neocons’ foreign policy platform. As president, he gave the neocons almost everything they wanted such as lethal arms to Ukraine, a coup attempt in Venezuela, pulling out of the Iran deal, ramping up drone strikes, and continuing the war in Yemen.

But Trump rips the mask of American foreign policy. Instead of using Assad, Russia, Iran, or ISIS as an excuse as to why the U.S. is occupying one-third of Syria he just blurts out that they want to steal Syria’s oil. Instead of claiming he wants to bring Democracy to the people of Venezuela, he outright admits that he wants to take their oil. Trump does not hide his genocidal views on Gaza and hate towards Palestinians by calling on Israel to “finish the job” of the genocide in Gaza and uses “Palestinian” as a slur.

Kamala will do all these same policies but with a “nice” justification. She will continue the genocide in Gaza while pretending she is working towards a ceasefire. She will continue sanctioning and trying to coup Venezuela while pretending it is about Democracy. She will continue to occupy Syria and steal their oil but pretend it is over countering Russia and fighting ISIS.

Why Did Dick Cheney Endorse Kamala Harris?

The real reason Dick Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris is because she shares his views on empire. The neo-cons since 2016 have successfully convinced the democrats and much of the democratic base to embrace neo-con orthodoxy. Kamala will do everything the neo-cons want from the Ukraine proxy war, Genocide in Gaza, wars in Iran and Lebanon, and trying to take out their long-time enemies in Nicaragua and Venezuela. Trump will do all of these policies as well but he is so vulgar about them that it will encourage more opposition to them. Kamala will do them with a progressive veneer making her the perfect steward of the neocons and American imperialism.