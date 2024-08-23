The Dissident

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April Woods's avatar
April Woods
Aug 24, 2024

If the democrats did the exact opposite of what they are currently doing, the world would be a better place, thousands of lives would be saved in Ukraine, Gaza & the Congo. I use to think, the democrats aimed for good, now I know, how fooled I use to be. No more!

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J C's avatar
J C
Aug 28, 2024

Among the many reasons why I'll vote for Jill Stein.

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