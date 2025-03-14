Written By: Justin K.P.

The United Nations Human Rights Office Of The High Commissioner has put out an in-depth and deeply disturbing report on the widespread use of sexual and gendered violence by Israel against Palestinians during the genocide in Gaza.

In this article, I will review some of the most important parts of the report.

October 7th Mass Rape Hoax Debunked.

In the report, the UN notes that the false claims of mass rape committed by Hamas on Ocotber 7th were used to justify real atrocities against Palestinains.

In the report they note that “allegations of sexual violence against Israeli women on 7 October 2023 have resulted in attempts to rebuild Israeli national masculinity through aggression”.

The report also noted that:

Israeli officials have used sexual violence committed on Israeli women on 7 October to mobilize support for the ISF military operations in the Gaza Strip and continue the war, referring to Hamas as “a rapist regime” that has weaponized sexual violence as a means of terrorizing the Israeli population while “the international community remains silent.

(Emphasis: Mine)

They also noted that “This message has been amplified and circulated by the ISF in videos of detained Palestinian males allegedly confessing to acts of rape and other forms of sexual violence during the 7 October attacks”. Later the report notes that these videos were extracted under torture, writing

The Commission reviewed several videos where detainees were interrogated by members of the ISF, while placed in an extremely vulnerable position, completely subjugated, when confessing to witnessing or committing rape and other serious crimes. The names and faces of the detainees were also exposed. The Commission considers the distribution of such videos, purely for propaganda purposes, to be a violation of due process and fair trial guarantees. In view of the apparent coercive circumstances of the confessions appearing in the videos, the Commission does not accept such confessions as proof of the crimes confessed.

(Emphasis: Mine)

A Times Of London Investigation found that “In all the Hamas video footage and all the photographs there were no depictions of rape”. The paper also “hired a leading Israeli dark-web researcher to look for evidence of those images, including footage,” who said “None could be found”.

Moran Gez, an Isreali prosecutor focusing on October 7th, also admitted there is no evidence Hamas comitted rape on Ocotber 7th stating “we don't have any complaints” of rape on Ocotber 7th and that she “approached women's rights organizations and asked for cooperation” but found that “they simply weren't contacted” by any survivors of rape on October 7th.

The UN report noted that this atrocity propaganda was used to justify real atrocities,writing “The Commission’s investigation shows that members of the ISF have been impacted by such messages. During the mistreatment of Palestinians in detention, some members of the ISF referenced the crimes committed on 7 October in Israel.”

The report also noted that this propaganda campaign was used to fuel real sexual violence against Palestinians, writing “These examples should also be considered against the broader context of the sharp increase in sexual violence against Palestinian women and men described below, seemingly fueled by similar desire to retaliate.”

Pregnant Women Targeted

The report documents an instance of a pregnant Palestinian woman being targeted when the IDF targeted the al-Awda hospital in December of 2023. According to the report “The Commission documented a case of a pregnant woman who was killed by an ISF sniper outside the al-Awda hospital during the siege of the hospital in December 2023.”

The report found that she was targeted while walking towards the hospital and prevented from receiving aid due to the Israeli occupation of the hospital, writing

Witnesses told the Commission that the pregnant woman was shot close to the hospital building, as she was walking towards the hospital. The hospital area was occupied by Israeli forces at the time and, and as a result, people were afraid to offer the woman aid. According to a witness, no one could reach her due to the presence of ISF and she died due to her injuries. According to some sources, her body was left there to decompose.

Violence Against Palestinian Women Encouraged

The report also documented many instances of violence against Palestinian women being encouraged by Israeli government officials and mainstream commentators.

The report noted that “Former head of the National Security Council, Major General Giora Eiland, has made statements to media that emphasize the need to treat Palestinians in Gaza collectively, particularly referring to Palestinian women and the need to cut humanitarian aid”

The report quoted him saying “After all, who are Gaza’s elderly women – the same mothers and grandmothers of Hamas fighters who committed the horrific crimes on 7 October. In this situation, how can you even talk about humanitarian considerations, especially when you still have abductees whose situation God knows”.

The report also noted that Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir “posted on his X account pictures of six Palestinian women who were detained in Israel and the West Bank. The captions to the photos asserted that the women had links with terrorism, mostly referencing crimes such as incitement and hate speech linked to the events of 7 October 2023.”

The report quoted Gvir saying “We started talking to them in a language they understand”, and “This is a clear message to all those inciting keyboard-heroes - the Israel Police will reach each and every one of you. Don't test us.”

The report noted that “Four of the women were coerced to sit in front of an Israeli flag and in four cases their hands were restrained with handcuffs or tied with plastic restraints.”

The report also cited a clip from Israel’s channel 14, a “commercial television channel” where the commentator Eliyahu Yosia said “The woman is an enemy, the baby is an enemy, and the pregnant woman is an enemy”.

Attack On Reproductive Healthcare Facility.

The report noted that “only two of the 12 partially functioning hospitals previously offering sexual and reproductive healthcare were able to actually provide such services”.

The report said this was because of “Direct attacks against the main maternity wards in Gaza, in al-Shifa Hospital and al-Nasser Hospital” which “rendered these wards non-functional”.

The report also noted that “several maternity wards in other hospitals were forced to close, including al-Aqsa Hospital in January 2024”.

The report also found that “Al-Basma IVF Centre, Gaza’s largest fertility clinic, was shelled in December 2023, reportedly destroying around 4,000 embryos, as well as 1,000 sperm samples and unfertilized eggs.”

They noted that “al-Basma IVF Centre served 2,000 to 3,000 patients each month, carrying out approximately 70 to 100 IVF procedures a month.”

They found that the center was destroyed by an IDF tank, writing “The Commission has determined through visual analysis of pictures from the scene that the extensive damage to the building’s exterior and interior was caused by a large calibre projectile, most probably a shell fired from an ISF tank.”

It also found that there was no military justification for attacking the centre, writing “The Commission did not find any credible information indicating that the building was used for military purposes”.

The report also found that there were multiple Israeli “attacks on al-Awda Hospital, the main reproductive healthcare provider in northern Gaza, which was targeted repeatedly by the ISF from November 2023 to January 2024 and again in May 2024.”

It found that the IDF knew full well that it was a functioning hospital before the attacks, writing “The hospital was attacked despite Israeli authorities being provided with the GPS coordinates by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) who informed all parties that it was a functioning hospital.”

Israeli Attack On A Women’s Centre

The report also “documented a deliberate attack in mid-November 2023 on a women’s rights centre working with survivors of gender-based violence in Gaza City”.

They noted that IDF soldiers left vile messages on the centre such as Grafitti saying “You sons of bitches, we came here to fuck you, you and your mothers, you bitches” and “The dirty pussies of your prostitutes, you ugly Arab you ugly, you sons of bitches, we will burn you alive you dogs”.

They found “that the fifth floor of the building, which sheltered abused women and families, was directly targeted and completely destroyed.”

The report again found that this was a result of an IDF tank, writing the damage was “consistent with firing from a tank, based on the height of the building, the size of the shell’s point of penetration on the wall and the level of destruction to concrete and metals from the munition’s explosion within the building”

The report noted that “No warning was reportedly issued by the ISF prior to the attack. Photos reviewed by the Commission indicate that the soldiers broke the door to enter the building, most likely after the tank shelling.”

Yet again they could not find any military justification for this attack, writing “The Commission did not find any military justification for the ISF firing tank shells at this centre”.

IDF Pedophiles Abuse Children.

The report found multiple instances of sexual abuse towards minors from Isreali forces.

It noted an instance of “sexual abuse committed by members of the ISF against boys”.

It found that “a female Israeli soldier in Gaza ordered two teenage boys who had been stripped to their underwear to dance in front of other detainees and recorded a video of them while she was laughing”.

It also cited an instance of Israeli soldiers sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, writing:

a 14-year-old girl was reportedly searched and subjected to sexual violence when passing by the Bab Al Zahera Police station on her way to a school. A soldier ordered her to stop and then threw the content of her bag on the ground and dragged her to a location close by that did not have cameras. Two soldiers reportedly touched her on her breasts, neck and waist. When she asked for a female soldier to do the search, she was slapped by one of the soldiers who also made sexual remarks and said “you are murderers”

The report also documented an instance of a pregnant woman and her two young children receiving rape threats from Isreali soldiers, writing

A pregnant woman who was detained by soldiers close to her house in Hebron was reportedly threatened by the male soldiers with rape, and the threats were also directed at her daughters aged three and four who were present at the time.

Sexual Torture In Israeli Prisons.

The most disturbing part of the report is the lengthy section where they detail the sexual torture deployed against both Palestinian men and women in detention centres.

Keep in mind, Palestinians are often detained by Israel for things as simple as pressing like on a social media post.

The report “documented cases of sexual and gender-based violence against male and female detainees in more than 10 military and Israel Prison Service, in particular in Negev prison and Sde Teiman camp for male detainees and Damon and Hasharon prisons for female detainees.”

It found that “Sexual violence was used as a means of punishment and intimidation from the moment of arrest and throughout the detention, including during interrogations and searches”.

It wrote that the sexual violence was “motivated by extreme hatred towards the Palestinian people and a desire to dehumanize and punish them”.

The report found multiple instances of male detainees being beaten in their genitals, including an instance of a detainee being “forced to strip and then ordered to kiss the Israeli flag”. When he refused he was “beaten and his genitals were kicked so severely that he vomited and lost consciousness”.

Another Palestinian detainee of the Megiddo prison testified that:

I was kneeling with my head down and my hands tied behind my back. They beat and kicked me everywhere on my body, including on my face and my genitals. I thought I was going to die

The report also “documented cases of rape and sexual assault of male detainees, including the use of an electrical probe to cause burns to the anus, and the insertion of objects, such as fingers, sticks, broomsticks and vegetables, into the anus and rectum.”

In one particularly disturbing instance cited in the report, it found that a Palestinian detainee in Sde Teiman was “suspended from the ceiling so that only the tips of his toes touched a chair and was beaten with tools for hours”.

The report found that “a metal tool was inserted in his penis repeatedly until his penis started bleeding, and he fainted”.

The victim was quoted saying:

They took me into an interrogation room and suspended me by my arms behind my back. My toes barely touched the floor. A male guard inserted a metal stick in my penis on several occasions, about twenty times in total. I started bleeding. The pain was excruciating but the humiliation was worse.”

The report found two cases of “victims needing medical treatment and/or surgery due to the injuries caused by rape”.

One male Palestinian detainee who was gang raped by five Isreali soldiers “resulted in the fracture of several of the victim’s ribs and a punctured lung.” He “was also stabbed in the rectum with a sharp object.”

The report found that “The victim’s rectum was ruptured due to the assault, and he required surgery to the rectum” and that “the victim was required to use a stoma bag due to the gravity of the injuries.”

It also found “that Dr. Adnan al-Bursh, the head of the orthopaedic department at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, was subjected to sexual violence in an Israeli prison prior to his death in Israeli custody”.

The report also “determined that detainees were routinely subjected to sexual abuse and harassment, and that threats of sexual assault and rape were directed at detainees or their female family members.”

It “received information about detainees being forced to undress and lie on top of each other while subjected to verbal abuse and forced to curse their mothers.”

One example cited was that a Palestinian “detainee was subjected to an attempted rape with a carrot in the anus in front of the other detainees”.

Another case cited was when a detainee was forced “to make sounds like a sheep, curse the Hamas leadership and the prophet Muhammad, and say “I am a whore”

In all of these instances, “Detainees were beaten if they did not comply”.

Another case cited in the report is when “a soldier took off his trousers and pressed his crotch to a detainee’s face, saying: “You are my bitch. Suck my dick.”

The report also found examples of severe sexual assault against female Palestinian detainees including “kicking the women’s genitals, touching their breasts, attempting to kiss them, and threats of rape.”

One female detainee testified “that a soldier threatened to gang rape her, kill her and burn her children.”

The Isreali soldier said “How do you want us to rape you? one by one or all together?”

The victim was also “denied access to her lawyer once she had informed him of the rape threat.”

In another instance cited in the report, “a woman was threatened with sexual assault in front of her husband while detained in Hasharon prison.”.

The report found that

One soldier reportedly unzipped his pants and threatened to make the woman sit on his lap while another soldier commented on her breasts. The woman, who had given birth two months prior to her detention, was reportedly spat in her face by the soldiers and beaten repeatedly until she fainted.

The report also cited the findings of Amnesty International which found that there was “a violent strip search involving a female detainee in Damon prison where guards reportedly used a huge knife to rip off her clothes”.

There were also reports from “the Palestinian Authority and civil society organisations” “about the rape of several female detainees” which “involved the insertion of foreign devices in the vagina or rectum of the detainees”.

Conclusion

The mainstream media and Western politicians laundered a false story about Hamas committing mass rapes on October 7th which was then used to justify real mass rape against Palestinians as well as attacks on maternity clinics which the report notes amounts to “imposing measures intended to prevent births, one of the categories of genocidal acts in the Rome Statute and the Genocide Convention.”

It was also used to justify what the report says is “ a clear pattern of members of the ISF and settlers committing sexual and gender-based crimes aimed at instilling fear with the underlying intention to perpetuate Palestinian subordination and remove Palestinians from their land.”

Unfortunately, the few mainstream articles covering this report are ignoring the most vile details and are citing Israel’s denial of the report in an attempt to undermine its findings.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.