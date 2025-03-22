Written By: Justin K.P.

Zionists have long defended Israel’s war crimes against civilians in Gaza based on the absurd claims that they were all due to Hamas using civilians as human shields.

A look at the data shows that this is complete nonsense, the data shows that 9 out of every 10 people killed by Israel in Gaza are civilians and that 70 percent of people killed by Israel in Gaza are women and children.

This coupled with the endless genocidal statements made by Israeli officials show that they are indeed deliberately targeting civilians.

However, there has been a recent bombshell proving that Netanyahu indeed called to target civilians in Gaza.

Buried in a lengthy piece written in Hebrew in the Israeli newspaper Ynet, it was revealed that Netanyahu explicitly said he does not “care about goals” in Gaza and called to “Take down houses” and “bomb with everything there is.”

The paper reported that:

When Halevy (Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces) presented the Cabinet with the IDF's actions in the first 48 hours of the war, he noted that the air force had attacked 1,500 targets in Gaza. This is a huge number, which requires exceptional intelligence and operational capabilities. Netanyahu erupted in anger, shouting and banging on the table. "Why not 5,000?" he slammed the chief of staff. "I don't care about goals," Netanyahu replied. "Take down houses, bomb with everything there is."

(Emphasis: Mine)

This proves that Netanyahu explicitly did not have a military goal when launching the genocide in Gaza and actively called to bomb houses and indiscriminately bomb “ with everything there is” in Gaza.

This stunning proof of intent to commit war crimes and genocide will certainly bolster the International Criminal Court's war crimes case against Netanyahu and the International Court Of Justice’s Genocide case brought by South Africa.

There has been ample evidence of the Israeli security forces deliberately targeting civilians.

Feroze Sidhwa, a volunteer doctor who has worked as a surgeon in Ukraine, Haiti, Burkina Faso, and Ghana testified that while he was in Gaza “Nearly every day I was there, I saw a new young child who had been shot in the head or the chest, virtually all of whom went on to die”.

He noted that after “he asked other health care workers” he “found that dozens were seeing the same thing.”

Since then, there have been 44 international healthcare workers in Gaza who testified that they witnessed “cases of preteen children shot either in the head or the chest.”

The recent UN report on Israel’s use of sexual violence in Gaza found numerous examples of civilians being explicitly targeted.

The report noted that “only two of the 12 partially functioning hospitals previously offering sexual and reproductive healthcare were able to actually provide such services” because of “Direct attacks against the main maternity wards in Gaza” from the IDF where there was no “credible information indicating that the buildings were used for military purposes”.

The report also “documented a deliberate attack in mid-November 2023 on a women’s rights center working with survivors of gender-based violence” where IDF soldiers wrote “You sons of bitches, we came here to fuck you, you and your mothers, you bitches” and “The dirty pussies of your prostitutes, you ugly Arab you ugly, you sons of bitches, we will burn you alive you dogs” in Graffiti again with no “military justification for the ISF firing tank shells at this center”.

Now, there is proof that Netanyahu went on record calling to indiscriminately kill civilians in Gaza without any care for a military goal, showing that the order to commit these crimes came right from the top.

An order to “Take down houses and bomb with everything there is” without “caring about goals” is about as explicit of a call for war crimes and genocide as a statement can get.

Since restarting the genocide in Gaza, Netanyahu has been killing more civilians than ever. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz called his recent assault on Gaza “the largest child massacre in Israel’s history” with “Two hundred children and 100 women killed in one day” and “400 civilians killed altogether” a conservative number given the fact that “the number of dead is not yet final.”

Now, Ynet has documented that Netanyahu is explicitly calling for these indiscriminate massacres in Gaza and has no actual military goal outside of the mass murder of civilians.

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