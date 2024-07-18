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BenMedia's avatar
BenMedia
Jul 18, 2024

Vance supports war with Iran and China and supports Israel's genocide.

And people still think he's anti-war?

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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Jul 18, 2024

I find it almost comically oblivious when this subset of rightists simultaneously support Russia and Israel, especially those who view both of those countries as "anti-Nazi." This quickly flies in the face of a reality where Azov Ukronazis are welcomed in Israel and where every single Zionist "Jewish" organization supports Ukrainian nationalists against Russia. The fact of the matter is that Israel and Ukraine are twin Judeo-Nazi regimes.

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