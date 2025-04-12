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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Apr 12, 2025

I am a Brit. I apologise for Douglas Murray's snobbery and rude behaviour. We are not all like him and we don't necessarily believe the lies he and others tell either.

Thanks for this effort (couple of typos need correcting but otherwise very comprehensively covering every point that springs to my mind!)

I confess that I only actually watched 20 odd minutes of the Joe Rogan interview. Douglas Murray is repulsive and I had to switch him off. I wish everyone would do that.

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Ben
Apr 12, 2025

My question is not if Murray is lying, but why? Are he and other Zionists being paid to spew these untruths? If not, what is their motivation? One does not need to be an expert in anything beyond using one's own eyes to be able to recognize what is going on in Palestine.

I have to believe that the inate morality that we have as humans will move us all, eventually, to ignore these lies and to see these actions for what they are -- a horrific and brutal genocide.

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