Written By: Justin K.P.

There is no doubt that the Democratic Party has become completely pro-war. Because of this many traditional leftists who still believe in the principles the left used to preach have left the democratic party.

This is a great development, the democratic party no longer even pretends to stand for traditional leftist principles such as anti-imperialism so it makes sense that any leftist who sticks to these principles would want nothing to do with the democratic party. However, some former Democrats have moved over to the Republican party, and Donald Trump claiming he is the antidote to the Democrat's failure on foreign policy.

For example, former Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed Donald Trump claiming he was anti-war and lined up with anti-war principles better than the democrats. Former Democratic Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard also endorsed Trump for similar reasons claiming he “not only didn’t start any new wars, he took action to de-escalate and prevent wars”. Gabbard and Kennedy are correct in their diagnosis of the current Democratic party but their claims of Donald Trump being anti-war completely ignore his actual record and proposed policies on these issues. In this article, I will review his actual record on these issues and show why I believe he is no better than the Democrats on them.

Donald Trump's Foreign Policy Record Is Sadistic

Gabbard and Kennedy claim that Trump “took action to de-escalate wars” but this completely ignores his actual record. While he may not have started any new ground wars he undoubtedly ramped up the already existing wars.

While Trump to his credit did end the CIA’s regime change program in Syria,Tymber Sycamore, he continued Washinton’s war on Syria in many other ways. He bombed the Syrian government twice, once in 2017 and again in 2018. Even more disturbing, a Mi Lai massacre-level scandal was revealed in 2021, which showed that in a single 2019 strike, the Trump administration killed 70 civilians in Syria. Another 2017 strike in Syria from the Trump administration targeted a crucial water dam in the country. According to the New York Times, this strike almost caused the dam to spill over. As they reported in 2022

The reservoir quickly rose 50 feet and nearly spilled over the dam, which engineers said would have been catastrophic.

Had it not been for Engineers on the ground who quickly fixed the dam, the water spillover would have been catastrophic for Syria. The New York Times quoted a former director at the Dam who told the paper that they narrowly escaped a spillover that would have killed more people than the entirety of the war in Syria saying:

The number of casualties would have exceeded the number of Syrians who have died throughout the war.

Trump also continued to occupy one-third of Syria and openly bragged on multiple occasions about taking Syria’s oil. The U.S. Defense Department’s Dana Stroul admitted that one-third of Syria was “owned via the U.S. military” in order to deprive Syrians of their “resource-rich economic powerhouse” so the U.S. had “leverage for affecting the overall political process for the broader Syrian conflict” (i.e. regime change).

This was not the only siege warfare tactic used by the Trump administration in Syria. Trump passed crushing sanctions on Syria that Dana Stroul admitted in the above-mentioned clip stopped “reconstruction aid” and admitted that it kept “the rest of Syria” in “rubble”. A UN report from Aleena Douhan revealed that the sanctions deprive Syrians of “oil, gas, electricity, trade, construction and engineering” and that they have “squashed national income” and “undermine efforts towards economic recovery and reconstruction”. According to Douhan’s report the sanctions have led to “90 percent of Syria’s population living below the poverty line”.

In Yemen, Trump single-handedly ended a bill that would have stopped American support for Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war there. When Senators Bernie Sanders and Mike Lee introduced a bi-partisan bill to end American support for the genocidal war, it passed in the House and Senate only to be vetoed by Donald Trump. Had Trump not vetoed the bill, the war that relied heavily on U.S. weapons and intelligence could have ended, saving thousands of lives.

Trump also massively ramped up Obama’s drone strikes, which killed 90 percent civilians and took the list of countries America was conducting drone warfare in up from 7 to 8 by adding Niger to the list.

Trump also massively ramped up tensions with Iran by pulling out of the Iran deal. Trump used a similar siege warfare strategy in Iran to the one he did in Syria by placing crushing sanctions on the country. Trump’s secretary of state Mike Pompeo admitted that the point of the sanctions was to make things “much worse for the Iranian people” in hopes that it would “lead the Iranian people to rise up and change the behavior of the regime”. A Human Rights Watch report on the sanctions revealed that the sanctions “resulted in severely limiting Iranian companies and hospitals from purchasing essential medicines and medical equipment”. The report also said that the sanctions “directly impacted families’ purchasing power, contributing to inflation rates of around 30 percent”.

Aside from conducting siege warfare strategies in Iran, he also massively ramped up tensions by assassinating Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian General. Soleimani was not only a highly influential and popular figure in Iran but was leading the fight against ISIS.

Trump, despite his claims of being “America first” was one of the most Israel subservient presidents of all time becoming Netenyahu’s bitch on almost every foreign policy decision relating to Israel. He recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and recognized illegal settlements in the West Bank and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Aside from this, Trump supported one of Israels most brazen massacres in Gaza before the current genocide. In 2018, Trump was supportive of Israel’s massacre of peaceful protesters in Gaza’s “great march of return” protests where Israel killed 183 peaceful protestors and shot over 6000. According to a UN fact-finding mission on the massacre “Victims who were hundreds of meters away from the Israeli forces and visibly engaged in civilian activities were shot”. and “The Israeli security forces killed and maimed Palestinian demonstrators who did not pose an imminent threat of death or serious injury to others when they were shot”.

Trump also did the Abraham accords, a “peace deal” created by Netenyahu that allowed Israel to normalize with Arab states while taking stopping Palestinian repression off the table as a necessity for negotiation. The New Yorker’s David Remnick explained that “The Trump Administration, led by Jared Kushner, helped draft the Abraham Accords” which led to the “sidelining the Palestinians yet again”. Multiple Hamas members have cited the Abraham Accords as the final straw that led to October 7th which was subsequently used to justify Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Trump also implemnted the neo-cons policy in South America by backing coups in Bolivia, Nicaragua and Venezuela and placed brutal sanctions on Venzuela that crashed the economy and killed tens of thousands of people.

Finally despite the claims of psychotic Russiagate fanatics Trump massively ramped up tensions with Russia. While president, Trump approved sanctions on the German Nord Stream 2 pipeline which has now been blown up by the Biden administration. Trump also sent lethal arms to Ukraine to be used in the Donbas war, a policy even Obama refused to do even though his administration backed and funded the coup that led to the war in the first place. Despite Trump’s current rhetoric about stopping Nuclear War, when he was in office he pulled out of important Nuclear treaties with Russia such as the Open Skies and INF treaty which has brought America closer to a Nuclear war with Russia.

Trump’s Second Term Won’t be any Different

Some Trump supporters reading this may say “Well all of that was in his first term, this time he’s really going to take on the Deep State!”, but his proposed policies say otherwise.

Trump does not even pretend to be opposed to Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza disgustingly calling for Israel to “finish the job” and using “Palestinian” as a slur and insult in his debate with Joe Biden. In the most recent debate against Kamala Harris, he reiterated his support for Israel's genocide by attacking Kamala for not being pro-genocide enough (“she hates Israel”) and attacking her for not attening Netenyahu’s pro genocide speech to congress. He also signaled that he will intervene further in the middle east to fight Israel's enemies by claiming the democrats are “soft on Iran” and bragging about his murderous sanctions on the country.

Trump’s official 2024 platform states that “We will stand with Israel” and also promises to raise the military budget by saying he wants to “ensure our Military is the most modern, lethal and powerful Force in the World”.

Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance has similarly hawkish views calling Israel “a real ally” and saying that “we’re actually sharing common values”. He is also a supporter of backing Israel's genocide in Gaza saying “I’m supportive of Israel and their war against Hamas”. Vance is also a proponent of the neocon “dirty break” strategy, a proposed strategy of an alliance between the U.S., Israel and Sunni dictatorships like Saudi Arabia to wage war on Iran, Yemen, Syria and other countries in the region that do not bow to U.S/Israeli demands.

Trump has also been completely bought out by the Israel lobby, his campaign received 100 million dollars from pro-Israel donor Miriam Adelson.

In Ukraine, Trump’s rhetoric is more anti-war than the democrats stating in the most recent debate that he wanted the war to be over and saying “I want the war to stop … I want to save lives”.

But it is highly unlikely that he will actually go through with this policy if elected president. As stated above his previous Russia policy was actually very Hawkish and much of it led to Russia’s eventual illegal invasion of Ukraine. His sending of lethal arms to Ukraine massively ramped up the war in the Donbas which was a major justification Russia used for the invasion.

The Trump administration was also instrumental in blocking the implementation of the Misk 2 Accords peace plans that would have ended the war in the Donbas and could have prevented the war in Ukraine. As the late professor of Russian Studies from Indiana University Stephen F. Cohen warned in 2019 Zelensky’s life was threatened by “quasi-fascist movements” (ie. Azov Battalion, Right Sector, etc) to not implement the Minsk accords and the Trump administration sided with the fascist over the elected president of Ukraine.

One of the reasons Russia cited at the UN for invading Ukraine was Trump pulling out of the INF treaty. The late award-winning journalist John Pilger reported in 2022 that when they gave a list of conditions to the U.S. that would need to be fulfilled in order to stop the invasion, a major one was to reinstate “the landmark treaty between the US and Russia covering intermediate-range nuclear weapons to be restored” which Trump ended in 2019.

Trump has also actively approved the current proxy war with Ukraine. Journalist Michael Tracy reported that Republican Senator Kevin Cramer said the reason Republicans passed a $100 billion arms package to Ukraine was because Trump approved them to do so. Tracey reported that the senator said Trump was “the factor that made the bill not just possible, but passable” and that Lindsey Graham said “This (arms package) would not have passed without Donald Trump”. In the same article, Micahel Tracey also pointed out that Trump gave speaker Mike Jhonson his blessing to pass the bill with Jhonson claiming Trump “championed” the bill before it was passed and Trump publicly called him a “good man … doing a very good job” shortly after the bill was passed.

The Democrats Suck But So Does Trump

I am under no illusion how pro-war and pro-neo con the Democratic party is and have focused much of my recent reporting on this fact, but anyone who thinks Trump is any better is lying to themselves. The reality is that both major political parties have been completely bought by the Military Industrial Complex, Oil Companies, Big banks and the Israel and Gulf state lobbies. For anyone truly opposed to American foreign policy the only solution is to leave the two party duopoly entirely.