Written By: Justin K.P.

Note: This is the first part in a three-part series examining the DNC’s foreign policy platform. Part two will focus on the Democrat’s Middle East platform and part three will review their South American policy.

The DNC has released its policy platform for 2024. The platform includes a foreign policy section that goes over the democrat’s proposed foreign policy in Europe, Indo-Pacific, China, The Middle East , the Western Hemisphere, and Africa. This article will examine the Europe section of the platform and its disturbing pro-war content.

The Democrat’s Real Record on Ukraine

The democrat’s Ukraine platform

The DNC platform brags about Joe Biden and the democrat’s record backing the proxy war in Ukraine. The platform says:

During President Biden’s first term, no region of the world has better illustrated the importance of our alliances than Europe. When Vladimir Putin launched his reckless war of aggression against Ukraine, he sought to shake the very foundations of the free world. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and that Ukraine and the world would roll over. He was wrong. Instead, he met the determination of the Ukrainian people. He also enhanced the resolve of NATO, the greatest military alliance in the history of the world, led by the United States. Under President Biden’s leadership, the United States has been steadfast in standing alongside our European allies to defend principles of sovereignty, deter further Russian aggression, protect our shared values, and make critical investments to ensure the security of the United States and our transatlantic allies in the years to come.

The platform then goes on to say the Democrats will continue fueling the Ukraine war in their second term if elected saying:

President Biden will never turn his back on our allies. In his second term, he will continue to stand with Ukraine to stop Putin’s atrocities and constrain Russia’s threat to allied nations and America’s vital interests. In addition to continuing to strengthen NATO, he will help Ukraine recover economically and support ongoing efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s democracy and deepen its political and economic relationship with European and transatlantic institutions.

In reality, the war in Ukraine has been a bi-partisan proxy war that could have easily been prevented and could have ended early on had it not been for the U.S. blocking a peace deal.

The Democrats sparked this war in the first place

The reality is this war started in 2014 when the Democrats backed a coup against Yanukovych, the democratically elected president in Ukraine. Since 1991 the U.S. has spent 5 billion dollars on propaganda to try to turn Ukraine in a more pro-U.S. and anti-Russia direction. The U.S. ramped up this propaganda effort in 2013 when the USAID along with U.S. security state-connected billionaire Pierre Omidyar funded think tanks in Ukraine such as “New Citizen” that organized protests against Yanukovych.

While the early stages of the protests were peaceful and mostly a reaction to genuine concerns over Yannakovitch’s clear corruption, they were soon taken over by violent far-right forces. Journalist Branko Marcetic reported in Jacobin that the violence mostly came from Svoboda, a far-right political party with Nazi sympathies, and Right Sector, a neo-nazi paramilitary group.

The violence from these neo-nazi groups is a big part of what eventually drove Yannakovitch from power. As Marcetic put it in the above mentioned article, “the increasing violence of those involved was key to their ultimate victory.” Even foreign policy magazine reported that the coup was a result of far-right violence saying: “The uncomfortable truth is that a sizable portion of Kyiv’s current government and the protesters who brought it to power are, indeed, fascists.”

The conventional wisdom has been that this coup happened as a reaction to violence from Yannakovitch’s forces against protestors, but it has since come out that this was a false flag done by the same far-right forces behind the coup. The University of Ottawa’s Ivan Katchanovski proved the massacre that killed 48 protestors and 13 police officers was in fact carried out by Slaboda and Right Sector. Katchanovski revealed based on a recent trial on the massacre that the forensics as well as witness testimony prove that the sniper fire came from far right-controlled buildings. As he said in his paper on the subject

The revelations from the Maidan massacre trials and investigations show that the narratives promoted by the Ukrainian and Western governments and with some notable exceptions in the media that the Maidan protesters were massacred by government snipers and/or the Berkut police are false.

This coup was supported by the U.S. the entire time even after it became far-right and violent. Then assistant secretary of state Victoria Nuland handed out cookies to protestors. U.S. politicians John Mccain and Chris Murphy took it a step further by actively standing with Oleh Tyahnybok, a member of the neo-nazi Slaboda party while he called for Yannakovitch to be removed.

The U.S. then used this coup to install a pro-U.S. government in power. Victoria Nuland was caught on tape deciding who in the opposition would stay in and out of the new Ukrainian government. The U.S. Senator Chris Murphy admitted on C-span that it was the U.S. and American threat of sanctions that made Yannakovitch leave power and lead to this “change in regime”.

This American coup led to Russia’s illegal seizure of Crimea and an 8-year war between pro-Russia Ukrainians in the East and pro-NATO/EU Ukrainians in the West that killed 14,000 people. This, along with NATO expansion and the threat of Ukraine entering into NATO is a large part of what led to the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine in the first place.

In 2008 CIA director William Burns warned that further NATO expansion and interference in Ukraine could “potentially split the country in two, leading to violence or even, some claim, civil war, which would force Russia to decide whether to intervene.” Both political parties ignored this almost prophetic warning and continued to expand NATO and back the Maidan coup leading to exactly what Burns warned of.

While this policy was certainly bipartisanly supported by both parties, the Democrats arguably bear the brunt of the blame. The 2014 coup was backed by Barack Obama and his administration. The aforementioned leaked Victoria Nuland tape showed Joe Biden was deeply involved in the coup. On the tape, Nuland says “Joe Biden and I said probably tomorrow for an atta-boy and to get the deets to stick. So Biden's willing.” The Democrat’s record on Ukraine that the DNC is bragging about amounts to backing a violent far-right coup against a democratically elected president leading to war in eastern Ukraine and eventually a full-scale Russian invasion.

Joe Biden’s record on Ukraine is nothing to brag about

The Maidan coup and subsequent Donbass war are only part of the democrat’s abysmal record on Ukraine that they brag about in their platform.

Before the war even started the U.S., led by Trump did not support Zelesnky’s platform when he was elected on implementing the “Minsk 2 agreements”, a peace plan that would have ended the war in the Donbas. Zelesnky was threatened with his life by far-right fighters to not end the Donbas war and the U.S. gave him no support in ending it. This Trump administration policy was fully backed by the Democrats with Democrats like Adam Schiff supporting the continuation of the war so “we can fight Russia over there so we don’t have to fight them over here”.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine in February of 2022 Joe Biden refused to negotiate with Russia on Ukrainian neutrality or the implementation of the Minsk Accords. This was because as defense secretary Loyd Austin admitted they wanted to use this war to see “Russia weakened”. What Austin did not mention is the fact that this war is a massive financial boost to the military-industrial complex and corporations like Black Rock, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan Chase who want to make money rebuilding Ukraine after it has been destroyed by the war.

Even worse is the fact that this war could have ended two months in had it not been for Joe Biden and the West’s intervention to stop a peace deal. As Branko Marcetic reported in “Responsible Statecraft” Ukraine and Russia came to a peace agreement in March of 2022 only for it to be stopped by Boris Jhonson who flew to Kyiv on America’s behalf to end the peace deal. He was quoted as saying “Even if Ukraine is ready to sign some agreements on guarantees with Putin, they (the West) are not.” This story has been confirmed by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Benett as well as Turkish officials, both of whom were involved in the peace negotiations. More recently David Arakhamia, the leader of the Ukrainian “Servant of the People” party said Boris Jhonson came to Kyiv and refused to give Ukraine any of the security guarantees they wanted in the peace deal and told them “let’s just fight”.

The result of this proxy war, provoked and prolonged by Joe Biden and the Democrats has been hundreds of thousands of people killed in a war that could have ended two months in. The Ukrainian “counter-offensive” hyped up by the media failed and Ukraine now has less territory than they would have had if the West had not blocked the peace deals. It has also led to many Ukrainians being drafted and forced to fight and die in this pointless war.

It also led to Joe Biden bombing the Norstream pipeline which the Wall Street Journal recently called “the largest-ever recorded release of natural gas, equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions of Denmark.” The war has also led to the complete suspension of civil liberties in Ukraine. Ukrainian anti-war activist Yurii Sheliazhenko was jailed for “Justifying Russian Aggression” even though he was against the Russian invasion and was just calling for the war to end. Ukrainian dissident journalist Vasyl Muravytskyi has said that during the war Ukraine has become a “quasi-totalitarian state where any criticism of the government and especially of the war is fiercely repressed.”

The only reason to continue this war is to fill the pockets of Big Business.

Recent Polls have shown that 57 percent of Ukrainians want to sue for peace and end the war. Keep in mind this is in a country where expressing anti-war views can get you arrested so the number of people against the war is probably even higher. Ukraine will not win the war and almost all experts agree that the war will end in a negotiated settlement anyway. Ukraine's recent invasion of Kursk in Russia is only bringing the already hot war even closer to going nuclear. This is why it is so disturbing that the DNC platform says:

President Biden will never turn his back on our allies. In his second term, he will continue to stand with Ukraine to stop Putin’s atrocities and constrain Russia’s threat to allied nations and America’s vital interests

This is a war that the majority of the population in Ukraine wants to end and that will end in a negotiated settlement no matter what. The only reason Democrats won’t sue for peace is because their donors such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon are filling their pockets through arms sent to Ukraine and Goldman Sachs and BlackRock want as much destruction as possible to happen in Ukraine so they can “help” rebuild for profit and to be able to introduce neo-liberal “shock doctrine” policies that will benefit American corporations.

Ukrainians are now being forced into vans on the street and made to fight in this bogus war. Many Ukrainians have gone into hiding and many have drowned escaping the draft. Veteran U.S. diplomat Chas Freeman warned early on in the war that the U.S. strategy was to “fight to the last Ukrainian”. With the democrat's platform calling to continue the proxy war even after so many have been killed and so many are being forcibly drafted, it seems like Freeman’s warning is disturbingly coming true.