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Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
Mar 22, 2025

"no actual military goal outside of the mass murder of civilians" with the murderous support and supply chain of the USA.

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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Mar 22, 2025

Honestly and horrifyingly, it's not that surprising.

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