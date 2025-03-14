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The Dissident

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Davi7's avatar
Davi7
Mar 14, 2025

‘False claims of mass rape’ from Oct 7? Regardless of whether these UN reports are true or false, there is plenty of evidence that mass rapes along with torture and murder did indeed happen in the Oct 7 attack. Pursue the UN reports, but don’t try to sandbag the violence and murder committed on innocent people on Oct 7.

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
Mar 14, 2025

Don't make me show the t.me videos Hams took.

Note to reader: They should call "The Dissident" the "The Dissonance", as in Cognitive.

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