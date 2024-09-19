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kathie hopler's avatar
kathie hopler
Sep 19, 2024

Its not hard schmucks 🙏VOTE JILL STEIN OR what more of this shit show🤷‍♀️

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Jim Kavanagh (The Polemicist)'s avatar
Jim Kavanagh (The Polemicist)
Sep 19, 2024

Nice work. There's a lot of hopium about Trump being "antiwar:" and "anti-establishment." I did a similar critique of RFK, Jr''s wishful thinking in "Bobby's Bounce

RFK Jr’s Lesser-Evilism"

https://thepolemicist.substack.com/p/bobbys-bounce

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