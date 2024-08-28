The Dissident

The Dissident

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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Aug 28, 2024

No matter who gets elected, the policies of Imperialism and Militarism will continue. Trump and Kamala are just running to be the manager of the American Empire.

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J C's avatar
J C
Aug 28, 2024

I will vote Stein/Ware 2024.

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